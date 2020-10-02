Adams Central defeats Central City, but Bison QB sets Class C-1 record

Central City coach Troy Huebert said his quarterback, in his first year as a starter, improves by the week.

“He’s more confident, he sees the field well, he knows when to get the ball out and he’s so good with the quick game, accurate with that,’’ Huebert said. “he kind of runs the show as far as getting our guys out in space, which can put pressure on the defense.”

Jensen was 14-of-17 before Adams Central’s offense took a snap, so to be down only 8-0 was a relief to the Patriots. After Jenen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schneiderheinz, who also ran for the two-point conversion, Central City successfully executed an onside kick and drove to the 14 before turning it over on downs.

On the 20-play drive, the left side of the Adams Central line met Jensen on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to avoid a two-touchdown hole. Two plays later, Zac Foster hooked up with Drew Bonifas for a 61-yard pass play to the Patriots’ 38 and Foster, a senior, threw to Slade Smith for the first of his two touchdown passes.

A kickoff return to near midfield to open the second half set up Adams Central for its go-ahead touchdown. Hyatt Collins broke for 35 yards on the next play and Foster connected with Tyler Slechta for a 13-yard score less than two minutes into the third period.