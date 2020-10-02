Adams Central overcomes record-setting performance by Central City's Kale Jensen

CENTRAL CITY — Adams Central’s defense was in pass coverage all night long.
While the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots gave up a Class C-1 record 42 completions to Central City junior Kale Jensen, they never gave up a deep pass. And after the first series of the game, didn’t give up a touchdown in a 21-8 victory Friday night at Preferred Popcorn Field.
“We wanted them to go nickel-and dime us down the field and our corners did a great job of not letting them get over the top,’’ Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said. “We didn’t give up any big plays the whole entire night and I think that really helped our confidence of saying you got to go 10-plus plays to score on us and we have a solid defense.”
By turning back the Bison three times in the red zone, including a goal-line stand at the end of a 20-play possession, the Patriots improved to 6-0 and denied Central City (3-3) its first victory since 1993 in an on-again, off-again series.
Jensen, who’s 6-1 and 185 pounds, will continue to lead the state in passing after his 42-of-68, 348-yard performance. In six games, he is 196-of 287 for 2,189 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“That’s a fantastic offense. You don’t see that in high school football in Class C by any means. The tempo they run and the schemes that they run are just phenomenal,’’ Mulligan said. “Their skill set guys are really good.”
Central City coach Troy Huebert said his quarterback, in his first year as a starter, improves by the week.
“He’s more confident, he sees the field well, he knows when to get the ball out and he’s so good with the quick game, accurate with that,’’ Huebert said. “he kind of runs the show as far as getting our guys out in space, which can put pressure on the defense.”
Jensen was 14-of-17 before Adams Central’s offense took a snap, so to be down only 8-0 was a relief to the Patriots. After Jenen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Schneiderheinz, who also ran for the two-point conversion, Central City successfully executed an onside kick and drove to the 14 before turning it over on downs.
On the 20-play drive, the left side of the Adams Central line met Jensen on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to avoid a two-touchdown hole. Two plays later, Zac Foster hooked up with Drew Bonifas for a 61-yard pass play to the Patriots’ 38 and Foster, a senior, threw to Slade Smith for the first of his two touchdown passes.
A kickoff return to near midfield to open the second half set up Adams Central for its go-ahead touchdown. Hyatt Collins broke for 35 yards on the next play and Foster connected with Tyler Slechta for a 13-yard score less than two minutes into the third period.
Collins is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore who pounded away for 198 yards and the Patriots’ final touchdown on 33 carries. Mulligan doesn’t hesitate to start sophomores at running back. Collins’ predecessor, Gabe Conant, was a three-year starter.
“He found his groove there in the second half,’’ Mulligan said. “He’s learning how to run. He needs to stick his foot in the ground and go north and south more, but the kid’s good. The offensive line did a really good job of giving him some hole and he can run through some tackles.”
Adams Central already has beaten two ranked teams — defending C-1 champion Wahoo and Cozad — and two more are its next two opponents. The Patriots visit No. 8 Kearney Catholic and Husker quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg next week and host No. 7 St. Paul the following Friday.
“We’ve been that way with the schedule the past two years,’’ Mulligan said. “The NSAA said we’re going to give Adams Central everybody in the states and we play top 10 teams pretty much all season long.
“As long as you can stay healthy, which we have been, we can compete with anybody, I think.”
Adams Central (6-0) 0 7 7 7—21
Central City (3-3) 8 0 0 0—8
First Quarter
CC: Tanner Schneiderheinz 4 pass from Kale Jensen (Schneiderheinz run)
Second Quarter
AC: Slade Smith 11 pass from Cam Foster (Tyler Slechta kick)
Third Quarter
AC: Tyler Slechta 13 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
Fourth Quarter
AC: Hyatt Collins 12 run (Slechta kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: AC, Collins 33-198, Foster 9-21, Macrae Huyser 2-10. CC, Jensen 16-18, Schneiderheinz 6-22, Dylan Pfeifer 2-6, Charles McGinnis 1-1.
Passing: AC, Foster 4-10-0 103. CC, Jensen 42-68-1 348.
Receiving: AC, Drew Bonifas 1-61, Smith 1-11, Collins 1-18, Slechta 1-13. CC, Schneiderheinz 14-98, Jared Brown 5-35, Jake Twiss 6-78, Pfeifer 4-26, McGinnis 12-100, Ashton Gragg 1-10.
