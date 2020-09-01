Adams Central sweeps pair at its own triangular

HASTINGS — Adams Central volleyball coach Libby Lollman wanted the Patriots to focus on taking it one match at a time during their home triangular.
It seemed to have worked Tuesday evening.
The Patriots took care of business. first defeating Seward 25-23, 25-15, then crosstown rival Hastings 25-15, 25-20 at Adams Central High School.
Those wins has Adams Central at 3-0 to start the season.
“We wanted to focus on Seward right away because they have a nice team. We got through that game then we focused on Hastings the next game,” Lollman said. “We took care of things on our side of the court, even though it wasn’t always pretty at times. We focused on winning those points and getting their servers off the line and we did a pretty good job of that tonight.”
After downing Seward to open the night, the Patriots relied on their serving in both sets against the Tigers.
In the opening set, Hastings cut a four-point deficit down to two at 17-15, but after a Caitlyn Scott kill gave serve back to the Patriots, she served out the set with a 7-0 run including three ace serves. Two of those ace serves came in the final two points of the set.
Then after Hastings built a 15-11 lead in the second set, a Scott block gave serve back to Adams Central, then younger sister Lauryn had a 6-0 run with an ace serve for an 18-15 lead. Caitlyn had two kills and an ace block during the run.
“If you win the serve and pass game, you’re going to compete well. When we got down early in the second set, we knew we had to take of those two things,” Lollman said.
Hastings did pull to within 20-19 after Katelyn Shaw had an ace serve and a kill, followed by a Dacey Sealey kill. But following a Tiger service error, their seventh of the set, Adams Central used a 4-1 run to get the win.
Caitlyn Scott led the Patriots with seven kills, three ace serves and two blocks, while Jessica Babcock had seven kills and an ace serve against the Tigers.
Against Seward, Babcock led the way with five kills.
Lollman said she likes where the Patriots are at right now, but wants them to keep focusing on the next match. Adams Central hosts both Gibbon and Ravenna in a triangular on Thursday.
“When you are playing good teams, it’s hard to play to 25 well for four straight sets so I’m proud of what they did tonight,” Lollman said. “We know we have to take care of the next matches that we have, whether it’s a Class B school or whoever. We can’t let any games slip away.”
Sealey, Katelyn Shaw and Hayden Stephenson all had four kills to lead the Tigers in the loss to Adams Central.
Hastings also dropped a 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 loss to Seward in the other match. Sealey led the way with 13 kills. Charli Coil had 20 assists.
Hastings coach Dave Hepner said the Tigers have had chances to make plays, but just not being aggressive when they need to be.
“We are consistently inconsistent. Everytime we have a chance to make a play, we shy away from it and not being the aggressor,” Hepner said. “Both teams were more aggressive than we were and they beat us. It was that simple tonight.”
Hastings (1-5) 15 20
Adams Central (3-0) 25 25
HASTINGS (Kills-aces-blocks) — Karsyn Cress 0-0-0, Dacey Sealey 4-1-0, Carley Norlen 1-0-0, Charli Coil 1-1-1, Katelyn Shaw 4-1-0, Maddie Hilgendorf 2-0-0, Hayden Stephenson 4-0-1, Bella Satterly 0-0-0.
ADAMS CENTRAL (Kills-aces-blocks) — Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Chelsey Wiseman 0-1-0, Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Morgan Burr 0-0-0, Jessica Babcock 7-1-0, Elizabeth Anderson 0-1-0, Caitlyn Scott 7-3-2, Camille Wellensiek 2-0-0, Lauryn Scott 2-1-2, Rachel Gooden 0-0-0, Emma Estrada 1-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — H: Coil 10, Sealey 4, Norlen 1. AC: Wiseman 15, Anderson 3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!