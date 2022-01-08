Grand Island Central Catholic locks down Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39

“Doniphan-Trumball started the second half really well and made that run, but we didn’t panic,” Martinez said. “That’s a credit to our kids — we just persevered — and we got through it. Teams are going to make runs at you, especially a team like Doniphan-Trumbull that has so many guys that are very capable of putting the ball in the basket.

“It was important for us to keep a 10- or 12-point cushion because we knew (Doniphan-Trumbull) could close it in a hurry.”

Despite the loss, Buhr said it was a good time in the season for the Cardinals to measure themselves against defending C-2 state champion GICC.

“Being able to see a really good team like (GICC), you’re going to learn from it,” Buhr said. “It took us a while to be able to compete in this series and I feel like we’re competing now. I feel like, going into subdistricts, our kids are looking forward to hopefully getting another chance at them.

“Ultimately, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We didn’t lose any of our goals tonight.”