All-City Final: Grand Island Senior High defeats Northwest to claim state bowling title

Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Adam Dreher, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel represented Grand Island at the state tournament.

Northwest, who was the No. 1 seed, had to fight to get the final. In fact, the Vikings had a battle on their hands to start the tournament as they went to sudden death with Hastings. The Vikings got the win 3-2 after Tyler Salter hit a strike on the tiebreaker roll after both teams were tied at 178 in the final round of the best of five.

However, Wayne defeated the Vikings in 3-1 to drop them into the consolation rounds. However, they recovered and earned 3-1 victories over both Seward and Bellevue West.

That set up a rematch in the consolation bracket final with Wayne.

The Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead on the Vikings and built an early lead in the fourth game. But Northwest battled back late to the force a deciding game. The Vikings won the fifth and advanced to the final against Grand Island.

Salter, along with Jimmie Bradley, Jared Ramsey, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lahm, represented the Vikings at the state tournament.

Hastings went 0-2 during their run at the state tournament. After falling to Northwest, the Tigers were eliminated by Bellevue West 3-0 in the consolation rounds.