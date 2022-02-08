All-City Final: Grand Island Senior High defeats Northwest to claim state bowling title

LINCOLN — The state bowling championship trophy was guaranteed to come back to Grand Island.
After the two city schools Grand Island Senior High and Northwest were the last two teams left standing, the Islanders made sure it came with them
Grand Island, a first-year program, won the best of five final 3-1 over the Vikings Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
It was the second time this season the Islanders defeated Northwest.
Grand Island gained the upper hand right away by winning the first game 192-181, but the Vikings dominated the second game, winning 211-172.
Both teams started with two strikes in the third game but Grand Island went on to squeeze out a 201-196 victory, taking a 2-1 edge in the match.
The Islanders, the No. 2 seed, strung four strikes together in Game 4 but the Vikings rallied to make it close. Grand Island had an open in the 10th frame but managed to hold on for a 197-196 win and the championship.
Grand Island advanced to championship bracket final with 3-1 wins over both Millard South and Lincoln Pius X. They had no problems with Wayne in taking a 3-1 victory to advance to the championship.
Brayden Lee, Kaden Kuusela, Adam Dreher, Cody Cadwalader, Jett Hennings, Brock Hurley and Austin Sinsel represented Grand Island at the state tournament.
Northwest, who was the No. 1 seed, had to fight to get the final. In fact, the Vikings had a battle on their hands to start the tournament as they went to sudden death with Hastings. The Vikings got the win 3-2 after Tyler Salter hit a strike on the tiebreaker roll after both teams were tied at 178 in the final round of the best of five.
However, Wayne defeated the Vikings in 3-1 to drop them into the consolation rounds. However, they recovered and earned 3-1 victories over both Seward and Bellevue West.
That set up a rematch in the consolation bracket final with Wayne.
The Blue Devils took a 2-1 lead on the Vikings and built an early lead in the fourth game. But Northwest battled back late to the force a deciding game. The Vikings won the fifth and advanced to the final against Grand Island.
Salter, along with Jimmie Bradley, Jared Ramsey, Alec Sundberg, Lincoln Flagle and Justice Lahm, represented the Vikings at the state tournament.
Hastings went 0-2 during their run at the state tournament. After falling to Northwest, the Tigers were eliminated by Bellevue West 3-0 in the consolation rounds.