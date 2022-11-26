All-Area Volleyball leaders

Individual leaders
Kills Per set
Name; Sets; Kills; Avg.
Sydney Davis, Centura; 83; 415; 5.0
Tia Traudt, Grand Island; 93; 437; 4.7
Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 73; 339; 4.7
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC; 92; 413; 4.5
Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; 88; 396; 4.5
Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 78; 348; 4.5
Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian; 91; 395; 4.3
Ryann Sabatka, Hastings SC ;91; 390; 4.3
Megyn Scott, Adams Central; 98; 391; 4.0
Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island; 93; 373; 4.0
People are also reading…
Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)
Name; Kills; Atts.; Eff
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC; 73; 166; .386
Hadlee Hasselmann, Grand Island CC; 186; 369; .364
Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC; 413; 766; .361
Maya Becker, St. Paul; 189; 361; .355
Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 339; 713; .337
Tia Traudt, Grand Island; 437; 951; .329
Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 348; 804; .323
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton; 194; 474; .323
Sydney Davis, Centura; 415; 1,035; .318
Kasey Schuster, Aurora; 59; 140; .307
Mya Chrisman, Grand Island; 50; 127; .307
Ace Blocks
Name; Sets; Blks; Avg.
Sydney Davis, Centura; 83; 93; 1.1
Mikyna Stoppkotte, Northwest; 94; 95; 1.0
Ryann Sabatka, Hastings SC; 91; 80; .9
Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 73; 65; .9
Joslynn Donahey, Palmer; 58; 51; .9
Rachel Gooden, Adams Central; 98; 80; .8
Gracie Mudloff, St. Paul; 92; 74; .8
Haylee Scott, Giltner; 68; 52; .8
Claire Coulter, Ravenna; 79; 57; .7
Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 78; 56; .7
Kaleah Olson, Don-Trumbull; 75 50; .7
Digs Per Set
Name; Sets; Digs; Avg.
Tristyn Hedman, Grand Island CC; 92; 534; 5.8
Lainey Benson, Hastings; 89; 509; 5.7
Ellie Morgan, Wood River; 80; 455; 5.7
Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island; 93; 505; 5.4
Hannah Fletcher, Northwest; 94; 487; 5.2
Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell; 75; 365; 4.9
Addison Wilson, Giltner; 73; 355; 4.9
Jessica Vitick, St. Paul; 92; 423; 4.6
Maycee Radke, Elba; 60; 276; 4.6
Kirsten Jensen, Aurora; 91; 400; 4.4
Set Assists
; Sets; Asts; Avg.
Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC; 92; 975; 10.6
Natalie Poss, St. Paul; 92; 936; 10.2
Kyra Wooden, Centura; 83; 802; 9.7
Chloe Valentine, Hastings SC; 89; 848; 9.5
Brooklyn Fox, Ord; 84; 772; 9.2
Grace Feeney, Adams Central; 98; 885; 9.0
Lauryn Taylor, Grand Island; 91; 802; 8.8
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian; 91; 801; 8.8
Kasey Schuster, Aurora; 91; 742; 8.2
Mary Howie, Hastings; 87; 670; 7.7
Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)
Name; Gd Att. Pct.
Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island; 335; 342; 98.0
Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC; 139; 142; 97.9
Jessy Lowe, Broken Bow; 253; 259; 97.7
Averi Fulton, Riverside; 207; 212; 97.6
Cora Gideon, Burwell; 365; 375; 97.3
Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian; 433; 447; 96.9
Keyara Caspar, Northwest; 301; 311; 96.8
Kailyn Wilson, Giltner; 243; 251; 96.8
Grace Weichman, Adams Central; 291; 302; 96.4
Makayla Rhoads, Northwest 358;; 372; 96.2
Ace Serves Per Set
Name; Sets; Aces; Avg.
Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; 88; 57; .7
Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton; 77; 52; .7
Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside; 66; 46; .7
Ashley Weltruski, Riverside; 66; 43; .7
Clara Kunze, St. Paul; 92; 51; .6
Carlie Sokol, Centura; 83; 51; .6
Makenna Mottl, Palmer; 70; 44; .6
Cora Gideon, Burwell; 75; 43; .6
Jaime Wysocki, Elba; 63; 39; .6
Kinley Kaczor, Giltner; 64; 36; .6
Team Leaders
Kills
Grand Island CC; 1,248
St. Paul; 1,147
Adams Central; 1,099
Nebraska Christian; 1,097
Grand Island; 1,071
Northwest; 1,034
Hastings St. Cecilia; 999
Burwell; 961
Ord; 923
Centura; 898
Aurora; 860
Hastings; 837
Ace Blocks
Grand Island; 206
Adams Central; 163
Northwest; 163
Centura; 147
Hastings St. Cecilia; 140
Palmer; 136
Grand Island CC; 128
St. Paul; 128
Giltner; 123
Nebraska Christian; 109
Service Aces
Ord; 250
Grand Island CC; 241
Nebraska Christian; 240
Grand Island; 237
St. Paul; 234
Adams Central; 206
Fullerton; 197
Northwest; 194
Centura; 188
Fullerton; 183
Riverside; 177
Giltner; 173
Hastings St. Cecilia; 170
Digs
Grand Island CC; 1,957
Northwest; 1,830
Hastings; 1,756
St. Paul; 1,756
Grand Island; 1,655
Broken Bow; 1,591
Hastings St. Cecilia; 1,540
Doniphan-Trumbull; 1,496
Adams Central; 1,473
Aurora; 1,426
Nebraska Christian; 1,356
Hitting Efficiency
Grand Island CC; .276
Grand Island; .266
St. Paul; .225
Fullerton; .221
Nebraska Christian; .208
Adams Central; .194
Northwest; .182
Ord; .181
Hastings St. Cecilia; .176
Centura; .171
Area volleyball Glance
Class A
Team; W-L; Pct
Grand Island; 21-12; .636
Class B
Team; W-L; Pct
Northwest 21-15 .583
Hastings 14-18 .438
Class C-1
Team; W-L; Pct
Grand Island CC; 32-2; .941
St. Paul; 25-9; .735
Adams Central; 24-10; .706
Ord; 20-12; .625
Broken Bow; 16-16; .500
Aurora; 14-19; .424
Central City; 9-19; .321
Class C-2
Team; W-L; Pct
Centura; 25-7; .781
Fullerton; 20-6; .769
Doniphan-Trumbull; 13-16; .448
Wood River; 12-20; .375
Arcadia-Loup City; 6-24; .200
Class D-1
Team; W-L; Pct
Nebraska Christian; 27-8; .771
Burwell; 16-11; .593
Hastings St. Cecilia; 20-14; .588
Riverside; 15-13; .536
Central Valley; 15-14; .517
Ravenna; 14-16; .467
Class D-2
Team; W-L; Pct
Palmer; 10-19; .345
Elba; 9-18; .333
Giltner; 9-21; .300
Heartland Lutheran; 5-21 .192