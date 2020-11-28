ALL-HEARTLAND 8/6-MAN DEFENSIVE CAPTAIN: Trevor Cargill anchors Cougars' defense

“He’s worked on his footwork a lot,” Rother said. “Shane Ryan, one of our volunteer coaches, worked with him with his handwork. He used to try to take on both guys. Then he learned to feel the pressure, then take on that guy and get past the block.”

Once Cargill got past a block, he didn’t need the ballcarrier to be right next to him to get a tackle.

“He has speed,” Rother said. “In baseball, he bunts and beats out the throw. In the first 20 yards, he’s really fast for a kid his size.”

That speed was an advantage for Cargill in the rare instance when he went against teams with players his size. That didn’t occur often expect for the Class D-2 semifinal 40-36 loss to eventual champion BDS.

“They had four or five guys my size,” said Cargill, who had eight solo tackles in the game.

One of the biggest challenges for Cargill and the Cougars was a road trip to Fremont-Mills in Tabor, Iowa, a team that finished as state runner-up in Iowa’s lone class of 8-man football.

“That was the first time he went against a kid his size, and he wasn’t going to get beat,” Rother said. “He finished with 16 tackles.”