Hastings St. Cecilia stays undefeated with win over Northwest

Class C-2 No. 1-rated Hastings St. Cecilia improved to 12-0 on the season with a 53-35 victory at Northwest.

The Bluehawks shot 53.8% (21 of 39) and built a 52-28 lead with 4:20 remaining. Bailey Kissinger had 19 points and six assists, Shay Butler had 12 points and 6-foot-2 senior center Addie Kirkegaard added a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds and also blocked three shots.

“St. Cecilia’s girls have played a lot of basketball together for a long time and it shows,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “They just give a glance to each other and they know what’s going to happen and they’re fundamentally sound, so guarding them is a huge challenge.”

Of the Hawkettes’ 21 made field goals, 13 were assisted.

“Basketball is a lot more fun when everyone gets involved and if you look at the scoring of our starters, it’s usually pretty even,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “Also, when everyone you have out on the floor is a threat, it makes you a lot more difficult to guard.

“This is a great group. They’ve been together since they were little and it’s really fun to watch them when they’re playing hard and sharing the basketball.”