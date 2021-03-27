2020-21 All-Heartland Boys Basketball Super Squad

Super Squad
Isaac Traudt
Grand Island Senior High
6-9, Junior, Guard/Forward
With 28 offers from programs like Creighton, Georgetown, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, it would be easy to expect Isaac Traudt to have felt pressure for his junior season.
But that wasn’t the case. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
“I think it took a lot of pressure off since his recruitment blew up over the summer,” Slough said. “He already had a lot of offers from Power 5 teams before the season started, so he wasn’t going out and worrying about how he could get coaches to notice him.”
Traudt didn’t feel a need to prove himself every game.
“It doesn’t matter how many offers you have when you step on the court,” he said. “You’re worried about playing with your teammates and trying to win a game.”
But Traudt did show why he had those offers. And with the upcoming graduation of one of the most talented senior classes the state of Nebraska has seen, he’ll be under an even bigger spotlight next year.
One of the things people will wonder is which of his numerous offers will he accept?
“Things are going well,” Traudt said of the recruiting process. “I’ll make a decision sometime during my senior year when I find the right fit.”
One thing that will help Traudt in that process is on-campus visits being allowed again starting in June.
“I’m really looking forward to those,” he said. “It’ll be nice. I’ll be able to get a better feel for a staff at a school and figure out where I fit in.”
Dei Jengmer
Grand Island Central Catholic
6-9, Senior, Center
Most Class C-2 teams would find it difficult to guard a 6-foot-9 center inside.
But when a 6-foot-9 center could step out and swish a 3-pointer or calmly drain a mid-range jumper?
Good luck.
That’s what teams faced against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Dei Jengmer this season.
“He had a really good senior season,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “He was more confident than a year ago, and he improved his perimeter shooting. He’s a complete player when you add what he did for us defensively and rebounding.”
Jengmer led the balanced Class C-2 state champions with 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
He made 70.2% of his 2-point shots and on occassion would step out and hit from beyond the 3-point line.
“He’d be tough to guard if all he did was play down low on the block,” Martinez said. “But he can also shoot 3-pointers and he has a good mid-range shot.”
But Jengmer’s biggest contribution was probably on the defensive end.
“He’s very intelligent and able to see the floor,” Martinez said. “He’s always there to help, and he blocks a lot of shots without fouling. It’s tough for teams to attack us when Dei is in there.”
Jengmer is undecided about his college plans, but Martinez said interest has picked up from basketball programs over the past month while Jengmer was helping the Crusaders make their title run.
“He’s going to have some decisions to make,” Martinez said. “He’ll have to improve on some things, but I think he could be a good college player.”
Russ Martinez
Grand Island Central Catholic
5-11, Senior, Guard
Russ Martinez’s numbers may have been down a little bit from his junior year.
But he was there whenever Grand Island Central Catholic needed him, and that helped the Crusaders claim a Class C-2 state championship.
Just look at the title game against Yutan. Martinez had only three points, but those came on a key 3-pointer that helped spark a 15-0 run to put away a 55-34 win.
“He had a tougher year than his junior or sophomore year,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez, Russ’ cousin. “Teams really, really keyed on him defensively. They didn’t want him shooting on the perimeter.
“But he has such a quick shot he was still able to get them off. Even though his numbers weren’t quite what they have been, every time we needed a big shot, it seemed like he got it.”
What the numbers don’t show is Russ’ contributions on a defense that only allowed 37.8 points per game.
“He always had the toughest assignment defensively every night,” Tino said. “For four years, he had to cover a really good guard and then would go down to the other end and score for us.”
The state title capped off a career as a four-year starter by Russ. Tino knew he’d make an instant impact when he was big enough and athletic enough to be involved in summer activities against varsity players prior to his freshman year.
A competitive attitude paid off over four years for the Nebraska Wesleyan recruit.
“He would compete every day in practice,” Tino said. “Sometimes he and Brayton Johnson would go against each other so hard it felt like a game.”
Tyler Slechta
Adams Central
6-2, Senior, Guard
Adams Central coach Zac Foster calls Tyler Slechta “a coach on the floor.”
That’s no surprise, considering his father is Patriots assistant coach Tom and he’s been teammates with Foster’s son Cam (an All-Heartland second team selection) since they were in elementary school.
Along with that coach-on-the-floor abilities, Slechta provided Adams Central with 10.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.
“He really improved his game in all facets,” Foster said. “He got bigger, he got stronger, he got more explosive offensively.”
Slechta proved to be a multiple weapon as a point guard who would powerfully drive through defenses or post up more than he ever had in his career.
He also played down low in the Patriots’ tough 1-3-1 defense that helped them make their second Class C-1 championship game in program history.
“He’s the complete package,” Foster said. “His competitiveness is at an elite level. He’s great at anticipating things and he’s 6-3.
“The big last piece is his attention to detail. Starting in scout, he has a great focus.”
And Slechta and his teammates made the most of a chemistry developed over years of playing together.
“Tyler grew up with Cam and Lucas (Bohlen) and Dante (Boelhower),” Foster said. “They’ve put in a lot of work together. To see them accomplish everything that they did was pretty cool.”
Tommy Wroblewski
St. Paul
6-4, Senior, Guard
Take an NCAA Division I-type athlete. Add in a relentless work ethic.
What you get is a coach’s dream of a player to have on a team —such as St. Paul’s Tommy Wroblewski.
The Wyoming footbal recruit also is a standout on the basketball court.
As a senior, he produced 17.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help the Wildcats qualify for the Class C-1 state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“He had a heck of a season,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “It was everything we hoped and thought it would be.
“He had so many accomplishments. He was our school’s second 1,000-point scorer and our all-time record holder for points scored and career 3-pointers. He did so much for us offensively, defensively and as a leader.”
Wroblewski didn’t settle on his natural talents carrying him —although he has plenty of those.
“Him being a Division I scholarship kid at Wyoming says everything that needs to be said,” Reinsch said. “But he wouldoften come in to shoot at 6 or 6:15 in the morning. He put in a lot of work.”
Reinsch said Wroblewski is an excellent role model for younger players.
“He’s a tremendous kid on and off the court,” he said. “Tommy and his teammates treated everyone so well. It didn’t matter if you were a starter or the last freshman on the team.
“I've been blessed to coach him for the last four years. Wyoming got a quality athlete and an even better person.”
ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Barak Birch Sr. 5-11 G 15.5 4.1* Burwell
Cam Foster Sr. 6-0 G 10.1 2.9* Adams Central
Marcus Lowry Jr. 6-3 G 9.0 4.3 GICC
Tate Nachtigal Jr. 6-6 F 12.6 6.5 Aurora
Jed Walford Sr. 6-1 G 14.7 5.8* Northwest
ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Koby Bales Sr. 6-2 F 6.6 5.7 GICC
Gil Jengmer Jr. 6-8 F 7.4 4.1 GICC
Jackson McGinnis Sr. 6-2 G 17.1 3.4 Central City
Ty Nekoliczak Sr. 5-10 G 20.0 5.1 Central Valley
Karsen Reimers Sr. 6-4 F 17.6 12.2 Palmer
ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Lucas Bohlen Sr. 6-1 G 12.1 3.6 Adams Central
Trevor Cargill Sr. 6-3 C 18.1 10.8 Central Valley
Isaac Herbek Jr. 6-3 G 6.9 2.8* GICC
Andy Poss Jr. 6-2 G 12.2 3.5 St. Paul
Trent Rasmussen Sr. 6-5 C 12.4 8.9 Centura
*assists per game
Honorable Mention
Adams Central: Dante Boelhower, Sr. Arcadia/Loup City: Jadyn Scott, Sr.; Drew Lewandowski, Sr. Aurora: Jameson Herzberg, Sr.; Andrew Bell, Sr. Burwell: Carter Mann, Jr.; Dillon Critel, Jr. Central City: Ayden Zikmund, Fr.; Aydon Nelson, Sr. Central Valley: Kyle Nekoliczak, Sr.; Carson Corman, Jr. Centura: Eli Wooden, Sr.; Troy Rasmussen, Jr. Doniphan-Trumbull: Andrew Stock, Jr.; Myles Sadd, Jr. Fullerton: Cole Horacek, Sr.; Tres Gonsior, Sr. Grand Island: Kytan Fyfe, Jr.; Dylan Sextro, Jr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Tanner Turek, Sr.; Brayden Wenzl, Sr. Hastings: Brennan Witte, Sr.; Gabe Garcia, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia: Brayden Schropp, Jr.; Carson Kudlacek, So. Heartland Lutheran: Joshua Rathjen, Sr. Nebraska Christian: Elijah Boersen, Sr. Northwest: Parker Janky, Sr.; Sam Hartman, Jr. Ord: Quinton Ries, Sr.; John Deriso, Jr. Palmer: Kade Caspersen, Sr. Ravenna: Chase Lockhorn, Sr.; Trey Mieth, Sr. Riverside: Trent Carraher, Jr.; Tony Berger, Jr. Spalding Academy: Jacob Deissner, Sr.; Dawson Murphy, Jr. St. Paul: Logan Vogel, Sr.; Jaxson Klinginsmith, Sr. Wood River: Cayleb Stewart, Jr.; Aiden Graves, Jr.