Adams Central's Bonifas sets 1,600 meet record at Grand Island Central Catholic Invite

Luke Bonifas put his name in the record books for the 3,200 at Howard Schumann Invite Friday the Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Adams Central senior broke a 36-year-old record by winning the event at 9:59.22.

He broke Kearney Catholic’s Steve Heffernan’s time of 10:05.9 set in 1986.

“I’m happy that was able to get under 10 minutes to start off with,” Bonifas said as he competed in the 3,200 race for the first time this season.

And he won the race despite battling a very strong wind on the backstretch. Bonifas said it was rough but knew he had to stay mentally strong.

“That’s never fun running in that kind of wind. But it’s probably easier to run into the wind in the 3,200 than any other race,” he said. “But I just kept pushing through it and just ran my own race.”

Adams Central boys coach Zeb Noyd said Bonifas looked really good running against the wind and was happy to see him break the meet record.

“He didn’t even look like he was struggling at all in the race,” Noyd said. “He’s a great kid who does anything we ask him to do. He’s extremely motivated to be the best he can be in this sport.”

Bonifas had to come back in a short time as there was a 20-minute break between the 3,200 and 800 races. After the girls 800, he still managed to get second in the event, running a 2:04.62.

“That was kind of rough but running a 2:04.62 a short time after running the 3,200 is still a good time,” Bonifas said. “I usually have a kick but didn’t have much of one today.”

After the 800, he helped the Adams Central relay team finish third at 3:43.65. Overall, Bonifas, who has also ran a 4:31.9 in the 1,600 this season, said he was happy with how his day went.

“If I didn’t run that 3,200 the way I did, I probably wouldn’t be as happy,” Bonifas said. “I still need to keep working and keep getting better.”

Broken Bow swept the team titles at the meet. The Indian boys won only three events, but had 26 medalists to help them score 169 points, 53 more than runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic.

Broken Bow went 1-2-3 in the shot put with Sawyer Bumgarner winning the event at 45-9, while Tyler Thomas was second at 45-2 and Max Denson was third at 44-0 1/2.

The Indians also went 1-2 in the discus with Denson taking the event at 155-6 and Thomas was second at 125-10. Brother Qwentin and Eli Coble went 1-2 in the long jump at 21-1 and 21-10 1/2, respectively. The other win came in the 1,600 as Noah Osmond won it at 4:49.31.

Meanwhile the Broken Bow girls won two events but had 21 medalists to score 117.5. Adams Central was second with 95.33.

Brianna Quinn was involved in both of those wins as she won the 400 at 1:02.53, while joining Kailyn Scott, Marren Chapin and Anna Lindstrom on the winning 1,600 relay, coming in at 4:19.37.

Broken Bow coach Ryan Wetovick said it was a good day for the Indians.

“We had outstanding performances by a lot of kids today,” he said. “We had a lot of depth on both the track and field events, which helped us score a lot of points. The kids came out and competed very well.”

The GICC boys won seven events and had 17 events to help them take second.

Brayton Johnson led the way with three wins, while Gage Steinke, Ben Alberts and Isaac Herbek were involved in two wins.

Individually, the Crusaders went 1-2 in the 400 as Johnson won the event at 51.66, while Alberts was second at 52.30. Johnson also won the 200 at 22.37, while Steinke captured the 100 at 11.00, Alberts took both the 800 at 2:02.69 and pole vault at 12-7 and Herbek captured the triple jump at 43-8 1/2. Johnson, Herbek and Steinke joined Conner Johnson on the winning 400 relay, coming in at 45.19.

For their performances, Johnson was named the boys track athlete of the meet, while Herbek was the field athlete of the meet.

For the girls, the Crusaders won two events and had 14 medalists to help them finish sixth with 66 points.Marissa Rerucha won the pole vault at 10-7, while Avery O’Boyle captured the 3,200 at 13:11.44.

GICC coach Keith Kester said he couldn’t complain with the day went for the Crusaders.

“I thought we competed well in a lot of different areas,” Kester said. “We had so many people do great things that it’s hard to just talk about one person. It was a great day for our kids today.”

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas was the girls track athlete of the meet after winning the 800 (2:30.94), the 1,600 (5:44.00) and was a member of the 3,200 relay (10:42.82) with Izzy Kvols, Erin Sheehy and Chloe Rossow.

Arcadia-Loup City’s Jessica Stieb was the girls field athlete of the meet after taking the shot put (42-9 3/4) and the discus (114-0).

