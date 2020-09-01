Adams Central sweeps pair at its own triangular

“If you win the serve and pass game, you’re going to compete well. When we got down early in the second set, we knew we had to take of those two things,” Lollman said.

Hastings did pull to within 20-19 after Katelyn Shaw had an ace serve and a kill, followed by a Dacey Sealey kill. But following a Tiger service error, their seventh of the set, Adams Central used a 4-1 run to get the win.

Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots with seven kills, three ace serves and two blocks, while Jessica Babcock had seven kills and an ace serve against the Tigers.

Against Seward, Babcock led the way with five kills.

Lollman said she likes where the Patriots are at right now, but wants them to keep focusing on the next match. Adams Central hosts both Gibbon and Ravenna in a triangular on Thursday.

“When you are playing good teams, it’s hard to play to 25 well for four straight sets so I’m proud of what they did tonight,” Lollman said. “We know we have to take care of the next matches that we have, whether it’s a Class B school or whoever. We can’t let any games slip away.”

Sealey, Katelyn Shaw and Hayden Stephenson all had four kills to lead the Tigers in the loss to Adams Central.