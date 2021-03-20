2020-21 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad

Super Squad

Bailey Kissinger

Hastings St. Cecilia

5-6, Junior, Guard

When it come to basketball, Bailey Kissinger is often ahead of the pack.

During his first two seasons coaching at Hastings St. Cecilia, Greg Berndt heard about the promise that one of his student managers showed on the court during middle school games.

“Bailey was a student manager when I first got here, and people were telling me when she was in eighth grade that she was going to be a good player in high school,” Berndt said. “When she came in as a freshman, I didn’t know what to expect. But after a couple of weeks of practice, she earned a spot in the starting lineup for the first game of the season, and she’s been there ever since then.”

Kissinger has proven to be a key piece to one of the top programs in the state over her first three seasons. During Kissinger’s career so far, the Hawkettes have compiled a 76-7 record, won two Class C-2 state titles and finished as the C-1 runner-up earlier this month.

But Kissinger is also ahead of the pack when it comes to planning her future. She is already committed to Nebraska-Kearney.