Hastings Tigers Run past GI Northwest Friday night.

And what’s even more impressive is Synek’s demoralizing 4th quarter touchdown runs of 27 and 28 yards to put the game away for Hastings. Yep, after a week off due to a bye week, the Tigers were ready and rarin’ to go on this crisp October night, and Northwest couldn’t find a consistent answer to the Hastings ground attack…...or the passing attack, which boiled down to one single, crippling play just when the Vikings thought they may have seized control of the contest.

The first half of this regular season curtain closer was not for the weak at heart. Down at field level, you could see up close and personal that the defenses were pounding each other with brutal hits, making quarterbacks run for their lives and even a few late out of bounds hits by both teams.

The defenses were so stout, that just 14 points total points were on the board by the time the Northwest marching band took the field for their Salute to the Beatles show at halftime.

Hastings drew first blood in this Classic, taking advantage of a Northwest turnover in the form of a pass interception by Beau Dreher on the Vikings very first possession of the game. It took the Tigers just 6 plays and 76 yards to capitalize on the Northwest turnover, the opening touchdown coming on a sparkling 38 yard scoring hookup between Jarret Synek and leading receiver Braden Kalvelage.