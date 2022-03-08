Adams Central pulls away from Beatrice during 56-46 victory

LINCOLN — Halftime adjustments and a red-hot fourth quarter carried Adams Central into the Class B state tournament semifinals.

With the score tied at 36-36 after three quarters, the No. 4-rated Patriots hit six of their first seven shots from the floor and were 8 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 46-36 first-round victory over Beatrice Tuesday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

“We knew it was going to be a battle all game long,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “Beatrice has a fantastic basketball team. They do a lot of really good things and caused us some problems early. I thought our girls did a good job of just settling down in the second half.

“We made a ton of free throws down the stretch and they, thankfully, missed a few. That was a big difference in the game.”

While Adams Central was 7 of 8 from the foul line in the final 1:02 to seal the win, the Lady Orange was 2 of 8 on free-throw tries in the fourth quarter. The Patriots outscored Beatrice 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Libby Trausch scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Patriots (23-3), who advanced to Thursday’s 3:15 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1). With a 3-pointer that cut Beatrice’s lead to 27-25 with 55 seconds left before halftime, Trausch surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

“She has just been an amazing player for us all season long and throughout her career,” Smith said of Trausch. “It’s been fun having her. We’ll miss her for sure next year, but we’ll take for the next game or two.”

Although Adams Central’s fans cheered and held up signs to recognize Trausch’s milestone, the 5-foot-8 senior guard said she had bigger things on her mind at the time.

“It was exciting, but I knew we had some more work to do, so I just kept playing,” Trausch said. To do it at state was really special with all my friends and family here. And my teammates — I just give all credit

to them. They’ve pushed me through my whole career to be the player I am. Same with my coaches.”

Rachel Goodon added 15 points, converting on all six of her shots inside the paint as Adams Central shot 51.2% (21 of 41) from the floor. Lauryn Scott finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Patriots, who trailed 27-25 at halftime as Beatrice sank 10 of its first 18 field-goal attempts.

Smith blamed himself for assisting the Lady Orange’s fast start.

“The first half, it was our fault, defensively,” Smith said of a coaching decision to switch on all screens. “We tried to do some things that we don’t normally do, switching a bunch of screens and the girls got confused, so we made the adjustment back to our normal basketball and it proved to be good for us.”

Beatrice led 25-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Ellie Jurgens and Morgan Mahoney. Addison Hatcliff had 10 points and six rebounds and Mahoney also scored 10 for the Lady Orange, which shot 5 of 19 in the second half.

“I thought our first half was really good — one of our better first halves we’ve had all season,” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “Down the stretch, we just had a few fouls that we have to be solid on and missed some free throws. You can’t do that stuff at the state tournament.

“I was really proud of how we competed.”

Weeks said his team had a difficult time handling Goodon’s size advantage inside.

“With their 6-3 girl, it’s tough to guard with our size, but it’s something that we’ve kind of been working on all year,” Weeks said. “We’ve played against our fair share of tall girls. In the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job.

“In that second half, we got a little bit out of position at times and either gave up a lob for a bucket and didn’t have help-side defense or fouled them.”

Up next for Adams Central is Omaha Skutt, which beat Blair 68-50 in its first-round game. The Patriots will be bidding for their first trip to a state final since winning the Class C-1 title in 1995.

“Offensively, they get downhill and they’ve got kids that can shoot the ball,” Smith said of the SkyHawks. “They get up and pressure hard, defensively, so we’ll have to be a little stronger with the ball on Thursday and just take care of things a little better than we did tonight, but we’re up to the task.”