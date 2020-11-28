ALL-HEARTLAND 11-MAN OFFENSIVE CAPTAIN: St. Paul's Eli Larson caps off stellar career

After witnissing Eli Larson put together one of the most productive rushing careers in the history of Nebraska high school football, St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller knows exactly how talented Larson is.
Now Fuller waits for someone at the highest level of college football to realize what type of gem can be found in central Nebraska.
“He’s had several (NCAA) Division II and NAIA offers from the surrounding five states,” Fuller said. “He’s received all those offers from smaller schools. He’s probably the best football player that I’ve coached in 14 years.
“My dad (Bob) said he’s one of the best players he’s seen in his 50 years of coaching. Coach (Mark) Brehmer at Pierce said in his 27 years Eli’s one of the better running backs he’s faced. I’ve reached out to the Division I coaches in the five-state region. Some of them are evaluating him. I’m just waiting on someone to pull the trigger.
“Anybody who saw him in person could tell that he stood out like a sore thumb. His closing speed is more impressive than how it looks on video.”
But even Fuller could be caught off-guard by what Larson accomplished.
“He had 5,703 yards in his career,” he said. “When I read the tweet by (Nebraska high school football historian and 1,000-Yard Guy) Bobby Mills that said he’s the seventh overall rusher in 11-man history (in Nebraska). It’s amazing what he accomplished in three years since he didn’t play that much as a freshman.”
Larson was also Mr. Consistency over his final two seasons. His senior stats (236 carries for 2,087 yards with 31 touchdowns) were strikingly similar to those from his junior year (218 carries for 2,050 yards with 31 touchdowns).
And with defenses focusing on Larson, quarterback Brenden Knapp averaged an eye-popping 27.1 yards on his 42 completions with Tommy Wroblewski averaging 31.3 yards on 15 catches with six touchdowns.
For leading St. Paul into its second straight state semifinal game, Larson has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland 11-Man Super Squad honorary offensive captain.
The 6-foot, 210-pounder was thrilled to even play football this fall with the coronavirus pandemic raging on.
“I feel blessed to have a season in general,” he said. “I got to be out there with my friends and coaches for my senior year. We didn’t come out champions, but we went out with our heads held high.”
Larson’s impressive career didn’t get off to a flashy start.
He had 30 carries for 199 yards with two touchdowns as a freshman.
But then things changed.
“When I was a sophomore, we were a rebuilding team,” Larson said. “Wroblewski and Kaleb (Pedersen) also started, and (Nathan) Scheer played a lot of time. It took a couple of games to get things going on offense and defense, but once we figured things out it was a lot of fun.”
Fuller didn’t just give Larson a spot as a two-way starter as a running back and linebacker. He prepared himself to earn it and make the jump to someone who rushed for 1,367 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore.
“The biggest thing was his strength,” Fuller said. “He worked hard in the weight room and made sure that he was ready to go. From his freshman to sophomore year, he also improved his speed and tenacity.”
Larson’s strength shows by his name appearing in the top two of some of St. Paul’s weightlifting records.
His progress continued his junior year when the Wildcats broke through for the first ever school appearance in a state playoff semifinal contest.
Despite that success, Larson still strove to improve even more for his final high school season.
“I felt that I had better aggressiveness this year,” he said. “Last year I didn’t think I was as aggressive as I needed to be running the ball at times. This year, I wanted to make sure that I had the push when I needed it.”
Fuller said he saw Larson have great patience and vision finding the holes as they opened. That mix of patience and aggressiveness made Larson a handful for opponents.
Larson said with experience comes the ability to know when to be patient and when to be more aggressive as a runner.
“It is different on different plays,” he said. “On a toss sweep you want to wait for the hole. On an iso you need to run hard and hit the hole.”
When it comes to college, Larson is taking the patient route. A preferred walk-on offer at the University of South Dakota is his lone DI offer right now, so he is in no hurry to commit anywhere until he finds the right fit.
At the start of his high school career, Larson would have guessed that a different sport would have been where he’d be pursuing DI dreams.
“My freshman year I was a baseball player, 100%,” he said. “I only played in the summer because my high school didn’t have baseball, so I’d go to showcases and other events.
“Then my freshman year I came in and just loved football right away. The aggressiveness and speed of the game is so much fun. Baseball is slow and a lot of things just can’t happen. In football anything can happen in any game that you play.”
The camaraderie in football is also special. That led to one of the moments Larson expects to be brought up whenever the most successful class in the history of St. Paul football reunites in future decades.
“One of my favorite highlights of my football career came in the Aquinas game my junior year,” he said. “We started to get into our offense and saw our potential in front of us. One drive that we had when it was 7-7 lasted for eight minutes. We were getting five yards every play.
“In the huddle, we started laughing and smiling. We looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, this is enjoyable.’”
As for those teams that had to try to stop Larson the past three years? There was probably fewer smiles and laughs and much less joy.
