Alick, Waverly powers past Northwest in opening round

LINCOLN – Waverly just had a little too much Rebekah Allick for Northwest to handle.
The 6-3 Nebraska recruit did not play in the teams’ last match-up in late September, but she made her presence known as she put down 23 kills while attacking from both the front and back row to lead No. 3 Waverly to a 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 win over No. 6 in the opening round of the Class B state tournament Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Allick was playing on the U.S. youth national team that won a bronze medal at the FIVB World Championships in Durango, Mexico, during the last match-up. Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said that experience paid valuable.
“She’s played on a bigger stage than this,” she said. “That puts pressure on a kid but she embraces that because she gives us a point when we needed a point.”
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said her team did a great job containing Allick for the most part but just couldn’t stop her as its tallest player is 5-11.
“We knew size wise we would be way outmatched so we just wanted to work hard at getting our feet stopped so we can play defense and read her hits,” Harders said. “I felt she hurt us more in the back row than in the front row. She’s just a great player.”
Despite that, Northwest hung with Waverly in the opening set. Taylor Jakubowski, Ashlynn Brown and Whitney Loman had consecutive kills to take a 13-9 lead.
But Waverly kept going to Allick time and time again and regained the lead at 23-16.
Northwest had a 10-9 advantage in the second set but an Allick kill gave Waverly the ball back and Ellie Rine and Eden Moore both served a 9-1 run for a 19-11 lead.
Harders said Waverly did a good job of making it difficult for Northwest to get anything going during certain points in the match.
“We hit a lull where we couldn’t get the ball down and they couldn’t make errors,” Harders said. “I think we just ran into a problem where we doubted ourselves.”
Waverly jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the third. But Northwest made one last run. Chloe Mader had two kills and a block, while Brown added two that helped get back to within 21-18. But Allick had two kills to give Waverly a 24-19 lead and Kara Kassebaum put the match away with a kill.
“I thought we competed very hard and never gave up,” Harders said. “We dug some very tough balls.”
Loman led Northwest with nine kills, while Brown and Mader each had seven. Kinzi Havranek dished out 15 assists, while Macie Middleton had 11. Sophia McKinney led the defense with 17 digs.
Northwest was competing in its 21st straight state tournament and 30th overall. Harders said that’s a tribute to the players to make it back there.
Northwest also graduates six seniors. She added that those seniors will be missed.
“It’s a privilege for the girls to be a part of and they know it’s not just handed to them,” Harders said. “They have to work really hard, even though there might have been years where it’s been easier than others but there’s been years where we had to grind it out and get into a good position. It’s special for them that they get to be a part of it. Now the younger girls need to get back to work and figure out how we can be back here again.
“And those seniors have done a great job and it will be hard to replace but our younger girls will be ready to keep this going next year.”
Northwest finishes the season at 24-12.