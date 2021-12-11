ALL-HEARTLAND SQUAD: Sam Hartman Swiss Army knife for Northwest's defense

“When you talk about the leadership of a team, they have to be able to take on a number of roles. He’s willing to do whatever needs to be done. Shoot, his junior year he played outside linebacker for us because we had a few injuries and we needed to get our best athletes onto the field.”

It isn’t easy for a player to play such a role on both sides of the ball.

“On the defensive side, he has to be smart enough to get us in the right defense or coverage, but then instantly flip the switch from being a cerebral guy to being a physical hammer of a defensive guy,” Stein said. “Then right after a punt happens, he has to do the exact same thing. He has to be a cerebral guy from getting the play until the play happens, then he has to become a hammer of a runner or a decision maker post snap.

“He has to flip a switch on both sides of the ball, and on Friday nights he’s out there for 120 snaps. He has to flip that switch 120 different times in a matter of seconds.”

And Hartman had to do that while paying a price physically. Whether running the ball on offense or delivering hits on defense, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder took a beating throughout the season while dealing with his shoulder injury.