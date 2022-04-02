2022 All-Heartland Girls Basketball Super Squad Members

Bailey Kissinger

Hastings St. Cecilia

5-6, Senior Guard

Hastings St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said he had a feeling Bailey Kissinger was going to be good when she got into high school.

He found out how good during the first open gym. He found a player that gave it her all. That hard work gave her a starting spot on varsity her freshman year.

And it never stopped from that point on to her senior year.

“She was going to give her very best and compete at the highest level,” Berndt said. “Everything we did in practice was about competition and she thrived in that. We knew we were going to get the best out of Bailey.”

That helped her finish as the second leading scorer in St. Cecilia history. She finished with 1,629 points, just 89 points behind Shandra Farmer.

She was part of a senior class that went 102-9 during their four years that included three state championships and a runner-up finish.

This season, she scored 487 points on a 17.4 points average, helping the Hawkettes to the Class C-2 state championship.

Berndt said Kissinger was someone who loved competing and gave 100 percent all the time.

“She always wants to compete in anything, whether it was a shooting drill, a 5-on-5 drill, 1-on-1, anything. Her demeanor in practice was the exact same from when she was 15 to 18 years old,” Berndt said. “We knew what we were going to get and it was awesome to have that kind of energy, effort and competitor in practice everyday.”

Lucy Ghaifan

Grand Island CC

6-1, Junior, Center

According to Grand Island Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield, Lucy Ghaifan played with a lot of confidence this past season.

The Crusader junior averaged 14.0 points per game and also averaged an area-best 10.1 rebounds a game.

And it didn’t matter if Ghaifan would be double or triple teamed. She would find ways to score against those defenses somehow. That was one of the reasons why the Crusaders finished third in Class C-1 with a 22-6 record this past season.

Mayfield said that has a lot to do with her confidence.

“She really came into her own this year, especially with confidence,” Mayfield said. “She just played with a lot of confidence this year. When she plays with confidence, she’s really tough.

“She’s such a strong athlete that she was able to get through those defenses, even though at times it was frustrating for her.”

Mayfield said even when Ghaifan was double or triple teamed, she would pass to ball to her teammates and they would find ways to score.

“She did a great job getting her teammates involved by passing the ball to them, then working to get open again,” Mayfield said. “She made them better.”

Mayfield said her footwork was a reason she was able to score a lot.

“She had good footwork last year, but she worked really hard in improving in that,” Mayfield said. “She’s worked on her moves in practice. And I think she can continue to get better in that area.”

Olivia Poppert

St. Paul

6-0, Senior, Guard

Olivia Poppert did a lot for St. Paul during her senior year.

Poppert scored an area-best 17.8 points per games, while averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats during a season where they went to the state tournament for the second time in three years.

While St. Paul coach Rick Peters said those numbers were impressive, he felt it was her passing that made her the player that she was as she finished with 89 assists during the season.

“She gets her points and rebounds but she still averages about 3.5 assists a game. That’s pretty good,” Peters said. “There’s been times where she passed the ball where I thought she probably should have shot it. But that’s the way she is.”

Poppert was one of two seniors with Amber Kosmicki on the Wildcats roster. Peters said he felt Poppert did a good job being a leader and was a player he enjoyed coaching.

“She’s very competitive and she really took charge when we needed her to,” he said. “She was very vocal and her teammates looked up to her and Amber.

“She’s got a great work ethic, and does anything you ask her to do,” Peters said. “She’s a great student who works hard in whatever she does.”

Peters said Poppert is undecided on her future at the moment but feels Poppert will be a good coach if she goes that route.

“She knows enough about the game and she watches a lot of film. She even helped scout a few times,” Peters said. “She would definitely be a good coach someday.”

Libby Trausch

Adams Central

5-8, Senior, Guard

Libby Trausch has done a lot for Adams Central during her four-year career - especially her senior season.

Trausch averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in helping the Patriots reach the state tournament for the third time in four years, along with getting Adams Central into the Class B semifinals this past season.

AC coach Evan Smith said Trausch was a good leader for the Patriots this season.

“She found a lot of ways to score and found ways to distribute the ball to get her teammates involved,” Smith said. “She’s always been the leader type even when she was young. She was sometimes a coach on the floor for us and the players responded well to her.”

Trausch scored her 1,000-career point this year during the Patriots’ 56-46 win over Beatrice in the opening round of the state tournament.

While Smith said Trausch was thrilled in reaching that milestone, she was more thrilled about getting the win at the state tournament.

“That never mattered to her. She was more happy about getting the win than personal accolades,” Smith said. “Her team-first mentality was a big part of why she was successful and why we were successful too.”

Smith said Trausch, who will play college basketball at Doane College next year, is one of those athletes you don’t want to lose.

“She’s one of those kids that meant a lot to your program. It’s going to be tough replacing a kid like Libby who was so competitive that shines through every time she steps on the floor,” he said. “It was a pleasure coaching her.”

Rylie Rice

Northwest

5-9, Senior, Guard

Rylie Rice wasn’t going to let a blood clot in her arm stop her from having a successful senior season.

After seeing limited playing time at the beginning of the season because of the blood clot, Rice got healthy and averaged 13.7 points per game. She scored 302 points on the season that included 53 3-pointers and going 55 of 70 from the free throw line, helping Northwest win eight of their last 11 games in finishing 13-12 and making a district final appearance.

“Once Rylie got healthy, she was the offensive threat she’s always been,” NW coach Russ Moerer said. “It was about the middle of January where we saw her getting back to her normal self.

“She was not only a good shooter but she scored on the drive and posted up a lot for us. She found a lot of ways to score. She stretched the floor and it changed how teams had to defend us.”

Rice scored her 1,000th career points this season while playing for both Grand Island Central Catholic and Northwest during her high school career.

Moerer said that’s a tremendous feat for Rice to accompish.

“It takes a tremondous amount of work and effort and Rylie certainly has put in a lot of time,” Moerer said. “And it happened at home which was great to see. ”

Rice will continue college basketball at Doane. Moerer said he sees her going well there.

“She has great offensive skills. She can shoot, can drive, handle the ball very well and can pass,” he said. “She’s an all-around complete player.”

ALL-HEARTLAND SECOND TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Kya Scott Sr. 5-8 G 10.0 6.2 Broken Bow

Rachel Gooden Jr. 6-3 C 8.8 7.9 Adams Central

Molly Griess Sr.. 5-11 F 13.0 7.0 Nebraska Christian

Chloe Cloud Sr. 6-2 C 6.6 4.5 Grand Island CC

Kailyn Scott Sr. 5-4 G 10.3 2.5 Broken Bow

ALL-HEARTLAND THIRD TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Tori Sklenar Jr. 5-6 G 16.0 3.9 Ravenna

Sydney Davis Jr. 6-0 F 13.8 7.9 Centura

Addie Kirkegaard Sr. 6-2 C 9.9 7.9 Hastings St. Cecilia

Jenna Heidelk Sr. 5-4 G 6.1 6.2* Grand Island CC

McKenna Plumbtree So. 6-0 C 13.3 10.3 Fullerton

ALL-HEARTLAND FOURTH TEAM

Name Yr. Ht. Pos. PPG RPG School

Nikie Nelson Sr. 5-10 G 14.4 7.9 Ord

Reba Mader Sr. 5-6 G 9.4 3.4 Northwest

McKinzie Long Sr. 5-7 G 14.6 6.0 Hastings

Gracie Woods Jr. 6-0 F/C 8.4 4.2 Grand Island CC

Shaye Butler Sr. 5-9 F 8.2 4.2 Hastings St. Cecilia

*assists per game

Honorable Mention

Adams Central: Lauryn Scott, Jr. Aurora: Denae Nachtigal, So.; Kasey Schuster, Jr.; Ellie Hutsell, Broken Bow: Joscelyn Coleman, Sr.; MaKinley Tobey, So. Burwell: Nikia Williams, Sr.; Cora Gideon, Jr. Jymmie Jensen, Sr. Central City: Jerzie Schindler, So. Central Valley: Vanessa Wood, Sr.; Neleigh Poss, Sr.; Alexis Johnson, So. Centura: Kyra Wooden, So.; Taya Christensen, Jr.; Paige Crawford, Jr. Doniphan-Trumbull: Kendyl Brummund, Sr.; Ridley Sadd, So.; Sophie Fitch, Sr.; Kaleah Olson, So. Elba: Angel McKoski, Sr.; Maycee Radke, So.; Jaime Wysocki, Jr. Fullerton: Teagan Gonsior, Jr.; Alyssa Reardon, Sr.; Julianna Maxfield, So.; Piper Kramer, Sr. Giltner: Macie Antle, Sr. Grand Island Central Catholic: Bryndal Moody, Fr.; Alyssa Wilson, Sr. Hastings: Libby Landgren, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia: Erin Sheely, Sr. Heartland Lutheran: Brielle Saddler, So.; Maggie Bexten, Sr.; Abigail Niemier, Sr.; Brynn Saddler, Sr. Nebraska Christian: Sidney McHargue, Sr.; Shelby McHargue, Sr.; Tabitha Seip, Sr. Northwest: Maddy Cushing, Jr. Ord: Marin Reilly, So.; Kaidence Wilson, Jr.; Makayla Wray, Jr. Palmer: Joslynn Donahey, Jr.; Morgan McClellan, So.; Mogan Earl, Sr. Ravenna: Kennedy Hurt, Jr.; Morgyn Fiddelke, Jr.; Sarah McKeon, So. Riverside: Haley Munn, Sr. St. Paul: Amber Kosmicki, Sr.; Clara Kunze, Jr. Wood River: Macie Peters, So.; Ellie Morgan, Fr.; Jenna Rauert, Sr.; Sage Brabec, So.