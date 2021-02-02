Addy Esquivel’s 3 helps Vikings grab win over Hastings

Addy Esquivel’s one basket of the game proved to be the biggest one for Northwest in Tuesday’s home battle against Hastings.
The senior took a kickback pass at the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to give the Vikings a 47-44 lead.
Northwest’s defense took over the rest of the way, not allowing Hastings to get off a shot before Shanae Suttles stole the ball with a second remaining.
“We weren’t looking for a certain shot,” Esquivel said. “We were just moving it around, trying to keep the ball and not let them have a chance to score. We didn’t really want to waste time, but we were looking for an open shot. When I shot it, I thought I was going to make it.”
Northwest’s improvement on offense has led to a second-half surge during the regular season. That showed in this win with the Vikings (9-10) going 8-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter after trailing 33-29.
And that left coach Russ Moerer confident that the Vikings would find a way to break a 44-all tie with their regular offense.
“We didn’t draw up anything special,” he said. “We knew if we executed our motion, we would be able to get an open look because we got a lot of open looks tonight. Addy rose to the occasion, and that’s what seniors need to do at this point of the season. She nailed it.”
Then the defense came through to seal Northwest’s fourth win in its past six games with all those contests coming against teams that currently have at least 10 wins.
“We didn’t want to foul and couldn’t let them get anything open,” Esquivel said. “We played good D and made sure we got over screens so they couldn’t hit any 3s to tie it.”
Suttles, who had a game-high 22 points and scored eight in the fourth quarter, said confidence on the offensive end has been the biggest difference in the past two weeks.
“We definitely are gaining a lot of confidence with our shots,” she said. “Our shots weren’t falling in at the beginning of the season, and now they’re starting to, which is giving us a lot of confidence.
“Also, we’ve been doing a good job of rebounding. This last game we didn’t do too well, but we have been doing much better.”
Hitting a late game-winner might not have happened for the Vikings when they started the season 5-8.
“That’s something that might have gone wrong in the beginning of the year just because we didn’t have a lot of confidence,” Suttles said. “I’m glad we’re getting it back, and that was like a state championship game there. I’m glad we fought it out to the end.”
With the postseason nearing, it’s perfect timing.
“This time of the season we need to be doing those types of things, but the confidence is coming on the offensive end,” Moerer said. “We made good decisions again all night, but now some of those shots are falling for us.
“It was a tremendous defensive effort again, too. Hastings is a tremendous basketball team. They’ve been outstanding against a lot of very good teams. So this is a great win for us — an absolute great win.”
Esquivel added: “We’ve been playing at a way faster pace. We’ve really found our chemistry as a team and are playing really well as a team.”
McKinsey Long led Hastings (10-7) with 13 points and was 3-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc.
Northwest 47, Hastings 44
HASTINGS (10-7)
Kaitlyn Laux 1-7 0-0 3, Dacey Sealey 2-4 4-6 9, McKinsey Long 5-10 0-0 13, Maddi Hilgendorf 3-9 2-2 9, Laruen Hinrichs 1-1 0-0 2, Nyaguou Duang 0-0 0-0 0, Libby Landgren 3-6 1-2 7, Charli Coil 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 15-38 8-12 44.
NORTHWEST (9-10)
Alexis Julesgard 2-4 1-1 6, Claire Caspersen 4-10 0-0 8, Shanae Suttles 10-19 1-4 22, Maddy Cushing 2-2 0-0 4, Addy Esquivel 1-4 0-0 3, Macey Bosard 0-2 0-0 0, Avyn Urbanski 1-1 1-2 4, Kobye Costilla 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 2-44 3-7 47.
Hastings 7 6 20 11—44
Northwest 11 9 9 18—47
3-point field goals—Hastings 6-13 (Laux 1-5, Sealey 1-2, Long 3-4, Hilgendorf 1-2), NW 4-16 (Julesgard 1-2, Suttles 1-8, Esquivel 1-3, Bosard 0-1, Ubranski 1-1, Costilla 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Hastings 26 (Hilgendorf 6), NW 25 (Caspersen 7). Assists—Hastings 5 (Long, Hilgendorf 2), NW 5 (Costilla 3). Turnovers—Hastings 15, NW 14. Total fouls—Hastings 7, NW 12. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Northwest 63, Hastings 56
Northwest took the lead midway through the first quarter, built it into double digits and held off Hastings down the stretch for a 63-56 victory Tuesday.
The Vikings had a consistent evening on the offensive end and scored 15-17 points in every quarter.
“I thought we did a good job handling their multiple (defenses), whether it’s sprinkle a little zone here and there, sprinkle a little run-and-jump, sprinkle a little hard man,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I think our offensive purpose was the biggest thing. To score 63 points against this team, I feel that we’ve just turned the calendar into February and we’re better in game 16.”
Allowing opponents to put together big runs in the second half of games has hurt the Vikings (10-6) throughout the season at times, but they didn’t allow that to happen against the Tigers (8-6).
Hastings’ biggest run was six points in the fourth quarter to close within 52-46 with 4:03 to go. But the Vikings never allowed the Tigers to score any unanswered points the rest of the way.
“We made a couple runs then we squelched theirs,” Bahe said. “There weren’t any 9-0 runs where you go ‘oh my gosh’ because even the other day against York we gave up a 9-0 run late to relinquish the lead and still won. For us to do that is progress. I’m proud of our kids. It was a good win all the way around.”
Parker Janky scored 20 points to lead the Vikings while Jed Walford was right behind with 19.
Gabe Garcia topped Hastings with 20 points. Brennan Witte added 16 and Landon Jacobus chipped in 10.
Northwest 63, Hastings 56
HASTINGS (8-6)
Brennan Witte 5-13 4-6 16, Gabe Garcia 7-12 2-2 20, Roddy McClain 0-1 2-2 2, Landon Jacobus 3-6 4-6 10, Austin Nauert 0-1 3-4 3, Brayden Schram 1-3 0-0 2, Trevor Campbell 0-0 0-00, Justin Musgrave 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-38 15-20 56.
NORTHWEST (10-6)
Parker Janky 5-13 8-10 20, Riley Anderson 3-5 2-2 9, Jed Walford 6-8 5-9 19, Sam Hartman 3-5 0-0 6, Alex Brandt 2-5 0-0 5, Michael Buhrman 1-3 0-0 2, Wyatt Jensen 1-1 0-0 2, Jacob Kaminski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 15-21 63.
Hastings 10 10 17 19—56
Northwest 15 16 17 15—63
3-point field goals—Hastings 7-20 (Witte 2-7, Garcia 4-7, McClain 0-1, Nauert 0-1, Schram 0-2, Musgrave 1-2), NW 6-20 (Janky 2-8, Anderson 1-2, Walford 2-4, Hartman 0-1, Brandt 1-4). Fouled out—Witte, Nauert. Rebounds—Hastings 22 (Witte, Jacobus 7), NW 26 (Janky, Hartman 6). Assists—Hastings 5 (Witte 2), NW 11 (Anderson 4). Turnovers—Hastings 11, NW 10. Total fouls—Hastings 19, NW 15. Technicals—Hastings bench.