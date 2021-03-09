Adams Central, St. Paul meet yet again at state

Another Class C-1 state tournament, another Adams Central vs. St. Paul first-round game.
After tipping off the opening day last year in an eerie, quiet Bob Devaney Sports Center, those two teams meet up again this time around.
However, they will close out the first round Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The two teams probably already had the scouting report on their opponent memorized well before the first state tournament practice.
“There will not be many surprises on either side,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said. “This is the fifth time we’ve played in the last two years, so we both know what to expect.
“They have elite athletes and are probably the most athletic team that will be there in C-1. We’ll have to play well.”
St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch also knows the exact challenge his Wildcats are facing.
“Adams Central is a really good team,” he said. “When you get to state, you expect to maybe see a team you haven’t played in a long time, but we’ve played an awful lot. We played three times last year and already once this year.”
And the Patriots have swept those four meetings over the past two years, making them responsible for almost half of the Wildcats’ nine losses in that time.
Adams Central (24-2) has been responsible for plenty of losses lately while qualifying for state in seven out of 12 years and is one win away from reaching 50 wins over the past two seasons.
Going to Lincoln was the expectation again this year.
“We had four starters back from a 26-2 team,” Foster said. “Every team is unique and different, but we had guys who played a lot last year and we had high expectations.”
A balanced offense is led by seniors Lucas Bohlen (12.0 points per game), Tyler Slechta (10.7) and Dante Boelhower (10.2).
But it’s on defense where the Patriots have really excelled this year.
“We’re giving up 38.4 (points per game), which is well under anything we’ve done in recent years,” Foster said. “Our defense makes it tough on teams, and then we rebound well.”
St. Paul (23-2) is one win away from tying the school record for victories in a season.
The Wildcats also returned plenty of experience from last year’s state tournament team — all five starters.
Senior Tommy Wroblewski produces 16.9 points per game while junior Andy Poss adds 11.8.
Reinsch said returning to the state tournament and making some noise this year was a goal for the Wildcats.
To do that, they’ll have to get past the Patriots, who won the most recent meeting 46-33 on Dec. 15.
“The first time we turned the ball over way too much, and that’s a credit to Adams Central and coach Foster’s defense,” Reinsch said. “We have to control the ball and try to get Tommy, Andy and Jaxson (Klinginsmith) going early.”
The winner advances to Friday’s semifinal against the Kearney Catholic-Wayne winner. No. 1 Auburn and its 59-game winning streak is the favorite, but Foster said there should be some strong competition for the title.
“I think it’s balanced,” Foster said. “Pierce is as good of an eight seed as I’ve ever seen. I know how many games Auburn has won in a row, but I think their first game will be substantially more competitive than some people think. I think every game will be like that.
“Every team down there has at least 21 wins. C-1 is typically year-in and year-out pretty tough top to bottom.”