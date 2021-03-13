Adams Central falls in C-1 final

The Patriots (26-3) trailed 10-0 and almost went scoreless in the first quarter until Jacob Eckhardt hit a free throw after being fouled at the buzzer. They were 0-for-6 from the floor, including five missed threes.

The scoring pace didn’t pick up in the second quarter. Adams Central closed within 10-6 on a basket by Tyler Slechta, who finished with 14 points.

Auburn’s lone points in the second came on a Frary putback with 48 seconds left.

“We liked the tempo,” Weeks said. “We liked 10-0 but we didn’t like 12-6. We wanted to get into our tempo, obviously. Then they ran a little junk (defense) on us, and they’re so long and we’re so small, it was kind of tough to get through that.”

Adams Central coach Cam Foster fully knew what to expect coming into this battle with the Bulldogs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You know when you’re playing coach Weeks he’s going to control tempo, and we knew they’d be really, really patient,” he said. “We score about 60 a game, so to have six at the half was obviously a little different for us.