Adams Central hopes to benefit from strong schedule

The move from Class C-1 up to Class B has never been a problem for Adams Central.

The Patriots are always on the borderline between the two classes over the years. This season, their enrollment had them being in Class B.

Adams Central has always played teams in both classes because of that, especially with the Patriots moving to the Central Conference a few years ago.

This season, the Patriots still found a way to reach the state tournament for the third time in four years with a good schedule that features seven state tourney teams. Adams Central is 5-2 against teams that are playing in this year’s tournament.

“We prided ourselves with a good schedule. It has helped us get better and prepare for the state tournament,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “We may have taken some bumps over the years because of it but we’re seeing it paying off and getting us ready to go for this postseason.”

The No. 4-rated Patriots (Omaha World-Herald) open their state tournament with No. 8 Beatrice at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Patriots have six seniors on their roster. Jessica Babcock was one of those seniors returning, but she hasn’t played this season because of an ACL injury she suffered in volleyball. Babcock averaged about 12 points per game for Adams Central in the past.

“She brought a lot to the table for us as well as creating shots and scoring inside,” Smith said. “But that allowed players to step up like Gracie Weichmann, who has done a great job at the point guard role for us. It’s given a lot of our other kids some freedom to make plays for us. We had a lot of different kids get into the scoring column.

“We got Jessica cleared to at least warm up and be part of the team during the tournament.”

But Libby Trausch is one of the senior who made some big plays for the Patriots in her career. This season, the senior guard is averaging 15.3 points per game. Smith said she does a lot of things well offensively and defensively. She also has 47 assists and 49 steals on the season.

“She’s become the complete player for us on both ends of the floor,” Smith said. “She gotten some big baskets for us but we know teams will be keying in on her so she has been distributing the ball very well.

“Her offense is good but her defense is just as good as she’s one of our leaders in steals. We sometimes have her guarding the other team’s best player and she’s stepped up to that challenge.”

The inside game has been one of Adams Central’s strengths this season. Rachel Gooden, a 6-3 junior, averages 8.8 ppg and 7.9 rebounds per game. Smith said Brianna Stroh, Abby Stroh, Megyn Scott and Lauryn Scott have done a nice job as well.

“For someone for her size, Rachel has pretty good footwork. She’s able to finish around the rim then her defensive presence, she’s done a nice job making people adjust and alter their normal shots. She finds a ways to get the ball,” Smith said. “The Stroh twins can guard inside and out on the perimeter so that makes them a little more versatile. All those girls bring a good defensive presence.”

Smith said he expects a tough challenge from Beatrice. Addison Hatcliff leads the Orange with 9.9 ppg, while Ellie Jurgens, Riley Schwisow and Chelsea Leners all average more than 7.0 ppg. He said it should be a defensive game.

“They have some quick athletic kids who defend hard,” Smith said. “They do a good job of helping their teammates out. They don’t score a lot from the outside but can if you give them open looks. They have a nice inside game so we’ll need to get ready for that.”

Smith said getting back to the state tournament is a nice reward for the players, especially after missing last year.

“We were disappointed in how last year went but our kids just stepped up to the challenge this year and played a lot of teams,” he said. “We did have some mishaps during the season but the kids have always played hard. Being in Class B makes it a bigger accomplishment. I think the girls have something to prove.”

