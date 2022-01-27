Grand Island Senior High rolls past Hastings, 49-12

Grand Island Senior High rode a wave of momentum Thursday night to a dominant performance against Hastings.
Leading 9-3, the Class A No. 7-rated Islanders won six consecutive matches to lock up the dual and went on to post a 49-12 senior-night victory over the Class B No. 2 Tigers.
“Our team has just gotten better and better,” Grand Island coach Joey Morrison said. “We had a whole bunch of young guys at the beginning of the year and now we’re starting to have young men. They’re really learning how to wrestle an entire match.
“They have shown glimpses of excellence the whole year, but now they’re finally starting to put it together.”
Grand Island’s victory avenged a dual loss to the Tigers back in December in the Flatwater Fracas. On Thursday, Hastings was competing without Class B No. 1-rated 160-pounder Jett Samuelson and left two weight classes open.
Morrison said his squad also benefited from having a healthy Cristian Cortez in the lineup this time around. Cortez won a 10-6 decision over Markus Miller of Hastings.
The Islanders reversed the decision from their previous meeting with Hastings at 106 where Alex Gates posted a 6-5 decision over Class B No. 6-rated Cameron Brumbaugh. That was also the case at 138 where Grand Island’s Dane Arrants flipped the script with a pin of Elijah Johnson in 4:19.
“We really performed well and won some matches that we lost last time,” Morrison said. “Every time we wrestle Hastings, it’s a battle.
“The score tonight wasn’t indicative of how good Hastings is because they have an awesome team. We just had a great night.”
Grand Island senior 145-pounder Tyler Salpas said he could feel the Islanders taking control as the dual progressed. Gates’ victory at 106 clinched the victory, giving Grand Island a 37-3 lead with five matches remaining.
“We all work so hard and put a lot of time into it, so we all want to see each other succeed,” Salpas said. “When you see your teammate have success, it just motivates you to do the same.
“The great thing about duals is being able to watch your teammates and root them on.”
Salpas got Grand Island’s night started with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the Tigers’ Blake Kile. The match was scoreless until Salpas recorded a takedown with 39 seconds remaining in the third period.
“He’s a really tough competitor,” Salpas said of Kile. “We have wrestled many times in the past, so I knew it was going to be a tough match.
“I felt good out there. It was about the best I’ve felt, injury-wise, in a while.”
The Islanders also got wins on the mat from Jason Perez (120), Hudson Oliver (170), No. 5-rated Justyce Hostetler (182), De Andre Brock (220) and Zachary Pittman (285). Grand Island’s Isaac Guevara (152) and Cailyb Hostetler (195) both won via forfeit.
“In general, everybody brought it,” Morrison said. “A couple of guys came up short, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. They all really went out there and went after it.
“Guys are buying in and we really love how these guys are ‘together’ as a cohesive team.”
Two of Hastings’ three wins came in matchups between rated wrestlers. Class B No. 1 Landon Weidner of Hastings topped Class A No. 5 Alex Dzingle 6-0 at 152 and the Tigers’ No. 1-rated Braiden Kort won by fall over No. 5 Ein Obermiller.
Prior to the dual, Grand Island honored its senior class, which includes Cailyb Hostetler, Javier Pedro, Obermiller and Salpas. Morrison said the group has been great to work with.
“We’ve had Ein Obermiller and Tyler Salpas all the way through — we have a great youth club in G.I. Grapplers and they are a product of that,” Morrison said. “Javier Pedro and Cailyb Hostetler are in their first years of high school varsity wrestling for our team and are just doing a phenomenal job and making the adjustments.
“With how together this team is, it’s really special to be a part of.”
Speaking of special, Salpas said the home fans made Grand Island’s senior night something he’ll always remember.
“It was really great, seeing everyone that turned out and the whole basketball team was here, which was fun to see,” Salpas said. “My friends and family were here and all the fans were getting into it. It was a really good atmosphere and the best way to end your senior night — with a win.”