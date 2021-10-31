2021 All-Heartland Softball Super Squad

Made pitchers pay when they actually would pitch to her. Kosmicki hit .535 with 50 RBIs, 43 runs and nine doubles. She had 14 home runs for the Wildcats, who didn’t have another hitter go yard more than once.

Ava Laurent

Northwest

Pitcher, Junior

Laurent broke her own school records that she set as a sophomore for strikeouts in a game (19 against North Platte) and season (246) while picking up 21 wins for the second consecutive year to go with a 2.21 ERA.

Faith Molina

Hastings

Pitcher/outfielder, Senior

Led the Tigers in the circle to a second straight Class B runner-up finish by going 20-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 113.2 innings. Also hit .525 with 45 RBIs, 44 runs and 12 homers.

Avery O’Boyle

Grand Island Central Catholic

Catcher/infielder, Sophomore

Led a young Crusaders team at the plate by hitting .448 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles.