Grand Island Senior High ace Bellevue East 3-0

Tough-serving Grand Island Senior High was too much for Bellevue East.

The Islanders produced 16 ace serves on their way to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 home-court victory over the Chieftains Thursday night. Lauren Taylor and Keira Jones had four aces apiece, while Tia Traudt had three for Grand Island.

“Our serving was a lot tougher tonight than it has been all season,” Islanders’ coach Marcus Ehrke said. “When we have players going back, hammering away and getting us a few aces here and there, that’s really important.

“We were consistently serving tough and that makes it difficult for the other team to serve-receive and bring any type of offensive rhythm back to us.”

Grand Island (17-10) defeated Bellevue East (13-11) for the third time this season. The Islanders previously topped the Chieftains 2-1 on Sept. 9 in the Bellevue East Tournament before getting a 2-0 victory over them last Saturday in the Columbus Tournament.

Bellevue East coach Courtney Smeby said the Islanders’ serving was a huge factor on Thursday.

“Serve-receive is typically our strong point, but today, Grand Island was serving very, very impressively,” Smeby said. “We talked a lot about the importance of the first ball and, unfortunately, their serving caused us some frantic moments on our side in set one and set two and that didn’t leave us a lot of offensive options.”

The Islanders had four aces in the opening set and recorded six more in the second, including back-to-back aces by Traudt. Jones had three of Grand Island’s six aces in the third set.

“In Class A volleyball, you have to be an aggressive serving team — you just have to be,” Ehrke said. “So there are going to be some errors, but you have to serve tough to be able to get teams out of system that have big-time hitters. If you don’t serve aggressively and effectively in Class A, you’re going to struggle defensively.”

Ehrke, whose team committed just six service errors in the match, said he encourages his players to serve aggressively.

“We kind of roll the dice,” Ehrke said. “Sometimes, you go for it and go big with a serve and you don’t always get what you want, but if you stay the course and stick with the process, sometimes you can get teams out of system.

“We do a lot of mental visualization in practice and before games and I think that really helps with their mental approach. They know they can go back there and get it over and in.”

Traudt and Haedyn Hoos led the Islanders’ hitting attack with 14 and 11 kills, respectively.

“Haedyn and Tia have played enough varsity volleyball that they know what is expected from them and we expect them to dominate,” Ehrke said. “They both just need to stay confident in themselves because they have the skills and the talent to beat any defense that they face.”

Traudt and Hoos combined for 21 of their 25 kills in the first two sets. In set three, the Chieftains put forth a more effective double block and led 20-18 before Grand Island closed out the match with a 7-1 run.

“Obviously, Grand Island’s outside hitters are their big weapons, so that’s where we spent the most time this week, working on blocking and trying to shut down their outsides,” Smeby said. “Set three was a lot stronger for us in that regard, but in the first two sets, we obviously struggled.”

Taylor had 24 assists, while Kaiden Dahmer and Jones had two blocks apiece for the Islanders. Bellevue East’s Lilly Gulley had 10 kills and Rylee Craig finished with 17 assists for the Chieftains.

Grand Island hosts Lincoln Northeast next Tuesday before closing out the regular season with the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament Oct. 17-20. Ehrke said the Islanders are looking to solidify their depth and strengthen their defense for the stretch run of the season.

“Right now, our block gets tooled too many times and we still have too many balls on our side where our first contact isn’t as good as it needs to be, so blocking and defense is what we’re focused on,” said Ehrke, whose team has won six of its last seven matches. “Overall, I’m very pleased with our progress and the direction we’re heading. We just need to continue to improve.”

Grand Island 3, Bellevue East 0

Bellevue East (13-11) 15 12 21

Grand Island (17-10) 25 25 25

BELLEVUE EAST (kills-aces-blocks)—Erica Nickisch 0-2-0, Cassidy Pechar 2-0-1, Rylee Craig 0-1-0, Mya Weber 4-0-1, Layne Parker 2-0-0, Hope Marroquin 1-1-0, Mackenzie Reimer 1-0-2, Lilly Gulley 10-0-0, Nadia Karim 0-0-0, Lizette Romero Palma 0-1-0. Totals 20-5-4.

GRAND ISLAND (kills-aces-blocks)—Tia Traudt 14-3-0, Lily Asche 0-0-0, Haedyn Hoos 11-2-0, Jaylen Hansen 0-1-0, Kaiden Dahmer 0-1-2, Lauren Taylor 2-4-0, Rylie Huff 2-0-0, Keira Jones 1-4-2, Mya Chrisman 1-1-0. Totals 31-16-4.

Set assists—Bellevue East 19 (Nickisch 1, Craig 17, Reimer 1), Grand Island 27 (Traudt 1, Hansen 2, Taylor 24).