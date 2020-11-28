ALL-HEARTLAND 11-MAN OFFENSIVE CAPTAIN: St. Paul's Eli Larson caps off stellar career

“It is different on different plays,” he said. “On a toss sweep you want to wait for the hole. On an iso you need to run hard and hit the hole.”

When it comes to college, Larson is taking the patient route. A preferred walk-on offer at the University of South Dakota is his lone DI offer right now, so he is in no hurry to commit anywhere until he finds the right fit.

At the start of his high school career, Larson would have guessed that a different sport would have been where he’d be pursuing DI dreams.

“My freshman year I was a baseball player, 100%,” he said. “I only played in the summer because my high school didn’t have baseball, so I’d go to showcases and other events.

“Then my freshman year I came in and just loved football right away. The aggressiveness and speed of the game is so much fun. Baseball is slow and a lot of things just can’t happen. In football anything can happen in any game that you play.”

The camaraderie in football is also special. That led to one of the moments Larson expects to be brought up whenever the most successful class in the history of St. Paul football reunites in future decades.