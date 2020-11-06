After slow start, St. Paul pulls away from Lincoln Christian and into semifinals

Fuller said it took his guys a little while to figure out the tempo of the game. Once they did though, they were unstoppable.

The early scoring would be the only scoring of the game for Lincoln Christian until late the fourth quarter when Dworak again scored on a 52-yard run against St. Paul’s second string.

After the two fumbles, it was like a light switch went on for St. Paul as it did what it does best — run the ball. Fuller said that is their style.

“With Tommy (Wroblewski) and Eli back there, they each had over 100 yards,” he said. “Those guys are your play-makers and you have to get them the ball. Our line has done a tremendous job all year for us.”

He said once they found a groove they really ran well. St. Paul only passed for 22 yards total in the first half. Fuller said they don’t throw it much.

“We are a team that is probably going to pass only 20% of the time, and we are fine with that,” he said.

The second quarter was much different for the Wildcats as the momentum was on their side. They scored two touchdowns, a 57-yard run by Larson and a 95-yard run by Wroblewski with only 30 seconds left in the half. The game was tied 14-14 at the break.