Grand Island Senior High rolls past Hastings, 49-12

“We really performed well and won some matches that we lost last time,” Morrison said. “Every time we wrestle Hastings, it’s a battle.

“The score tonight wasn’t indicative of how good Hastings is because they have an awesome team. We just had a great night.”

Grand Island senior 145-pounder Tyler Salpas said he could feel the Islanders taking control as the dual progressed. Gates’ victory at 106 clinched the victory, giving Grand Island a 37-3 lead with five matches remaining.

“We all work so hard and put a lot of time into it, so we all want to see each other succeed,” Salpas said. “When you see your teammate have success, it just motivates you to do the same.

“The great thing about duals is being able to watch your teammates and root them on.”

Salpas got Grand Island’s night started with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Tigers’ Blake Kile. The match was scoreless until Salpas recorded a takedown with 39 seconds remaining in the third period.

“He’s a really tough competitor,” Salpas said of Kile. “We have wrestled many times in the past, so I knew it was going to be a tough match.