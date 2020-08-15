Lynn Rathjen has done a lot of running during the years.
But never did he imagine he would set an age-group record in the process.
Rathjen set the American record for the 75-79 age group while running in the Lincoln Mile this past Sunday. His time was 5:59.18, which was 17 seconds better than the previous record. An article was featured on Rathjen’s achievement in this week’s Runner’s World.
Rathjen said he felt comfortable during the race.
“I ran the first half of what I wanted to run, which was about 3:00,” he said. “That set me up to do really well later on.”
Rathjen entered a lot of other races this year but a majority were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said felt like he had a chance at some records.
“I turned 75 this year and I had a feeling I could run faster than a lot of the records,” Rathjen said. “I tried to enter a lot of meets but lots of opportunities were lost because of COVID-19. It was a little frustrating because you prepare for them. It kind of gears you down.”
Rathjen doesn’t run a lot but tries to run 20 miles a week.
“I’m a pretty low mileage runner and do an easy run three to four runs a week,” he said. “Then I try to do interval sessions once a week. During this winter, I went to the YMCA and did some water running in slowation device and jogged in the water. That’s how I stayed in shape during the winter.”
Rathjen said in the Runner’s World article that he just enjoys having the opportunity to compete, even if his days in the record books are fleeting.
“When you see people in this age group, when you get into the 60s and 70s, there’s more camaraderie than there is competition,” he said in the feature. “People, they realize, you don’t know how long you’re going to live. You kind of just enjoy everybody in the competition, that’s the way I look at it.”
Rathjen retired from Grand Island Physical Therapy a few years ago. He will be in his second season of being head cross country coach for Heartland Lutheran. He will coach his grandson Josh, who will be a senior for the Red Hornets.
