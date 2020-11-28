ALL-HEARTLAND 8/6-MAN DEFENSIVE CAPTAIN: Trevor Cargill anchors Cougars' defense

As a freshman, Trevor Cargill knew he was misplaced on the football field as a fullback.
“He came up to me and said, ‘Mr. Rother, I’m not a fullback. I’m a lineman,’” Central Valley coach Jess Rother said.
For Cargill, he wanted to do what was best for the team, and he knew that wasn’t by being a fullback.
“I started out there, and I couldn’t really read the block like running backs are supposed to,” Cargill said. “I didn’t have enough experience there and I wasn’t comfortable. I knew I could be a lineman.
“If I went back and did it now, I know I could because I have more experience playing football. But I wasn’t ready then.”
That decision to focus on playing on the line paid off for both Cargill and the Cougars.
He developed into force that anchored the line on both sides of the ball.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior especially caused opponents fits from his spot in the middle of the defensive line. He was a close second on the team in tackles to junior defensive back Kyle Oakley with 39 solo, 41 assisted and 12 tackles for losses.
For his play and helping Central Valley advance to the Class D-2 semifinals, Cargill has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland 8-Man/6-Man Super Squad honorary defensive captain.
Rother said Cargill is a difference-maker as a defensive lineman.
“The biggest thing is he forced double teams, and that allows our linebackers to take on the first blocker they see,” he said. “He can still dominate on the line of scrimmage, and to be our second-leading tackler as a nose guard is amazing.”
Cargill has the advantage of his size, but that alone doesn’t make a successful lineman.
“He was more physical this year,” Rother said. “The first couple of years he was a big kid but he wasn’t always as physical as he could have been.”
Starting with 13 tackles in the season opener against Fullerton, that more aggressive attitude paid off for Cargill. And, as a result, the double teams started coming at him more often.
“It depended what offense (opponents) were running, but the first two or three games I didn’t see many double teams,” Cargill said. “The further the season went along, I’d see more double teams if it was a power offense and they had the extra guy to try to block me. If it was a passing team that tried to spread it out, they only had the center to try to block me.”
Cargill become very good at fighting off the double teams in time to still make the play. His abilities also helped Central Valley switch from a 3-man to a 4-man front depending upon its opponent.
“He’s worked on his footwork a lot,” Rother said. “Shane Ryan, one of our volunteer coaches, worked with him with his handwork. He used to try to take on both guys. Then he learned to feel the pressure, then take on that guy and get past the block.”
Once Cargill got past a block, he didn’t need the ballcarrier to be right next to him to get a tackle.
“He has speed,” Rother said. “In baseball, he bunts and beats out the throw. In the first 20 yards, he’s really fast for a kid his size.”
That speed was an advantage for Cargill in the rare instance when he went against teams with players his size. That didn’t occur often expect for the Class D-2 semifinal 40-36 loss to eventual champion BDS.
“They had four or five guys my size,” said Cargill, who had eight solo tackles in the game.
One of the biggest challenges for Cargill and the Cougars was a road trip to Fremont-Mills in Tabor, Iowa, a team that finished as state runner-up in Iowa’s lone class of 8-man football.
“That was the first time he went against a kid his size, and he wasn’t going to get beat,” Rother said. “He finished with 16 tackles.”
Cargill said: “Honestly, that was one of the most fun games I’ve ever been in. They had a Husker recruit and a Division I player that I went up against the whole night. We looked forward to meeting up with a championship caliber team and to see how we matched up. It was a big win.”
Cargill is quick to credit others for the team’s success on defense from the coaching staff to players who moved into starting roles this year who had only seen mop-up duty earlier in their careers.
Central Valley produced plenty of big wins during Cargill’s career. He and his fellow seniors help the Cougars advance from 3-6 their freshman year to a program whose only losses the past two seasons came in the playoffs.
“Our whole class loves football and have played together since third and fourth grades,” he said. “There’s nothing better than to pad up on Friday nights and knock heads with the boys.
“Our football team was able to bring four towns (Greeley, North Loup, Scotia and Wolbach) together and have everybody come out to watch our games. Before, it wasn’t a fight to get on the hill at the field in Wolbach. Now you better get parked there on Wednesday night.”
Those who did get the prime spots in Wolbach saw Cargill making tackles while also dominating on the offensive line.
And, in the right instance, they saw him line up in the backfield a handful of times for goal line or PAT situations.
His one career carry came in the first-round playoff win over Blue Hill and resulted in a 4-yard touchdown.
Things had come full circle for Cargill, who probably still made the right choice to move to the line.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!