ALL-HEARTLAND 11-MAN DEFENSIVE CAPTAIN: Islanders' Daylon Keolavone a team player

Tomlin said Keolavone’s versatility and unselfishness played a big part in his success as well as the success of the Islanders’ defense as a whole over the past two seasons.

“He started out as a linebacker in his junior year,” Tomlin said. “After game three, our defense was not jelling the way that it should be. We had thought about moving him to the nose position before that season, and we decided that was something we needed to do.

“He jumped at the opportunity and was really what was missing from our defense.”

Keolavone said the change in positions was a fairly smooth one.

“I didn’t feel very uncomfortable,” he said. “I used what I had learned at linebacker to get off blocks and get full extension. I was able to use the same techniques to help me with my D-line techniques.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keolavone was second on the team in tackles last year.

He was third this season with 60 total stops, which is even more remarkable when you consider the injury he was playing on all year.

Keolavone broke his foot during the district wrestling meet earlier this year and broke it again over the summer.