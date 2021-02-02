Addy Esquivel’s 3 helps Vikings grab win over Hastings

Addy Esquivel’s one basket of the game proved to be the biggest one for Northwest in Tuesday’s home battle against Hastings.

The senior took a kickback pass at the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Vikings a 47-44 lead.

Northwest’s defense took over the rest of the way, not allowing Hastings to get off a shot before Shanae Suttles stole the ball with a second remaining.

“We weren’t looking for a certain shot,” Esquivel said. “We were just moving it around, trying to keep the ball and not let them have a chance to score. We didn’t really want to waste time, but we were looking for an open shot. When I shot it, I thought I was going to make it.”

Northwest’s improvement on offense has led to a second-half surge during the regular season. That showed in this win with the Vikings (9-10) going 8-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter after trailing 33-29.

And that left coach Russ Moerer confident that the Vikings would find a way to break a 44-all tie with their regular offense.