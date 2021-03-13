Adams Central falls in C-1 final

LINCOLN – Adams Central held Auburn all-stater Cam Binder without a shot attempt in his final high school game.
Yet Binder still exited Pinnacle Bank Arena as a three-time Class C-1 state champion and part of a 62-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs shut down Adams Central’s offense and had other players step up to score on the other end to post a 41-33 victory over the Patriots Saturday.
Daniel Frary led Auburn (26-0) with 14 points and nine rebounds while Ryan Binder and freshman Maverick Binder each chipped in 11 points.
“We had a freshman have his best game of the season,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “Mav comes in and is 3-for-5 and in double figures – his best game of the season. Cam has four points and doesn’t take a jump shot – doesn’t take a shot – but Dan is an absolute beast, and he’s been a beast for us all season long.”
The Bulldogs quickly established their traditional patient, deliberate tone that they’ve used to produce their winning streak under Weeks.
Auburn held the ball for the first 1:11, mainly passing it around well outside the perimeter, before finding a cutting Frary for the first basket of the game.
That ended up being a lead that Auburn never surrendered.
The Patriots (26-3) trailed 10-0 and almost went scoreless in the first quarter until Jacob Eckhardt hit a free throw after being fouled at the buzzer. They were 0-for-6 from the floor, including five missed threes.
The scoring pace didn’t pick up in the second quarter. Adams Central closed within 10-6 on a basket by Tyler Slechta, who finished with 14 points.
Auburn’s lone points in the second came on a Frary putback with 48 seconds left.
“We liked the tempo,” Weeks said. “We liked 10-0 but we didn’t like 12-6. We wanted to get into our tempo, obviously. Then they ran a little junk (defense) on us, and they’re so long and we’re so small, it was kind of tough to get through that.”
Adams Central coach Cam Foster fully knew what to expect coming into this battle with the Bulldogs.
“You know when you’re playing coach Weeks he’s going to control tempo, and we knew they’d be really, really patient,” he said. “We score about 60 a game, so to have six at the half was obviously a little different for us.
“But we kept talking about separation and margin, and we felt pretty good at halftime because we made nothing basically. We made 258 threes this year, which is really high on the state charts. We were missing shots. …For us to beat a team like that, we have to shoot the ball well. There were three or four missed layups in the first half that you’ve got to make, and we were 2-for-5 from the line.”
Foster said in 21 years of coaching he’s never had six points at halftime. But after going 2-for-14 from the floor in the first half, things picked up marginally for the Patriots.
They trailed 20-13 at the end of the third quarter and 28-19 midway through the fourth quarter – which was the final score of Adams Central’s loss to Pierce in November’s Class C-1 football championship game.
Then the Patriots made things interesting. Slechta had two baskets including a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run to close the gap to 33-29 with 1:31 left and both teams out of timeouts.
Adams Central twice made it a three-point deficit, but Cam Binder hit a pair of free throws with 1:01 left and Auburn scored the final five points over the final 43.5 seconds.
“We had a chance and cut it to a one-possession game,” Foster said. “If one shot more goes down for us or they miss one more free throw somewhere, we’re right where we want to be. …
“We fouled Binder late. We were trying not to foul him, and he had that one on the baseline and hit both of them. That was big. If we get someone else to the line, maybe he’ll miss them. Binder’s been in that position so many times in his career he’s probably not going to miss them.”
Overall, Cam Binder finished 4-for-4 from the line for four points with two assists while playing every second of the game.
Foster said holding him without a shot was a “phenomenal” job by the Patriots’ defense, which for a majority of the game used a box-and-1 on Cam Binder instead of their usual 1-3-1 zone.
“Credit to their guys – they’re good players,” he said. “Credit to Ryan and Maverick, Maverick especially. He hit some big shots against our zone.”
Ultimately, things came down to missed shots for Adams Central to really threaten Auburn. A team that averages nine made 3-pointers went 4-for-21 – “That’s 15 points right there,” Foster said – and a 67% free-throw shooting team was 3-for-7 (42.9%).
The Patriots finished as state runner-up for the second time in program history, equaling the finish in Class C-1 in 2016.
Foster said the senior class of Slechta, Lucas Bohlen, Nathan Sughroue, Dante Boelhower and Cam Foster will be remembered as a group of elite competitors who earned another banner in the Adams Central gymnasium.