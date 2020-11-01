2020 All-Heartland Softball Super Squad

LF, So.

Schmidt continued her standout career with no sign of a sophomore slump. She had a .492 average with 57 RBIs, eight home runs and 23 stolen bases.

Kaelan Schultz

Hastings

3B, Jr.

Schultz could hit for average and power for the Class B state runner-ups. She had a .495 average, eight doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Morgan Semm

CCV

SS, Sr.

The Drake commit capped off a standout career that saw her battle through multiple injuries. As a senior, she had a .534 average and led Centura/Central Valley in seven offensive categories and also in ERA and strikeouts from the circle.

Avyn Urbanski

Northwest

CF, So.