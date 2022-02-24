Grand Island Senior High want to continue strong season at state; boys look for strong showing

It’s been a season to remember for the Grand Island Senior High girls swimming team.

The Islanders captured both the Kearney High Invite and Lincoln High Gene Cotter Invite in back-to-back weeks, while finishing second in the Elkhorn Invite and taking third in the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet for the first time ever.

They set numerous personal and school records during the season. There was a time during the season where one school record was broken twice within moments in the same meet.

Senior Reagan Greer said it’s been a fun year competing for the Islanders.

“This has been such an awesome season and we’re having so much fun with each other,” Greer said. “Seeing the records that have been broken during the year just gets us going.”

Now Grand Island has their eyes set on the state meet where the Islanders want to continue their success.

Greer is one of nine qualifiers on the girls and 14 total swimmers for Grand Island at the swim meet, which gets under way with the girls events at 9 a.m. today at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Greer (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) is joined by Kate Novinski (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Lilly Brennan (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke), Lily Wilson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Gracie Wilson (200 IM, 100 breaststorke) Ashley Nelson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Hannah Dankert (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Ashlyn Muhlbach (100 butterfly) and Nia Fill (100 backstroke).

The Islanders are entered in 10 events, including all three relays. They will have 19 total swims with 16 individual swims.

They have three competitors in three events (the 200 freestyle, the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle) and four competitors (100 backstroke) in one event.

The Islanders are in the top eight in a few events entering the state meet.

The 400 freestyle relay is sixth (3:40.09). Brennan and Novinski are fourth (58.76) and fifth (58.97), respectively, in the 100 backstroke and Nelson is sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:22.72).

“We had high expectations going into the year and they’ve met a lot of them so far,” GISH coach Brian Jensen said. “When I look back at it, this is the most girls entries we’ve had , the most individual girls qualified, and the most individual girls entries.

“Hopefully we can continue that this weekend. There’s a bit of pressure to top it off the right way but they have a great opportunity to finish it off the right way.”

The boys also are looking to have a strong meet, which gets underway at approximately 2 p.m.

The Islanders will have five individual qualifiers who are competing in six individual events. All three relays also qualified as well.

Luke Dankert (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Gianluca Ragazzo (50 freetyle, 100 freestyle), David Sambula-Monzalo (500 freestyle) and Jacob Seelow (100 breaststroke) are the boys qualifiers.

And they have a few returning state medalists as well.

Dankert finished sixth in the 200 IM last year and seventh in the 100 breaststroke, while Michael Sambula-Monzalvo was seventh in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle.

Both Dankert and Sambula-Monzalvo were both on the 400 freestyle relay that finished fourth last year.

And just like the girls, the boys have a few swimmers with the top eight times in their events.

This year, Dankert has the second-best time going in the 200 IM (1:54.15) and the fifth-fastest in the 100 breaststroke (57.52), while Sambula-Monzalvo has the eighth-best time in the 200 freestyle (1:45.50). Ragazzo has the fourth-fastest in the 100 freestyle (47.46)

Grand Island had a small number of qualifiers last year but still brought home a fourth-place finish at the state meet. Jensen said he feels the Islander boys have the potential to do that again this year.

“It’s going to be challenging for them to do that but we have the potential to score a lot of points in the boys if they swim up to their seeds and if our relays can do well,” Jensen said.

The atmosphere at the state tournament is going to be back to normal compared to last year. There were no fans allowed in the swimming complex because of the COVID-19 restrictions last year.

This year, the fans are allowed. Greer, who competed in last year’s meet, said it was a different not having the fans there.

“Everywhere you go, it’s loud with everyone cheering. The athletes do a great job of cheering but the parents and fans that come just brings the atmosphere up a ton, and not having that last year was odd,” Greer said. “It’s going to be fun having our parents cheer us on at state this year.”

Greer said she hopes the Islanders can swim the best they can and hope they can all bring home some medals.

“Whatever happens, happens. Hopefully we can all swim well enough to make it to the second day, make finals and bring home medals,” Greer said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.