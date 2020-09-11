Adams Central's Luke Bonifas wins close race at Aurora Invitational

AURORA — Luke Bonifas wanted to see some tough competition.
The Adams Central junior definitely got that while facing some strong Class B runners, especially from Seward’s Nathan Nottingham at the Aurora Invite.
Bonifas caught Nottingham at the very end to win the boys race at 16:33.83, while Nottingham ran a 16:34.50 Friday at Streeter’s Park in Aurora.
“That was so much fun,” Bonifas said. “Going into the meet, I was excited to compete against great competition. It feels great to win a race like that.”
Bonifas and Nottingham were neck and neck for almost the entire race, while both runners took turns with the lead, including down the final stretch. Nottingham took off down the homestretch before Bonifas caught him with about 200 meters to go.
Bonifas said he knew what he wanted to do during the race.
“My strategy was just to run with the lead pack for the first mile. I was still with him at the second mile and I felt pretty good,” he said. “My coach (Toni Fowler) gave me the green light to go if I felt good and I did. He was right there with me and I was able to have enough at the end.”
Bonifas, who finished 17th and just missed a medal in the Class C race of the state cross country meet last year, said he hopes this gives him some confidence as he prepares for bigger meets later on.
“It was a big test for me to see if I can hang with the B schools,” Bonifas said. “It does nothing but help going into the bigger meets like UNK and districts.”
While the boys individual race was exciting, it was that way in the boys team standings as well.
Aurora, Hastings and Seward all finished tied with 48 points, but the Huskies were declared the winner when Aurora’s fifth runner (Max Wiarda) finished ahead of Seward and Hastings fifth runner.
Aurora coach Tony Sigler said it was definitely a team effort for the Huskies, who had three medalists in Dylan Riley (fourth, 17:04.85), Lucas Gautier (10th, 17:56.10) and Isaac Bisbee (14th, 18:03.63).
“I can’t say enough about what our kids did today,” Sigler said.
“Seward and Hastings are two of the top teams in Class B that have a chance to bring home a trophy at the state meet I think. That’s a fun thing to look at and it’s always nice to win at home, whether it’s an individual or a team even though I think a team title is better.
“You preach to the kids that every runner counts and it certainly made a difference today.”
Just like Bonifas said about confidence, Sigler said he hopes winning the meet the way the Huskies gives them a lot of it.
“I hope a lot but we as coaches know where they are at but they need to see where they are at. I just hope this brings a lot of confidence moving forward,” he said.
In the girls race, York’s Kassidy Stuckey won in 19:07.70. She did it by beating two returning state champions in the process. Hastings’ Chelsey Espinosa, who won Class B last year, was second in 19:14.93, while Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas, the Class D champion, was third in 19:53.38.
Seward easily captured the girls title with 25 points, beating Hastings by 26 points.
The Northwest girls finished fourth with 58 points and had three medalists. Megan Freeman led the way by taking eighth (21:15.60), while Lexie Lilienthal was 12th (21:41.09) and Neelie Dorsey was 13th (21:49.83).
The Viking boys took fifth with 59 points. Caden Keller paced Northwest by finishing sixth (17:17.34), while Ben Sutherland came in 13th (18:03.59).
