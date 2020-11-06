After slow start, St. Paul pulls away from Lincoln Christian and into semifinals

ST. PAUL — After a rough start, the St. Paul Wildcat football team won its Class C-1 quarterfinal match-up against Lincoln Christian 50-21 Friday.
St. Paul running back Eli Larson fumbled the ball on the first two possessions.
Lincoln Christian took advantage of the turnovers and turned both into scores, one on a 34-yard run by Gunner Dworak, the other on a 21-yard run by quarterback Alex Koch.
Crusaders coach Kurt Earl said he was excited.
“We believed we could come and compete all the way through. It was exciting to compete and be in position to have the lead,” he said.
Larson said after he fumbled twice, he was on a mission to play hard — really hard — the rest of the game. He summed up his game play the rest of the quarter in one word: “Anger.”
“We were frustrated but we never quit,” he said. “This St. Paul team never quits.”
Larson didn’t quit either. On the contrary, he ran 16 times for 173 yards and one TD in the first half.
St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said the Wildcats were their own worst enemy to start the game.
“We told ourselves just to get out of our own way,” he said. “We can’t have turnovers against good teams because they will make sure they penalize us for it, and they did a nice job. They really took it to us early on.”
Fuller said it took his guys a little while to figure out the tempo of the game. Once they did though, they were unstoppable.
The early scoring would be the only scoring of the game for Lincoln Christian until late the fourth quarter when Dworak again scored on a 52-yard run against St. Paul’s second string.
After the two fumbles, it was like a light switch went on for St. Paul as it did what it does best — run the ball. Fuller said that is their style.
“With Tommy (Wroblewski) and Eli back there, they each had over 100 yards,” he said. “Those guys are your play-makers and you have to get them the ball. Our line has done a tremendous job all year for us.”
He said once they found a groove they really ran well. St. Paul only passed for 22 yards total in the first half. Fuller said they don’t throw it much.
“We are a team that is probably going to pass only 20% of the time, and we are fine with that,” he said.
The second quarter was much different for the Wildcats as the momentum was on their side. They scored two touchdowns, a 57-yard run by Larson and a 95-yard run by Wroblewski with only 30 seconds left in the half. The game was tied 14-14 at the break.
Earl told his Crusaders at the half they had some work to do.
“Most of the yards St. Paul had in the first half were yards after good contact at the line of scrimmage,” Earl said.
“We were in position defensively. We just have to wrap up and finish tackles. Obviously, St. Paul has backs to make that challenging but that’s what makes them so good.”
The Wildcats had 298 total yards of offense in the first half with 276 of those coming on the ground.
Lincoln Christian had 115 total first half yards.
The second half belonged to the Wildcats.
St. Paul did an onside kick to start the third quarter and ended up with the ball. Fuller said his special teams got it done.
“Coach (Alex) Egger has been doing a great job with our special teams all year,” he said. “That was his idea.”
Larson scored his second TD on a 1-yard run. He ended the night with 261 yards on 33 carries.
St. Paul faked the kick and ran it in for two to lead 30-14.
In the fourth quarter St. Paul tried some trickery as the ball was thrown from quarterback Brenden Knapp to Wroblewski who then pitched it to Larson who ran it in from 40 yards out.
Larson said it is something they have worked on.
“We practice that,” he said. “We did that play against Central City earlier in the year.”
Lincoln Christian was not sure how to match up against St. Paul in the second half.
The Crusaders barely touched the ball the second half. They punted their first possession. Then Koch was picked by Wroblewski who took it to the house from 20 yards for his second score of the night.
Earl said St. Paul just executed some good plays.
“They just had some great play calls and executed them really well,” he said. “Hats off to them, they are on fire right now.”
St. Paul will move on to the semifinals next Friday and face Pierce, a team that handed the Wildcats their only loss of the season back in week one.
Fuller said they know Pierce is a good team and they have made adjustments. Fuller said it’s back to the basics if they want to win.
“It’s all about ball control and not having turnovers,” he said. “We need to try and play a clean game penalty wise. If we can take care of ourselves and really focus on it, then we are excited for it.”
The win marks the last game played on their home field for St. Paul’s seniors including Knapp, Wroblewski and Larson, who was emotional after the game.
“It was huge for us to win our last home game here tonight,” he said.
