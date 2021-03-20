2020-21 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad

Super Squad
Bailey Kissinger
Hastings St. Cecilia
5-6, Junior, Guard
When it come to basketball, Bailey Kissinger is often ahead of the pack.
During his first two seasons coaching at Hastings St. Cecilia, Greg Berndt heard about the promise that one of his student managers showed on the court during middle school games.
“Bailey was a student manager when I first got here, and people were telling me when she was in eighth grade that she was going to be a good player in high school,” Berndt said. “When she came in as a freshman, I didn’t know what to expect. But after a couple of weeks of practice, she earned a spot in the starting lineup for the first game of the season, and she’s been there ever since then.”
Kissinger has proven to be a key piece to one of the top programs in the state over her first three seasons. During Kissinger’s career so far, the Hawkettes have compiled a 76-7 record, won two Class C-2 state titles and finished as the C-1 runner-up earlier this month.
But Kissinger is also ahead of the pack when it comes to planning her future. She is already committed to Nebraska-Kearney.
“UNK filled out all the boxes recruiting wise,” Kissinger said. “I wanted to go somewhere where I would have a chance to win championships, whether that was conference championships or regional championships. They were just in the (NCAA Div. II) Sweet 16, which is so exciting.
“Coach Carrie (Eighmey) is amazing coach and cares about her players. It’s like a family, and not the cheesy kind.”
Even though she has a year of high school left, improvement is also a focus for Kissinger at the college level.
“(Eighmey) helps players develop and get better,” Kissinger said. “Whether I’m in high school or college, I want to keep getting better.”
Boston Boucher
Wood River
5-9, Senior, Guard
A repeat Super Squad selection, Boston Boucher proved that she was more than a 3-point shooter during her senior year.
Much more.
Boucher helped the Eagles advance to the state tournament for the first time in 31 years while averaging 14.6 points.
“She does so many things that don’t show up in the scorebook,” Wood River coach Phil Smith said. “Everybody talks about her shooting, and she is a fantastic shooter. She was able to get her shots off from behind the 3-point line with the best defender in her face all night.
“She did a nice job of trusting her teammate to set a screen to get her open. She could have easily gotten frustrated at times, but she never did.”
Boucher was a threat to score in ways other than 3-pointers too.
“She did a better job of attacking the rim and converting,” Smith said. “She made a lot of and-1s. In previous years, I think sometimes she drove and waited to get bailed out (by a foul call). This year she was very aggressive and shot it with confidence. Then she had her best free-throw shooting year at 78%.”
Boucher is Wood River’s career scoring leader with 1,397 points and made 192 career 3-pointers.
Boucher also was a key contributor on the defensive end.
“Defensively her length made it tough for teams to get around her at the top of our 1-3-1 (zone),” Smith said.
The coach said he’s excited to see what Boucher can do during her college career at Doane.
“I think she has a ton of potential,” Smith said. “I don’t know if it is the extra practice time or what, but I’ve seen players make a huge jump that first year in college. I think with her abilities and length, she could have a very good college career.”
Kiernan Paulk
Wood River
5-8, Senior, Guard
After missing all but five games during her junior year due to a torn ACL, how Kiernan Paulk would fare on the basketball court as a senior was a question mark to some.
But not Eagles coach Phil Smith.
“There wasn’t much that we could do over the summer due to COVID, but what we did do let me know that Kiernan was going to have a great year,” he said.
Paulk lived up to her coach’s expectations. She produced 14.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals to help the Eagles go 24-3 and snap the program’s 31-year drought at the state tournament.
“It was so nice to have Kiernan back,” Smith said. “I trusted her to make the right decision, and for a point guard that’s the biggest compliment.
“After she took an outlet (pass), if we needed her to push it or slow it down, she always would.”
Paulk really showed her skills in a win over Class C-1 state qualifier Broken Bow.
“I looked forward to that game because I knew Broken Bow would keep pressuring us and Kiernan could show what she could do,” Smith said. “They kept pressing, and in the second half she kept making passes that led to layups.”
Overall, Paulk finished the season with a healthy 2.2:1 assists to turnover ratio.
Paulk is planning on playing basketball at Hastings College.
“I think Kiernan fits in well with what Hastings does,” Smith said. “Every time I’ve watched Hastings, what stands out is playing tough man-to-man defense. Kiernan does so well defensively that I think she can have a wonderful collegiate career.”
Kali Staples
Broken Bow
5-7, Senior, Guard
Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley had a talk with point guard Kali Staples prior to the start of her senior season.
“Coming into the offseason, we sat down and had a little chat,” Cooksley said. “I told her, ‘Here are the keys to the Ferrari. Don’t wreck it.’”
Staples not only didn’t wreck the Ferrari, she returned it in even better shape than when she drove off.
Staples guided the Indians to their first state tournament appearance in 18 years while averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 assists.
She was selected all-Southwest Conference first-team for the fourth time and received the highest vote total in the conference for the third consecutive year.
“She has a high basketball IQ,” Cooksley said. “She’s a student of basketball and comes from a basketball family.
“Her vision to make passes is incredible. There are times she’ll make a pass on a fast break and you go, ‘Whoa, that’s an elite-level pass.’”
While Staples received much of her attention for her passing skills – which led to over 500 career assists – Cooksley said the fact that she could do it all made her such a strong player.
“She does so many things,” he said. “She rebounds, she led C-1 in assists, she averages three steals a game – she’s a complete player.”
In addition to the impressive assists numbers, Staples also topped 900 points and 400 rebounds during her career.
Now she will drive off to the college game where she has committed to play for Doane.
“I think she’ll be a really good player for Doane,” Cooksley said. “She is a good trackster and can run for days. I could see her starting at point guard but then moving over to a two (guard) and be a slasher type. She is so smart, she can be that type of player.”
Taryn Wagner
Central City
5-6, Senior, Guard
Taryn Wagner saw plenty of attention from defenses this year after Central City’s all-time leading scorer Gabby Moser graduated.
But Wagner showed that she could thrive in the spotlight.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 18.9 points and had a school-record nine 3-pointers in a game during her senior season.
“Taryn had a great year,” Bison coach Dan Negus said. “Without Gabby around, she drew a lot more attention from defenses, but she was still able to score. She was able to handle the ball and get us into our offense.”
Wagner modified her game to combat the new extra attention.
“One thing was she extended her range,” Negus said. “A lot of her shots were from well off the 3-point line.
“We ran a lot of plays on offense, so she saw a lot of opportunities. Our girls did a nice job of knowing when to get her the ball.”
That was especially true when a red-hot Wagner sank her nine 9-pointers in a late December game against Sandy Creek.
“That Sandy Creek game sticks out,” Negus said. “I didn’t realize at first that she had nine threes. I was just enjoying her shots going in.
“It’s exciting to see her have that type of success. She has spent a lot of time playing basketball.”
Negus said Taryn is “a good kid who you want to see succeed.”
And she did that throughout her Central City career.
“Playing with Gabby for three years helps some, but she still was able to get the school 3-point record,” Negus said. “She averaged 13 points in her career (1,108 total), which over 80-some games is pretty impressive.”
ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Molly Griess Jr. 5-11 F 12.8 6.7 Nebraska Christian
Olivia Poppert Jr. 6-0 G/F 17.0 9.5 St. Paul
Kya Scott Jr. 5-8 G 13.0 3.4 Broken Bow
Shanae Suttles Sr. 5-7 G 11.5 4.0 Northwest
Libby Trausch Jr. 5-7 G 11.6 4.6 Adams Central
ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Claire Caspersen Sr. 5-11 F 10.7 7.0 Northwest
Chloe Cloud Jr. 6-0 F 9.5 6.5 GICC
Katharine Hamburger Sr. 5-11 F 9.9 6.7 Hastings St. Cecilia
Carlie Helgoth Sr. 5-6 G 11.6 5.8 Burwell
Hanna Plumbtree Sr. 6-4 C 11.2 6.2 Fullerton
ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM
Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School
Megan Benton Sr. 5-10 C 12.1 8.5 Ord
Jenna Heidelk Jr. 5-4 G 6.0 2.8 GICC
Cassidy Knust Sr. 5-3 G 11.3 1.7 Aurora
Alyssa Reardon Jr. 5-8 G 11.4 3.9 Fullerton
Tori Sklenar So. 5-5 G 9.7 4.1 Ravenna
Honorable Mention
Adams Central: Jessica Babcock, Jr.; Rachel Goodon, So. Aurora: Raina Cattau, Sr; Kassidy Hudson, Sr. Broken Bow: Kailyn Scott, Jr.; Kassidy Cyboron, Sr. Burwell: Hannah Gurney, Sr.; Nikia Williams, Jr. Central City: Jade Erickson, Sr. Central Valley: Vanessa Wood, Jr.; Neleigh Poss, Jr. Centura: Katelyn Fanta, Sr.; Sydney Davis, So. Doniphan-Trumbull: Maddison Shimmin, Sr. Elba: Angel McKoski, Jr.; Maycee Radke, Fr. Fullerton: Jordan Plumbtree, Jr.; Teagan Gonsior, So. Grand Island Central Catholic: Alexis Mudloff, Sr.; Alyssa Wilson, Jr. Hastings: McKinsley Long, Jr.; Dacey Sealey, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia: Addie Kirkegaard, Jr.; Shaye Butler, Jr. Heartland Lutheran: Jessica Zehendner, Sr.; Madelyn Graham, Sr. Nebraska Christian: Tabitha Seip, Jr.; Shelby McHargue, Jr. Northwest: Addy Esquivel, Sr. Ord: Payton Hackel, Sr.; Kloe Severance, Sr. Palmer: Clara Kunze, So.; Joslynn Donahey, So. Ravenna: Kennedy Hurt, So.; Allyson Larsen, Sr. Riverside: Haley Munn, Jr. Spalding Academy: Brooke Keber, Sr. St. Paul: Amber Kosmicki, Jr.; Paige Lukasiewicz, Sr. Wood River: Baylie Codner, Sr.; Hannah Paulk, Sr.