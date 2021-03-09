Adams Central, St. Paul meet yet again at state

Another Class C-1 state tournament, another Adams Central vs. St. Paul first-round game.

After tipping off the opening day last year in an eerie, quiet Bob Devaney Sports Center, those two teams meet up again this time around.

However, they will close out the first round Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The two teams probably already had the scouting report on their opponent memorized well before the first state tournament practice.

“There will not be many surprises on either side,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “This is the fifth time we’ve played in the last two years, so we both know what to expect.

“They have elite athletes and are probably the most athletic team that will be there in C-1. We’ll have to play well.”

St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch also knows the exact challenge his Wildcats are facing.

“Adams Central is a really good team,” he said. “When you get to state, you expect to maybe see a team you haven’t played in a long time, but we’ve played an awful lot. We played three times last year and already once this year.”