Grand Island boys to have different look

In the 2021-2022 season, the Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team was led by the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, Isaac Traudt.

Now, with Traudt at Virginia University, the Islanders will be presenting a different look.

“This group’s going to be a lot different,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Obviously, losing Isaac is a huge thing but more so, we have a really different crew than what we’ve had the last five or six years even. We’ve been very post oriented over the last half-decade where we really grind possessions and work the ball into the interior. We just don’t have that this year. We’re going to have to play faster and really rely on guard play more than we ever have.”

Not only are the Islanders going to rely on guards, but they also have a lot of inexperience, leaving Slough wishing for more practice time before their first game.

“It’s been good. It’s been fast,” Slough said about the preseason. “We have a really inexperienced crew so practice time is awfully important this time of year, and it seems like you only have nine or 10 days of practice before your first game, and it’s hard to get everything in.”

GISH played a jamboree basketball game against Crete late last week and Slough said he thought overall, Grand Island did a good job.

“I thought our kids did an excellent job of executing on both ends of the floor of what we’re trying to get accomplished,” Slough said. “We didn’t do a great job of finishing the play. I was really pleased with what we looked like from an organizational standpoint on our offense and defense and in our scheme and system. Now, we’re just going to have to get more and more reps.”

The Islanders are leaning on three seniors this season for their leadership: Kazadi Mukoma, Riley Plummer and Colton Marsh.

“They don’t have a whole lot of varsity experience but what they do have is a whole lot of leadership,” Slough said. “They’re veterans. They’re innate leaders and servant leaders and do a really good job of holding this locker room together.”

Those three will start, but the rest of the lineup could change depending on the game. Players looking to fill those two spots are Cohen Nelson, Mukadi Mukoma, Jaxon Bernal, Evan McDonald, Reid Kelly and Bode Albers.

On Thursday night, GISH will take on Papillion-LaVista South. The Titans feature Bryson Bahl, who is regarded as one of the best sophomores in the state according to Slough.

Slough said Grand Island will rely on getting the ball moving and making the defense work, a theme that will be common all year long.

“This will very much be an equal opportunity offense,” Slough said. “We’re really predicated on making sure we’re sprinting through our cuts and having the ball move side to side with ball reversals. We want the ball to find the scorer’s hand but at the same time, it’s not going to be quite as one dimensional as they’ve been over the last couple of years. We just have a much different group that can move the defense with our athleticism.”

Slough said a cliche fits their situation well.

“We’re just trying to win every day,” he said.