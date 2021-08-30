After committing to Virginia, Isaac Traudt focused on improving even more during senior year

Traudt put up 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last year for the Islanders. This year he will look to lead an experienced team to a state tournament appearance, something the program hasn’t experienced since 2010.

Several factors made Virginia the right choice for Traudt.

“There were a lot of things that went into it,” he said. “Some of the things for me were building a relationship with coach (Tony) Bennett and the staff and the incoming players I’ll be coming in with — Isaac McKneely and Leon Bond. I’ve already gotten close to them, and I just think I fit well with their style of play and the culture too.

“Those are the main things for me, but there’s a lot more.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Traudt took an official visit to Virginia — one of four that he made.

“I wasn’t ever certain on where I would be going after a visit, but after that (Virginia) visit we were so enamored with it that I felt that it could definitely come down to Virginia,” he said. “I would say that (visit) opened our eyes to that.”

Now that the decision is final, Traudt will focus on continuing to improve this year to prepare to play at the highest level of college basketball.