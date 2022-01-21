Grand Island Senior High falls to Columbus

Columbus sank 10 3-pointers on its way to a 52-29 road victory at Grand Island Senior High Friday night.
Tayler Braun led the Discoverers with a game-high 16 points, hitting 4 of 5 attempts from beyond the arc. Addison Kudron added 11 points as Columbus (4-9) finished 10 of 24 from 3-point range.
Despite the loss, Grand Island coach Jeff Balz said he saw several positives. The Islanders (0-13) produced their second-best scoring output and had their most competitive scoring differential of the season.
“Today was one of the better game days we’ve had,” Balz said. “We’ve added a couple of wrinkles to some things that we do on offense and the kids really responded to it. We had fantastic movement, offensively, and we connected passes against the press today, which has been one of our struggles all season.
“I’m very, very proud of how these kids continue to show up and fight every day.”
Grand Island closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run and trailed 37-21 after Hailey Kenkel’s 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. Kenkel had all eight points for the Islanders in that stretch.
Elli Ward scored a team-high 15 points for the Islanders, including three 3-pointers. Kenkel finished with 14 points.
“Elli is always ready to shoot for us — she knows that she has the green light and it’s just a matter of building more confidence with her and she’ll get there because she’s a good shooter,” Balz said. “Hailey does a good job of getting to the basket. She needs to continue working on playing off of two feet, but she gets in there, kicks it out and puts it up when she needs to. We like her aggressiveness.”