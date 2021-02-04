Grand Island defeats Kearney in final dual of season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Juan and Blake both get first-period pins for us and Rogelio just get one in the final seconds (5:57) left. Those three, along with Ein, move up a weight class and get a win in those matches for us,” Morrison said. “Kolby was great on top and got a great single-leg takedown to get that started for him. And what special athletes Daylon and Michael are for us and they use their athletic abilities really well.”

However, Grand Island wasn’t able to get a win in what was probably the match of the night at 145 pounds. In a match of rated wrestlers, No. 4 Beau Hostler outlasted No. 2 Brody Arrants by scoring an escape with six seconds left to win 4-3 in the ultimate tiebreaker.

“That was a great match between two really good kids. They’ve wrestled some great matches before with Brody coming out on top,” Morrison said. “It just came down to execution. You got to be first sometimes and tonight we were second in some positions. We came up short but I’m confident with Brody that he’ll respond very well after that.”

Kearney went 4-3 to finish the night after that win. Gage Ferguson (No. 4 at 152) earned an 8-2 decision, while Tate Kuchera (170), Carter Abels (182) and Dario Rodriguez (No. 3 at 220) all recorded pins for the Bearcats.