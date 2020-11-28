ALL-HEARTLAND 8/6-MAN OFFENSIVE CAPTAIN: Caleb Busch makes a splash for Burwell

Going from 91 carries to 305 is a huge increase, but Gideon felt confident that Busch could handle that type of a workload.

“He’s durable,” he said. “He got a little nicked up here and there, but he never missed any time.

“He’s also got a great leg drive and does a great job of reading the blocks. He’s one of those kids who can make something happen every time he touches the ball. He’s got great speed over those first 10 to 15 yards and can still make cuts.”

Burwell fell in a double overtime classic to Dundy County-Stratton in the Class D-1 final, the fourth runner-up finish in five finals appearances over the past six years for the Longhorns.

“I think we had a tremendous season,” Busch said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but it was good to go 12-1. We had a couple of close call wins, so I’m grateful that we found a way in those games. We played four quarters and were able to come from behind because we stuck together as a team.”

Busch said the end of football season is tough.

“I absolutely love football,” he said. “It’s what I live for. Now that it’s over, it’s just school.”