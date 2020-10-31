Adams Central knocks off GICC for first state berth since 1988

It’s been a while since Adams Central has been to the state volleyball tournament.

Since 1988 to be exact.

The Patriots ended their state tournament drought by rallying back from a first-set loss to defeat perennial powerhouse Grand Island Central Catholic 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 in the Class C-1, District 4 final Saturday at GICC.

Adams Central coach Libby Lollman said she has been waiting for the Patriots to come out and get that big win. She was glad to see it happen in the district final against GICC, which has 10 state championships and nine runner-ups.

“We’ve seen this potential in these girls all year. We’ve just been waiting to take that next step and we’re glad it was today,” Lollman said. “This group had this dream of getting to the state tournament and they deserve it.”

The Crusaders jumped all over Adams Central early, getting out to a 22-10 lead. But the Patriots outscored GICC 9-2 before falling in the opening set. Lollman said that late run was huge for them.

“We were glad where we were at after that first set,” Lollman said. “Momentum is a huge thing in volleyball and we told the girls to just finish out the set and try to get back some momentum.”