ALL-HEARTLAND 8/6-MAN OFFENSIVE CAPTAIN: Caleb Busch makes a splash for Burwell

Caleb Busch proved to be well prepared to take over the featured running back role for Burwell during his junior season.
He put in the work during the offseason and attended camps to make sure that he was ready.
But it was more than that.
By studying Burwell’s previous successful running backs even before he was old enough to play high school football himself, Busch learned things that enabled him to top them all.
After making a splash in his first year as a “the guy” in the backfield and breaking the school’s single-season rushing record, Busch has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland 8-Man/6-Man Super Squad honorary offensive captain.
“Caleb’s a really talented kid who really loves playing football,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “It’s a pretty neat double when you get a kid like him who’s that good of a football player too.
“He’s well-rounded and really works hard. He can run the ball or catch the ball. We’re lucky to have him.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder showed flashes of what he was capable of earlier in his career with the Longhorns. As a sophomore, he gained 756 yards on 91 carries with 11 touchdowns.
“He watched our running backs before he got his opportunity from the sidelines, or even earlier than that,” Gideon said. “He knew what he wanted to do.”
Busch said having a strong tradition at running back gave him plenty of Longhorns to look up to.
“It’s amazing the role models I had to work with,” he said. “I learned so much from them, and I could watch video of what they did to try to get better.”
Knowing that he was going to step into the featured back role this year for a program that has made advancing to the Class D-1 finals a nearly annual tradition, Busch made sure he was fully prepared.
“Honestly, I was a little nervous,” Busch said. “It’s different when you are the head honcho. But I went to several camps this summer and really worked on my footwork. That helped me feel prepared. After that, I wasn’t nervous anymore after my first play.”
Support Local Journalism
That’s a good thing, because Busch became the focal point of Burwell’s offense this year and got his chance to carry the ball — a lot.
He finished with 305 carries, 2,407 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Busch was a little surprised by his success.
“It was pretty amazing,” he said. “First I was able to get 1,000 yards, then 2,000 yards. The in the final I broke Tori Huffman’s school record.
“I couldn’t do it without our offensive line. We’ve got such a great line, and coach Mike Max does a great job working with them day-in and day-out.”
Going from 91 carries to 305 is a huge increase, but Gideon felt confident that Busch could handle that type of a workload.
“He’s durable,” he said. “He got a little nicked up here and there, but he never missed any time.
“He’s also got a great leg drive and does a great job of reading the blocks. He’s one of those kids who can make something happen every time he touches the ball. He’s got great speed over those first 10 to 15 yards and can still make cuts.”
Burwell fell in a double overtime classic to Dundy County-Stratton in the Class D-1 final, the fourth runner-up finish in five finals appearances over the past six years for the Longhorns.
“I think we had a tremendous season,” Busch said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was good to go 12-1. We had a couple of close call wins, so I’m grateful that we found a way in those games. We played four quarters and were able to come from behind because we stuck together as a team.”
Busch said the end of football season is tough.
“I absolutely love football,” he said. “It’s what I live for. Now that it’s over, it’s just school.”
But even when the disappointment of the finals loss was still fresh, Busch already looked towards the future and his senior season and beyond.
“My ultimate goal is to play college football,” he said. “I’m talking to a couple of guys, but I still have another year. I want to play running back or maybe even a little safety in college.
“For next year I want to put on about 10 more pounds. I don’t want to get heavier than that or else it will slow me down. But I know our team is going to work as hard as we can so we’re ready for next August. We want to win that championship next year. That’s what we’ve been dreaming about.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!