Adams Central's Luke Bonifas wins close race at Aurora Invitational

AURORA — Luke Bonifas wanted to see some tough competition.

The Adams Central junior definitely got that while facing some strong Class B runners, especially from Seward’s Nathan Nottingham at the Aurora Invite.

Bonifas caught Nottingham at the very end to win the boys race at 16:33.83, while Nottingham ran a 16:34.50 Friday at Streeter’s Park in Aurora.

“That was so much fun,” Bonifas said. “Going into the meet, I was excited to compete against great competition. It feels great to win a race like that.”

Bonifas and Nottingham were neck and neck for almost the entire race, while both runners took turns with the lead, including down the final stretch. Nottingham took off down the homestretch before Bonifas caught him with about 200 meters to go.

Bonifas said he knew what he wanted to do during the race.

“My strategy was just to run with the lead pack for the first mile. I was still with him at the second mile and I felt pretty good,” he said. “My coach (Toni Fowler) gave me the green light to go if I felt good and I did. He was right there with me and I was able to have enough at the end.”