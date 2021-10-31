2021 All-Heartland Softball Super Squad

Grace Baasch
Northwest
Third baseman Junior
Hit .413 with a team-high 48 runs to give the Vikings a dangerous baserunning threat at the No. 2 spot in the batting order who also hit six home runs.
Shaye Butler
Hastings St. Cecilia
Catcher, Senior
Hit .487 with a team-high 57 RBIs. But the most impressive thing about Butler won’t show up in the stats. She has caught every single game in the four-year history of the St. Cecilia program, setting a new standard for durability.
Bailey Kissinger
Hastings St. Cecilia
Outfielder, Junior
Broke the Class C record for hits in a career (221) and tied the single-season record for runs (72). Kissinger hit .588 with 14 doubles and 29 stolen bases to ignite the Hawkettes’ high-scoring offense.
Amber Kosmicki
St. Paul
Utility, Senior
Made pitchers pay when they actually would pitch to her. Kosmicki hit .535 with 50 RBIs, 43 runs and nine doubles. She had 14 home runs for the Wildcats, who didn’t have another hitter go yard more than once.
Ava Laurent
Northwest
Pitcher, Junior
Laurent broke her own school records that she set as a sophomore for strikeouts in a game (19 against North Platte) and season (246) while picking up 21 wins for the second consecutive year to go with a 2.21 ERA.
Faith Molina
Hastings
Pitcher/outfielder, Senior
Led the Tigers in the circle to a second straight Class B runner-up finish by going 20-6 with a 3.39 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 113.2 innings. Also hit .525 with 45 RBIs, 44 runs and 12 homers.
Avery O’Boyle
Grand Island Central Catholic
Catcher/infielder, Sophomore
Led a young Crusaders team at the plate by hitting .448 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles.
Rylee Olson
Aurora
First baseman/pitcher, Senior
Led the Huskies in batting average (.480), doubles (8), home runs (4), ERA (4.31) and wins (4.21). Had a .684 slugging percentage and a .932 fielding percentage.
Leslie Ramos
Grand Island Senior High
Catcher, Senior
Led the Islanders whether at or behind the plate. Ramos topped the team with a .405 average with 35 runs, nine doubles and 20 stolen bases. Teams rarely ran against her and paid when they did with Ramos throwing out 18 would-be base stealers this season.
Jerzie Schindler
Central City
Pitcher, Sophomore
Led the Bison with a .594 average with 30 RBIs and 11 doubles. Also handled all of the team’s pitching duties and served as a team captain as only a sophomore.
Samantha Schmidt
Hastings
Center fielder, Junior
Schmidt continued her standout career with a .539 average with 54 RBIs and 12 home runs for the Class B state runner-ups. Schmidt had a dominating state tournament (.571 average, three home runs, six RBIs, eight runs in five games).
Kaelan Schultz
Hastings
Third base, Senior
Just a couple of Schultz’s impressive listings from her softball resume are the state’s all-class career home run record-holder (65) and the owner of the Class B mark for career RBI (213).
Avyn Urbanski
Northwest
Outfield, Junior
A big threat at the top of the lineup, Urbanski hit .411 with 46 runs and was almost a lock to steal bases once she reached.
Macie Wolever
Adams Central
Shortstop, Junior
Battled through some injuries to hit .421 with a .522 on-base percentage, 32 hits and nine home runs.
Honorable mention
Adams Central—Elli Marker, Sr.; Libby Trausch, Sr. Aurora—Taryn McKinney, Sr.; Adi Fahrnbruch, Fr. Central City—Ava Steinke, Jr.; Karlee Seitz, So. Centura/Central Valley—Claire Adams, Sr.; Ava Baustert, Sr. Grand Island Senior High—Adriana Cabello, Jr.; Braelyn Sindelar, So. Grand Island Central Catholic—Mia Golka, Sr.; Shaylin Kucera, Sr. Hastings—Delaney Mullen, Sr.; Peytin Hdson, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia—Kiersten Kober, Sr.; Olivia Kvols, Sr. Ord—Morgan Holm, Jr.; Claire Cargill, Fr. St. Paul—Kayley Wells, So.; Talyr Paxton, So.