Alick, Waverly powers past Northwest in opening round

“It’s a privilege for the girls to be a part of and they know it’s not just handed to them,” Harders said. “They have to work really hard, even though there might have been years where it’s been easier than others but there’s been years where we had to grind it out and get into a good position. It’s special for them that they get to be a part of it. Now the younger girls need to get back to work and figure out how we can be back here again.