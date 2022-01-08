Grand Island Central Catholic locks down Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39

DONIPHAN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s lock-down defensive performance was the difference as the Crusaders beat Doniphan-Trumbull 51-39 Saturday afternoon in a matchup of highly rated Class C-2 teams.
No. 1-rated GICC limited the No. 3 Cardinals to 23.1% shooting (12 of 52) from the floor to get back on the winning track less than 24 hours after suffering its first loss of the season. The Crusaders led 14-6 after the first quarter and never trailed.
“In the first half, I thought maybe they were a step quicker to loose balls than us, but then we settled in,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “Doniphan-Trumbull has a good team. They have five guys on the floor who can all score, so they’re tough to guard and they run a little bit different offense than we’re used to seeing.
“Our guys did a good job on defense. We made them work for everything they got early and we were able to build a little bit of a cushion that we were able to maintain for most of the game.”
Isaac Herbek had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Crusaders (10-1), while Marcus Lowry also scored 16. Six-foot-8 senior Gil Jengmer contributed a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds for GICC, which shot 42.9% (18 of 42).
Andrew Stock scored 11 points and Blake Detamore had 10 points for Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1). Myles Sadd added eight points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Cardinals, who were 2 of 11 on field-goal attempts in the first quarter and struggled to find their shooting touch.
Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr credited the Crusaders’ defense for holding his squad seven points below its previous season-low scoring total. The Cardinals entered the contest averaging 58.1 points per game.
“They sped us up a little bit in the half court and maybe stuff that we had gotten easier during the year was a little bit tougher and it surprised us,” Buhr said. “I understand having jitters for a game like this. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of it.
“The natural human reaction is to be excited — maybe a little bit nervous — but I’m proud of the kids for settling in after the first quarter.”
Facing a Doniphan-Trumbll offensive attack that featured multiple drives into the paint with frequent up-and-under moves or kickouts to the perimeter, Martinez said the Crusaders did a nice job of staying solid on defense and not falling for shot fakes.
“We did leave our feet a couple of times and we picked up fouls when we did,” Martinez said. “It’s hard to stay down and stay disciplined, but if we just showed up on game day and talked about it, it’s probably not going to happen. We drill it, we practice it and we preach it and our kids do a good job with it.”
Doniphan-Trumbull opened the second half with a 7-1 run, cutting its deficit to 27-25 on a driving basket by Kaedan Detamore with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter. However, the Crusaders responded by finishing the third on a 10-3 scoring spree and maintained a double-digit lead for the final 5:54 of the contest.
“Doniphan-Trumball started the second half really well and made that run, but we didn’t panic,” Martinez said. “That’s a credit to our kids — we just persevered — and we got through it. Teams are going to make runs at you, especially a team like Doniphan-Trumbull that has so many guys that are very capable of putting the ball in the basket.
“It was important for us to keep a 10- or 12-point cushion because we knew (Doniphan-Trumbull) could close it in a hurry.”
Despite the loss, Buhr said it was a good time in the season for the Cardinals to measure themselves against defending C-2 state champion GICC.
“Being able to see a really good team like (GICC), you’re going to learn from it,” Buhr said. “It took us a while to be able to compete in this series and I feel like we’re competing now. I feel like, going into subdistricts, our kids are looking forward to hopefully getting another chance at them.
“Ultimately, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. We didn’t lose any of our goals tonight.”
Martinez said he was pleased with how the Crusaders responded to a brutal two-game stretch. GICC suffered a 49-41 home loss against Class C-1 No. 3-rated Kearney Catholic on Friday before going on the road to face previously undefeated Doniphan-Trumbull.