Alicyn O'Neill pitches Crusaders past Northwest

Sadd said the Vikings were hampered both by O’Neill’s pitching and having Tuesday’s game against Waverly rained out after winning last weekend’s Fairbury Invitational.

“One of the differences is we didn’t prepare speed wise pitching wise getting after that,” he said. “I thought they were going to be a little quicker than that, so we amped our (pitching) machine up a little bit.

“Not playing Tuesday was a killer. We played last weekend and then we didn’t play anything until now, and that’s a killer. It’s been a killer all year with COVID and everything else.”

GICC (12-3) took the lead for good when No. 9 hitter Kylie Gangwish drove in two with a two-out double in the top of the second. Kiernan Paulk had a pair of doubles and scored twice.

“We weren’t executing the way that we wanted to offensively to start with, and that’s probably because of the energy level and all the excitement,” Culler said. “But we settled in, got the pitches that we like and took advantage of those.