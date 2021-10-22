Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas happy with second-place finish

KEARNEY — Luke Bonifas improved on his 79th-place finish from last year’s Class C race at the state cross country meet.
And did it by quite a ways.
The Adams Central senior brought home the silver medal from the race in 16:42.0 Friday at the Kearney Country Club.
Bonifas said he enjoyed the second-place finish for a lot of reasons.
“This definitely feels better than last year,” he said. “Plus I’ve never gotten a medal before. This feels very nice, especially since it’s my senior year.”
Going into the race, Bonifas said he felt he was going for second place. Hartington junior Carson Noecker captured his third-straight title after running 15:19.6, over a minute and a half ahead of Bonifas.
Bonifas said he didn’t want to try to stay with Noecker during the race.
“He just took off. I didn’t really want to go with him because I know what he’s capable of,” Bonifas said. “He’s just a really good runner. There’s no shame in getting second to him.”
Bonifas said he started to pull away from the rest of the pack around the 2-mile marker and was never challenged for the runner-up spot. Fort Calhoun’s Jacob Rupp was third after coming in at 17:08.3.
“It was hard not having anyone to push me but I still felt like I could have ran for a long time,” Bonifas said. “I usually like running in a pack but with the competition that’s at the state meet, that’s not the wisest move. But it’s been like that almost the entire season so I was really used to it.”
As a team, Adams Central came in 15th with 183 points.
St. Paul’s Wells gets third state medal after injury-plagued season
Despite missing most of the season because a back injury, St. Paul’s Conner Wells finished on a good note.
The Wildcat senior still managed to bring home his third state medal after taking 10th in 17:28.6 in the Class C boys race.
Wells said he wanted to do better but with everything he had been through, he’ll gladly take another medal.
“Being out for a month wasn’t really good because coming into the state meet, I really wasn’t in great shape but it is what it is,” Wells said. “But I’m glad to bring home another medal.”
Wells finished third in 2020 and eighth in Class D in 2019.
CC’s Buhlke, Aurora’s Kuehner bring home first state medals
Central City’s Ella Buhlke and Aurora’s Elena Kuehner were the other two area runners that medaled during the state meet.
They earned those medals in the Class C girls race as Buhlke finished 12th at 20:41.8, while Kuehner was 14th at 20:45.4 as both finished as first-time medalists.
For Buhlke, it took guts toward the end as she was struggling. She finished despite getting medical attention a short time later.
The Bison senior said she had the Bible verse “There is no room in my heart for fear of doubt” written on her arm during the race and just knew she had to leave with a medal no matter what.
“I kept telling myself that I couldn’t have any doubt or fear at the end, I needed to finish and leave it out on the course,” Buhlke said. “That race definitely emptied my tank.”
For Kuehner, the Huskies senior said once she and the other runners made the first turn, she felt fine and wanted to get a medal.
“It was smooth sailing after that first turn. (Getting a medal) has been a goal I’ve been working for a number of years. I felt this was the best I’ve ran on this course. I felt I ran my heart out,” she said.
Aurora finished ninth with 134 points.