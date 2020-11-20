Adams Central falls to Pierce in C-1 final

On the next drive, sophomore quarterback Abram Scholting rolled to his left and lofted a pass to senior Garret Meier, who was already behind the defense, and Meier caught it at the 15 and dragged a defender into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

Adams Central then went stagnant, throwing three straight incompletions before Scholting made the play of the game. He escaped pressure, ran almost all the way back to the original line of scrimmage, then threw a dart to Ben Brahmer, who came back to the ball and caught it before maneuvering around a defender for a touchdown.

That gave Pierce a 28-10 lead, and although the Bluejays didn’t score any more points, its defense made sure it didn’t need to.

Adams Central pulled to within two possessions when Slade Smith scored on a 69-yard pass, catch and run, but the next two Patriot drives both ended in interceptions, one each by Scholting and Brahmer, the latter one coming with 2:27 left. The Patriots’ final points came when Brahmer, lined up in punt formation, ran out of the end zone with 42 seconds left, all but preserving the championship celebration.

Adams Central, which dropped consecutive games late in the regular season, rebounded to finish 10-3.

“We played the toughest schedule in the entire state,” Mulligan said. “We weren’t healthy coming into this game, but we’re not going to use that as an excuse by any means. Pierce was the better team tonight, and they’re the state champion and we’re the runner-up, but that doesn’t take away from our season. We did a fantastic job.”