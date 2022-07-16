Grand Island Home Federal wins on a walk-off, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy loses a heartbreaker

HASTINGS—Even tied at 1-all, it felt like Kearney Runza had controlled the entirety of the game.

Until they didn’t.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with one out on the board and two runners on base, Home Federal’s Brayden Lee gave himself a little pep talk before the important at-bat.

“I was just going up to the plate saying, ‘It’s your time Brayden. You’ve got to hit the ball,’” Lee said.

Lee saw the pitch and drove it to Kearney’s right fielder, which he said isn’t where he usually hits it. As the ball dropped into play, Carson Leiting rounded third and headed home for the game-winning run.

Home Federal won 2-1 over Kearney in the Class A, Area 7 tournament at Duncan Field in Hastings.

“Outside of that one inning where we kicked it around and made two errors, we played about perfect defensive baseball,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “I thought Cohen (Evans) went out and battled for six innings. Kaden Kuusela came in and did a great job of attacking hitters. We made a couple of really nice plays when he was on the mound. It was huge for us. Brayden came up with a huge hit, and that’s all she wrote.”

The inning Wells is referencing is the top of the second. After catching a fly ball for the first out, Home Federal committed back-to-back errors and then a walk to set Kearney’s Kaleb Larson up in perfect position for an RBI single.

Besides the one run, Evans was steady on the mound, earning the win with three strikeouts and three walks. He threw 103 pitches, 56 of which were strikes.

Home Federal’s other run in the game came in the bottom of the third when Jace Chrisman hit into a fielder’s choice, which allowed Kevin Ramos to come home to the tie the game.

Lee and Jacob Nesvara as both went 2-for-4 each to lead Home Federal.

The Grand Island seniors advance to Sunday’s game at Duncan.

Home Federal will play either Hastings or North Platte who’s game was delayed until 11 a.m. Sunday due to Saturday night’s severe weather.

“We’re going to have to pitch and play great defense,” Wells said. “Hastings is a great team, and North Platte is a great team so whoever wins that game, it comes down to having a good approach at the plate and competing on the mound and having a bulldog mentality.”

Scottsbluff 9, U-Save Pharmacy 6, 10 inn.

U-Save Pharmacy saw its season come to an end in a 9-6, 10-inning loss to Scottsbluff.

Trailing 5-2 to Scottsbluff after the top of the sixth inning, U-Save made a furious rally and tied the game at 5-all over the course of the bottom of the sixth and the seventh to force extra innings.

Eli Ford cracked a two-RBI single to left field and a run came in on an error.

Still tied in the bottom of the eighth, U-Save loaded the bases with two singles and an intentional walk and had only one out on the board. It appeared the game was in their hands.

Evan Gydesen hit a ball to Scottsbluff’s right fielder for the second out, but the game-winning run was on third base. Instead, U-Save’s Tegan Lemkau hurt his ankle in the process of heading home and couldn’t make it there. Brock Hurley and Sam Hilderbrand were then both stuck at second base with nowhere to go.

The umpires got caught up in the confusion of the play and didn’t make a call instantly. Scottsbluff was also confused as was nearly everyone at Duncan. Lemkau ended up making it to home plate during the chaos, and U-Save brought out the gatorade jug to celebrate.

Heartbreak ensued as the final call by the umpires was a double play. Gydesen was called for the flyout and Hilderbrand for failing to tag up at first base.

“I’m watching the right fielder catch the ball and helping our guy at third base know when he should start going when he tagged up,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “That’s what I saw and then saw him slip. It was a weird play. I don’t even know what really happened to be completely honest.”

Lemkau went 3-for-4 with a triple to lead U-Save (16-15), while Beran went 3-for-5 at the plate.

Eli Ford picked up the loss, throwing four strikeouts and three walks during his four innings of work. Thirty-four out of the 56 pitches he threw were strikes.

“We played good defense as the summer went on, and it got better,” Anderson said. “Our at-bats got better as the summer went on, but I truly think the strength of our team this summer was our pitching. They kept us in games and gave us a chance to win. Our pitching staff did everything that we needed them to do to give us a chance to win. It just didn’t happen.”

Anderson said after the loss that his mind was on the seniors on this team.

“We got four seniors that have given everything to this program and that’s who I’m thinking about right now,” Anderson said. “It’s a tough way to end for them, and it’s a tough way to end for the team. Losing the last game of the year is never fun.”