Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy holds off St. Paul

The U-Save Pharmacy fans in the stands Wednesday night at Ryder Park likely felt like they had rewinded a movie and watched it again.

For the second night in a row, the Grand Island seniors held off a comeback by their opponent and won by one run 7-6.

U-Save took a 6-0 into the top of the third inning against St. Paul. From that inning on, St. Paul outscored Grand Island 6-1.

With the game-tying run on third base and two outs on the board in the top of the seventh, St. Paul just needed a single to extend the game.

Instead, the ball was hit to deep center, and U-Save’s Sam Hilderbrand made the catch to give his team the victory.

“We got up early, and we had that one inning where we made a couple of errors, and they hit the ball well, but we had good pitching that came in and stopped that rally,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “We kept getting guys on later in the game. We just didn’t get that big hit to extend that lead a little bit.”

U-Save’s Carter Wald picked up the win on the mound. Wald came in and pitched a no-hitter in his four⅔innings of work.

“Just going back to the fundamentals and trying to throw strikes,” Wald said. “Towards the end, I was kind of getting a bit on the worse side for strikes and balls, but I just came back and tried throwing strikes. I had the team behind me, even with the Ryder hop (a bad bounce) in the infield to mess us up, but we still got it done.”

Eli Ford started the scoring for U-Save in the first, reaching home plate on a St. Paul error. Evan Gydesen hit a RBI double to right field to extend U-Save’s lead to 2-0 at the end of the inning.

Grand Island did most of its damage in the second inning, when Madden Kontos hit an RBI single to St. Paul’s right field and Hilderbrand cracked a 3 RBI single down the left foul line, extending the lead to 6-0.

The last U-Save run came in the bottom of the third on a Ford RBI sac fly to center field.

Last week, U-Save was continuously getting off to slow starts but finishing strong. Even with the reverse happening on Tuesday and Wednesday, Anderson said that nothing has changed from their game plan.

“We’re still having the approach of trying to hit the ball hard,” Anderson said. “I just think that’s the nature of baseball. It’s so unpredictable and that’s what I love about baseball. You can come out one day and get your butt kicked and the next day you can come out and play like your hair’s on fire.”

Ford led the U-Save offense by going 2-for-3 with a RBI and Ayden Beran was 2-for-3 with a double.

They will hit the road to play Kearney Runza on Friday and head to Pierce for a four-team tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Anderson said his team just needs to keep executing at the plate, on the mound and on defense in order to grab some more victories.

“Every game this summer is winnable,” Anderson said. “We just have to play like we know how to play, and we’ll be alright.”

