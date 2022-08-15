2022 softball players to watch

With the 2022 softball season fastly approaching, there’s a few names fans should be on the lookout for. Some may be quite familiar.

Grace Baasch

Northwest

Third baseman, Senior

Baasch led the Vikings with 48 runs and hit .413 giving her team a presence on the bases constantly. She also crushed six home runs over the fence last season.

Adriana Cabello

Grand Island Senior High

Pitcher, Senior

Cabello had a 4.63 ERA last season but also did work at the plate, with a .371 batting average, the second highest on the team.

Ava Laurent

Northwest

Pitcher, Senior

Breaking school records, Laurent threw 19 strikeouts in a game last season and 246 on the year, earning 21 wins with a 2.21 ERA.

Jaidyn Walford

Grand Island Senior High

Shortstop, Senior

With the highest batting average on last year’s Islanders’ team at .393, Walford should provide a presence in the lineup.

Avyn Urbanski

Northwest

Outfielder, Senior

Urbanski had 46 runs and hit .411 last season, stealing bases constantly when she reached.

Samantha Schmidt

Hastings

Outfielder, Senior

The third year letter-winner recorded 69 hits and 12 home runs on a .539 batting average last season.

Avery O’Boyle

Grand Island Central Catholic

Catcher/Utility, Junior

O’Boyle led the Crusaders in RBIs and hits as an underclassmen with 30 and 32, respectively, hitting .448 on the season.

Jerzie Schindler

Central City

Pitcher, Junior

Schindler served as team captain as a sophomore last season and will look to lead even more as a junior. She led the Bison with 30 RBIs and 11 doubles on a .594 average.

Karlee Seitz

Central City

Designated pitcher, Junior

Seitz pairs with Schindler to make a strong junior tandem. Seitz is coming off of a .436 batting average with 28 RBIs.

Kayley Wells

St. Paul

Second baseman, Junior

Wells was second on last year’s team hitting .421 at the plate, and she’ll likely have an increased role this season.

Isabel Raburn

Holdrege/Adams Central

Pitcher/Catcher, Junior

The newly formed Liberty Storm has a junior from Holdrege in Raburn, who hit .590 last season with 28 RBIs and 7 doubles.

Adi Fahrnbruch

Aurora

Infielder, Sophomore

As one of the best young players in the area, Fahrnbruch has a chance to improve even more on her .480 batting average last season.

Allison Brandt

Centura/Central Valley

Pitcher, Sophomore

Brandt is coming off of a strong freshman campaign, hitting .458 with 13 RBIs and 14 doubles last season.

Claire Cargill

Ord

Third baseman, Sophomore

Cargill led Ord as a freshman at the plate with 18 RBIs and 5 doubles on a .462 batting average.