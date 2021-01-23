Adams Central edges Grand Island Central Catholic in overtime

The Crusaders left trying to figure out what went wrong on offense. While the team went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor in the third period, Martinez said problems on the offensive end continued in the loss.

“We’re just having a hard time getting any rhythm on offense right now,” he said. “I don’t know what that’s from right now. I’ve got to study the film and figure out what’s going on. We seem to be playing a lot of low-possession games right now, and that’s a credit to Adams Central. They were very patient on offense.”

The Patriots also turned the ball over just five times. Martinez is happier with how the Crusaders are playing on the defensive end, but he said they must start forcing more turnovers.

Dei Jengmer returned from an injury and scored 14 points for Central Catholic, which hadn’t played since a Jan. 12 win over York after a game with Aquinas was postponed due to bad weather.

Martinez said the layoff was a concern, but “it also gave us some time to heal. I thought Dei played well today and looked really good. So the time probably helped him, but I was concerned. It’s not something we’re used to.

“But even before that against York our rhythm on offense wasn’t very good. There are times we click, but overall we’re not sharp. That starts with me. I need to figure out what’s hampering us on the offensive end.”

