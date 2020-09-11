Alicyn O'Neill pitches Crusaders past Northwest

Alicyn O’Neill felt some extra nerves before stepping into the circle for Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday.
Not only were the Crusaders facing crosstown rival Northwest, but those Vikings had been O’Neill’s teammates for the previous three seasons of her high school career.
“There were a lot of nerves coming into it, but I knew that couldn’t get into my way,” O’Neill said. “I did the best that I could, and I’m proud of how I did.”
O’Neill had reason to be proud after limiting her former team to four hits, striking out five and walking three to help GICC pick up a 6-2 victory. She also had two of the Crusaders’ seven hits and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
“Neither team was giving up on that win,” O’Neill said. “We came through definitely with our bats. We were able to score those runs when we needed them.”
GICC coach Brock Culler said O’Neill had more nerves than usual to start the game, but she battled through them.
“She did a great job of composing herself though,” he said. “Holy moly, the guts on that kid. She wanted it pretty bad.
“Ali O’Neill had a game plan, came in and executed that game plan almost to absolute perfection. I’m extremely proud of that kid the way that she executed tonight.”
After Northwest scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first, O’Neill limited the Vikings to one hit over the next three innings. She recorded two of her strikeouts in the seventh.
“Usually it’s that first one or two innings when I’m not so great,” O’Neill said. “Then as soon as I get into my motion, it’s a lot better.
“I got a lot of people on my curve. That seems to be really getting people mixed up.”
Culler said the transfer has been a great addition to his team, which is a co-op of GICC, Heartland Lutheran, Doniphan-Trumbull and Wood River.
“Obviously, she executes well in the circle, but she’s got such an even keel about her,” he said. “She’s down to earth and focuses on softball. She brings that nice presence and aura to the team.”
Northwest got a baserunner on in six of the innings but couldn’t find a way to string together hits. The only time that the Vikings had two hits in an inning was the fifth when Kamrynn Mings singled and scored on a single by Avyn Urbanski.
“We had minimal baserunners to get into a situation where we wanted to, and we just couldn’t manufacture anything,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “Hands down, Alicyn pitched a good game and kept our batters off balance. We just couldn’t catch up.”
Sadd said the Vikings were hampered both by O’Neill’s pitching and having Tuesday’s game against Waverly rained out after winning last weekend’s Fairbury Invitational.
“One of the differences is we didn’t prepare speed wise pitching wise getting after that,” he said. “I thought they were going to be a little quicker than that, so we amped our (pitching) machine up a little bit.
“Not playing Tuesday was a killer. We played last weekend and then we didn’t play anything until now, and that’s a killer. It’s been a killer all year with COVID and everything else.”
GICC (12-3) took the lead for good when No. 9 hitter Kylie Gangwish drove in two with a two-out double in the top of the second. Kiernan Paulk had a pair of doubles and scored twice.
“We weren’t executing the way that we wanted to offensively to start with, and that’s probably because of the energy level and all the excitement,” Culler said. “But we settled in, got the pitches that we like and took advantage of those.
“KJ Gangwish in the top of that second inning, that two-out, two-RBI double was just incredible. What a spark that kid had. She’s a ball of fire anyway, and to have her do that was just great. Then KJ Paulk, they put the shift on her and she took that outside pitch and put it in left centerfield like that. That’s just great.”
Central Catholic was coming off its own invitational championship last weekend at McCook.
“It’s exactly what the doctor ordered for us,” Culler said. “We go down to McCook, get a big win over North Platte and had three competitive games down there. Then we come back here and everything is canceled. It’s raining, it’s cold and we’re indoors.
“To come out, stay focused and have a game plan and execute it out here is big for us. Saturday (at the Hastings Invitational) and next week are brutal for us.”
Northwest (5-5) will try to quickly get back into the win column. A rescheduled home doubleheader against Kearney is now set for Friday at 4 p.m.
“We want the girls to come right back at it,” Sadd said. “We know that we’re a better team than that. We didn’t show it tonight, but we’re a heck of a better team than we showed. We have a very young team, so we’re still learning a lot of things. We still have those little mistakes that we shouldn’t be doing.”
GICC (12-3) 020 110 2—6 7 1
Northwest (5-5) 100 010 0—2 4 3
WP—O’Neill. LP—Laurent. 2B—GICC, Gangwish, Paulk 2.
