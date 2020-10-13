After a 10-year build, Grand Island Central Catholic ready for its state tournament debut

A moment 10 years in the making takes place Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.

Grand Island Central Catholic makes its state tournament debut in the program’s 10th season. The sixth-seeded Crusaders (23-9) open play in the double-elimination Class B tournament against third-seeded Norris (26-4).

The Titans are returning for a second straight season, but GICC coach Brock Culler isn’t too worried about nerves affecting his team in its first trip to the big show.

“We’ve got seven seniors who have played a lot of softball in their lives,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll be nervous. They’ll be ready, I know that for a fact. We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”

The Crusaders — a co-op between GICC, Heartland Lutheran, Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River — had several things in their favor to be able to break through and win a district title this year.

“Our coaches do an outstanding job of preparing, getting information and getting our team ready for every game,” Culler said. “We also have a team that can find a way to fight back if it gets down. We did that in subdistricts and districts and kept battling back.”