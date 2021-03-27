2020-21 All-Heartland Boys Basketball Super Squad

Just look at the title game against Yutan. Martinez had only three points, but those came on a key 3-pointer that helped spark a 15-0 run to put away a 55-34 win.

“He had a tougher year than his junior or sophomore year,” said GICC coach Tino Martinez, Russ’ cousin. “Teams really, really keyed on him defensively. They didn’t want him shooting on the perimeter.

“But he has such a quick shot he was still able to get them off. Even though his numbers weren’t quite what they have been, every time we needed a big shot, it seemed like he got it.”

What the numbers don’t show is Russ’ contributions on a defense that only allowed 37.8 points per game.

“He always had the toughest assignment defensively every night,” Tino said. “For four years, he had to cover a really good guard and then would go down to the other end and score for us.”

The state title capped off a career as a four-year starter by Russ. Tino knew he’d make an instant impact when he was big enough and athletic enough to be involved in summer activities against varsity players prior to his freshman year.

A competitive attitude paid off over four years for the Nebraska Wesleyan recruit.