Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas happy with second-place finish

“It was hard not having anyone to push me but I still felt like I could have ran for a long time,” Bonifas said. “I usually like running in a pack but with the competition that’s at the state meet, that’s not the wisest move. But it’s been like that almost the entire season so I was really used to it.”

As a team, Adams Central came in 15th with 183 points.

St. Paul’s Wells gets third state medal after injury-plagued season

Despite missing most of the season because a back injury, St. Paul’s Conner Wells finished on a good note.

The Wildcat senior still managed to bring home his third state medal after taking 10th in 17:28.6 in the Class C boys race.

Wells said he wanted to do better but with everything he had been through, he’ll gladly take another medal.

“Being out for a month wasn’t really good because coming into the state meet, I really wasn’t in great shape but it is what it is,” Wells said. “But I’m glad to bring home another medal.”

Wells finished third in 2020 and eighth in Class D in 2019.

CC’s Buhlke, Aurora’s Kuehner bring home first state medals