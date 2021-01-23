Adams Central edges Grand Island Central Catholic in overtime

HASTINGS — In a game with a limited number of possessions for both teams, Paul Fago came up with the biggest basket during a showdown of highly-ranked teams Saturday.
The Adams Central junior swished a 3-pointer with 1:48 left in overtime to put the Class C-1 No. 2-rated Patriots ahead for good in what turned into a 50-45 win over C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic.
“I’m unbelievably proud of Paul Fago today,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “He made some huge plays in the game today, and we needed all of them.”
Fago’s basket gave the Patriots (15-1) a 44-42 lead 52 seconds after Tanner Turek had hit a 3-pointer for the Crusaders (12-2).
An 8-for-10 performance from the free throw line in overtime helped secure Adams Central’s victory with another Turek trey with 21 seconds left the only other GICC points in OT.
“We got stops and rebounded for the most part (in overtime),” Foster said. “We hit some free throws which is obviously important down the stretch. The kids were disciplined and hung in there.”
Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said a few mistakes proved to be too many against the Patriots.
“We didn’t execute very well (in overtime). They did,” he said. “We started off the overtime period with a turnover. Most generally that’s not going to work out for you when the period’s so short. They did a great job of knocking down free throws.”
Koby Bales scored to pull the Crusaders even at 39 with 90 seconds left in regulation. Neither team scored again, with the Patriots getting the last look but they needed to corral a loose ball to even get a 30-foot off-balance 3-pointer from Jacob Eckhardt off.
Things went much smoother for Adams Central in the extra period.
“I’m so, so proud of them because that’s an elite program we played today,” Foster said. “(They’re) unbelievably well-coached, elite at every position, and for us to battle those guys and find a way to get it done, I’ve never been prouder of a group than I was those guys. ...
“They’re an elite team, a team I think is going to win a state championship. They rose our level today. That’s kind of what I think our two programs have done over the years.”
The Patriots again used balanced scoring to pick up another win. Dante Boelhower had 14 points and Lucas Bohlen added 13. Fago finished with nine while Tyler Slechta and Cam Foster each chipped in seven.
Zac Foster said the win is a great boost heading into the Central Conference Tournament.
“It gives us a lot of confidence,” he said. “We said coming into the season that they’d be the best team we’d play all year. I think we know if we can play with guys like that, we can play with anybody if we take care of our end of it.”
The Crusaders left trying to figure out what went wrong on offense. While the team went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor in the third period, Martinez said problems on the offensive end continued in the loss.
“We’re just having a hard time getting any rhythm on offense right now,” he said. “I don’t know what that’s from right now. I’ve got to study the film and figure out what’s going on. We seem to be playing a lot of low-possession games right now, and that’s a credit to Adams Central. They were very patient on offense.”
The Patriots also turned the ball over just five times. Martinez is happier with how the Crusaders are playing on the defensive end, but he said they must start forcing more turnovers.
Dei Jengmer returned from an injury and scored 14 points for Central Catholic, which hadn’t played since a Jan. 12 win over York after a game with Aquinas was postponed due to bad weather.
Martinez said the layoff was a concern, but “it also gave us some time to heal. I thought Dei played well today and looked really good. So the time probably helped him, but I was concerned. It’s not something we’re used to.
“But even before that against York our rhythm on offense wasn’t very good. There are times we click, but overall we’re not sharp. That starts with me. I need to figure out what’s hampering us on the offensive end.”