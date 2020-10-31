Adams Central knocks off GICC for first state berth since 1988

It’s been a while since Adams Central has been to the state volleyball tournament.
Since 1988 to be exact.
The Patriots ended their state tournament drought by rallying back from a first-set loss to defeat perennial powerhouse Grand Island Central Catholic 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 in the Class C-1, District 4 final Saturday at GICC.
Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said she has been waiting for the Patriots to come out and get that big win. She was glad to see it happen in the district final against GICC, which has 10 state championships and nine runner-ups.
“We’ve seen this potential in these girls all year. We’ve just been waiting to take that next step and we’re glad it was today,” Lollman said. “This group had this dream of getting to the state tournament and they deserve it.”
The Crusaders jumped all over Adams Central early, getting out to a 22-10 lead. But the Patriots outscored GICC 9-2 before falling in the opening set. Lollman said that late run was huge for them.
“We were glad where we were at after that first set,” Lollman said. “Momentum is a huge thing in volleyball and we told the girls to just finish out the set and try to get back some momentum.”
Then Lauryn Scott delivered an 8-0 run in the second that turned a 16-13 deficit into a 21-16 lead and the Patriots held off the Crusaders to even the match.
Adams Central had the upper hand for much of the next two sets. In the third, the Patriots held a 22-20 lead before GICC answered back to tie at 24-all. But back-to-back kills from Camille Wellensiek and Jessica Babcock gave Adams Central a 2-1 lead.
Then a Babcock kill put the Patriots up 23-19 in the fourth. GICC came back with two kills each from Chloe Cloud and Gracie Woods to tie it at 23-all. But a Babcock kill off the Crusader block gave Adams Central match point. A GICC net violation gave the Patriots the match.
Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots with 19 kills, while Babcock added 10 and freshman Hannah Gengenbach chipped in nine. Chelsey Wiseman dished out 39 assists and Lauryn Scott delivered five ace serves.
On the other side, the Crusaders were haunted by 27 hitting errors and gave up nine ace serves in the match. GICC coach Sharon Zavala gave credit to Adams Central for getting the win.
“They are very athletic,” Zavala said. “Adams Central had nothing to lose and we had everything to lose. It showed up a little bit and we were tight a few times. But I feel we missed more hits in this game than any other game this year. We just made errors a lot on our hitting and they made less mistakes than we did.
“And they served well and that gave us problems.”
Evan Glade led the Crusaders with 13 kills, while Cloud and Woods each chipped in 10. Freshman setter Carolyn Maser dished out 33 assists.
Lollman said she was glad to see the Patriots regain their composure after the Crusaders made late runs to tie the match in the last two sets.
“They have great players on the other side. We knew they were going to earn points and they were going to go on runs,” she said. “But we just had to limit them and we bounced back very well after that first set. That’s just a great team over there. I’m just so proud of how well we fought today.”
The loss ends the Crusaders season at 24-4. But GICC loses only two seniors in libero Haily Asche and serving specialist Maddie Urbanski. Zavala said they had a good season.
“With a young group, they did a lot of great things this year,” Zavala said.
NOTE: Independent sports writer Marc Zavala is the son of GICC head coach Sharon Zavala.
