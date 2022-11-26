 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

All-Area Volleyball leaders

The Nebraska state volleyball tournament.

Individual leaders

Kills Per set

Name; Sets; Kills; Avg.

Sydney Davis, Centura; 83; 415; 5.0

Tia Traudt, Grand Island; 93; 437; 4.7

Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 73; 339; 4.7

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC; 92; 413; 4.5

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; 88; 396; 4.5

Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 78; 348; 4.5

Reghan Flynn, Neb. Christian; 91; 395; 4.3

Ryann Sabatka, Hastings SC ;91; 390; 4.3

Megyn Scott, Adams Central; 98; 391; 4.0

Haedyn Hoos, Grand Island; 93; 373; 4.0

Hitting Efficiency (Min. 100 attacks)

Name; Kills; Atts.; Eff

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC; 73; 166; .386

Hadlee Hasselmann, Grand Island CC; 186; 369; .364

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island CC; 413; 766; .361

Maya Becker, St. Paul; 189; 361; .355

Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 339; 713; .337

Tia Traudt, Grand Island; 437; 951; .329

Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 348; 804; .323

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton; 194; 474; .323

Sydney Davis, Centura; 415; 1,035; .318

Kasey Schuster, Aurora; 59; 140; .307

Mya Chrisman, Grand Island; 50; 127; .307

Ace Blocks

Name; Sets; Blks; Avg.

Sydney Davis, Centura; 83; 93; 1.1

Mikyna Stoppkotte, Northwest; 94; 95; 1.0

Ryann Sabatka, Hastings SC; 91; 80; .9

Makenna Plumbtree, Fullerton; 73; 65; .9

Joslynn Donahey, Palmer; 58; 51; .9

Rachel Gooden, Adams Central; 98; 80; .8

Gracie Mudloff, St. Paul; 92; 74; .8

Haylee Scott, Giltner; 68; 52; .8

Claire Coulter, Ravenna; 79; 57; .7

Kaidence Wilson, Ord; 78; 56; .7

Kaleah Olson, Don-Trumbull; 75 50; .7

Digs Per Set

Name; Sets; Digs; Avg.

Tristyn Hedman, Grand Island CC; 92; 534; 5.8

Lainey Benson, Hastings; 89; 509; 5.7

Ellie Morgan, Wood River; 80; 455; 5.7

Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island; 93; 505; 5.4

Hannah Fletcher, Northwest; 94; 487; 5.2

Kaitlyn Hughes, Burwell; 75; 365; 4.9

Addison Wilson, Giltner; 73; 355; 4.9

Jessica Vitick, St. Paul; 92; 423; 4.6

Maycee Radke, Elba; 60; 276; 4.6

Kirsten Jensen, Aurora; 91; 400; 4.4

Set Assists

; Sets; Asts; Avg.

Carolyn Maser, Grand Island CC; 92; 975; 10.6

Natalie Poss, St. Paul; 92; 936; 10.2

Kyra Wooden, Centura; 83; 802; 9.7

Chloe Valentine, Hastings SC; 89; 848; 9.5

Brooklyn Fox, Ord; 84; 772; 9.2

Grace Feeney, Adams Central; 98; 885; 9.0

Lauryn Taylor, Grand Island; 91; 802; 8.8

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian; 91; 801; 8.8

Kasey Schuster, Aurora; 91; 742; 8.2

Mary Howie, Hastings; 87; 670; 7.7

Serve Percentage (Min. 100 attempts)

Name; Gd Att. Pct.

Jaylen Hansen, Grand Island; 335; 342; 98.0

Maddie Weyers, Grand Island CC; 139; 142; 97.9

Jessy Lowe, Broken Bow; 253; 259; 97.7

Averi Fulton, Riverside; 207; 212; 97.6

Cora Gideon, Burwell; 365; 375; 97.3

Ali Bruning, Neb. Christian; 433; 447; 96.9

Keyara Caspar, Northwest; 301; 311; 96.8

Kailyn Wilson, Giltner; 243; 251; 96.8

Grace Weichman, Adams Central; 291; 302; 96.4

Makayla Rhoads, Northwest 358;; 372; 96.2

Ace Serves Per Set

Name; Sets; Aces; Avg.

Jenna Jakubowski, St. Paul; 88; 57; .7

Teagan Gonsior, Fullerton; 77; 52; .7

Ashtyn Heikes, Riverside; 66; 46; .7

Ashley Weltruski, Riverside; 66; 43; .7

Clara Kunze, St. Paul; 92; 51; .6

Carlie Sokol, Centura; 83; 51; .6

Makenna Mottl, Palmer; 70; 44; .6

Cora Gideon, Burwell; 75; 43; .6

Jaime Wysocki, Elba; 63; 39; .6

Kinley Kaczor, Giltner; 64; 36; .6

Team Leaders

Kills

Grand Island CC; 1,248

St. Paul; 1,147

Adams Central; 1,099

Nebraska Christian; 1,097

Grand Island; 1,071

Northwest; 1,034

Hastings St. Cecilia; 999

Burwell; 961

Ord; 923

Centura; 898

Aurora; 860

Hastings; 837

Ace Blocks

Grand Island; 206

Adams Central; 163

Northwest; 163

Centura; 147

Hastings St. Cecilia; 140

Palmer; 136

Grand Island CC; 128

St. Paul; 128

Giltner; 123

Nebraska Christian; 109

Service Aces

Ord; 250

Grand Island CC; 241

Nebraska Christian; 240

Grand Island; 237

St. Paul; 234

Adams Central; 206

Fullerton; 197

Northwest; 194

Centura; 188

Fullerton; 183

Riverside; 177

Giltner; 173

Hastings St. Cecilia; 170

Digs

Grand Island CC; 1,957

Northwest; 1,830

Hastings; 1,756

St. Paul; 1,756

Grand Island; 1,655

Broken Bow; 1,591

Hastings St. Cecilia; 1,540

Doniphan-Trumbull; 1,496

Adams Central; 1,473

Aurora; 1,426

Nebraska Christian; 1,356

Hitting Efficiency

Grand Island CC; .276

Grand Island; .266

St. Paul; .225

Fullerton; .221

Nebraska Christian; .208

Adams Central; .194

Northwest; .182

Ord; .181

Hastings St. Cecilia; .176

Centura; .171

Area volleyball Glance

Class A

Team; W-L; Pct

Grand Island; 21-12; .636

Class B

Team; W-L; Pct

Northwest 21-15 .583

Hastings 14-18 .438

Class C-1

Team; W-L; Pct

Grand Island CC; 32-2; .941

St. Paul; 25-9; .735

Adams Central; 24-10; .706

Ord; 20-12; .625

Broken Bow; 16-16; .500

Aurora; 14-19; .424

Central City; 9-19; .321

Class C-2

Team; W-L; Pct

Centura; 25-7; .781

Fullerton; 20-6; .769

Doniphan-Trumbull; 13-16; .448

Wood River; 12-20; .375

Arcadia-Loup City; 6-24; .200

Class D-1

Team; W-L; Pct

Nebraska Christian; 27-8; .771

Burwell; 16-11; .593

Hastings St. Cecilia; 20-14; .588

Riverside; 15-13; .536

Central Valley; 15-14; .517

Ravenna; 14-16; .467

Class D-2

Team; W-L; Pct

Palmer; 10-19; .345

Elba; 9-18; .333

Giltner; 9-21; .300

Heartland Lutheran; 5-21 .192

