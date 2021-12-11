ALL-HEARTLAND SQUAD: Sam Hartman Swiss Army knife for Northwest's defense

Talk to anyone who coaches multi-sport athlete Sam Hartman and one similar theme pops up within 30 seconds.
It’s impossible to get far into a conversation about what Hartman brings to a team before his competitiveness is mentioned.
“He is a competitor,” Northwest football coach Kevin Stein said. “He is the guy you would take to a back-alley fight. He is incredibly tough. His biggest downfall is he wants to win so bad that sometimes it hurts him.
“He wants the ball to win or lose the game. He wants to be in the position for a 1-on-1 tackle to win or lose the game. His only downfall is he wants it too bad, and when he lets the game come to him, then he was an incredible, incredible athlete on both sides of the ball for us.”
Hartman did have to take a step back during his senior season. A shoulder injury in the season opener against eventual Class B state champion Bennington limited him to playing quarterback until Stein unleashed him on the defensive side of the ball again during district play.
“It was definitely tough,” said Hartman of being limited to offense. “I wanted to get out there and play, but the coaches said it was best for me to just play offense and play quarterback. I didn’t need to injure my shoulder more and be out completely for a game. As much as I would have liked to have been in there for all those games, the best thing for me was to sit out on defense and just play offense.”
While Hartman was leading the offense by passing for 1,623 yards and rushing for 843, he also showed his value on defense once he got the chance.
“He is what we call an eraser,” Stein said. “He erases mistakes done by a defensive end or a linebacker or a corner. He can erase those mistakes as well as doing his own job well.”
For his performance, the three-year starter and team leader has been selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 11-man football honorary defensive captain.
It wasn’t the easiest of seasons for Hartman, who also missed a game due to a concussion. Then when he returned to the defensive side, he had to adjust to a new position to help out the injury-hit Vikings.
“Late season when I came back, I played middle linebacker which I had never played before,” Hartman said. “Just getting into that and learning that from guys like Gibson Kennedy and Chase Glover and Aidan Davies, I just tried to do my job and help out the team in any way that I could.”
Stein said Hartman is an intelligent, versatile important piece of the puzzle on defense.
“He’s also kind of the quarterback of our defense, making all the calls and adjustments that we need to,” he said. “Probably the only position that he could not play defensively would be down in a defensive tackle. He could be a Swiss Army knife that could play at defensive end. He’s a heck of an outside linebacker and a safety. He did really well as an inside linebacker.
“When you talk about the leadership of a team, they have to be able to take on a number of roles. He’s willing to do whatever needs to be done. Shoot, his junior year he played outside linebacker for us because we had a few injuries and we needed to get our best athletes onto the field.”
It isn’t easy for a player to play such a role on both sides of the ball.
“On the defensive side, he has to be smart enough to get us in the right defense or coverage, but then instantly flip the switch from being a cerebral guy to being a physical hammer of a defensive guy,” Stein said. “Then right after a punt happens, he has to do the exact same thing. He has to be a cerebral guy from getting the play until the play happens, then he has to become a hammer of a runner or a decision maker post snap.
“He has to flip a switch on both sides of the ball, and on Friday nights he’s out there for 120 snaps. He has to flip that switch 120 different times in a matter of seconds.”
And Hartman had to do that while paying a price physically. Whether running the ball on offense or delivering hits on defense, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder took a beating throughout the season while dealing with his shoulder injury.
“After the game I’m not feeling too great, and then when I wake up the next day, I’m pretty stiff and sore,” he said. “But I wasn’t going to sit out. I wanted to persevere through those games and help out my team win. But I’m pretty banged up the next day and most of the week, then do it again on Friday.”
Stein could see Hartman’s potential early on in his high school career. While freshmen are usually limited to that team at Northwest, Hartman was one of the few freshmen during Stein’s tenure who saw varsity time near the end of a season. He ran for a touchdown, threw a couple and played defense to help close out some district games.
Hartman became a defensive starter his sophomore year at free safety and also had a few starts a at running back. When quarterback Rans Sanders got hurt, Hartman took over at quarterback for the biggest game of the season against rival Aurora.
He became a full-time two-way starter during his junior year, which included what Hartman feels was the highlight of his career, a playoff upset at Omaha Skutt.
“We have put a ton on his plate over the last four years,” Stein said.
Even though Hartman’s competitive nature usually serves him well, it turned him away from football at first during elementary school.
“Actually, I think it’s kind of funny that I quit football because I hated it,” Hartman said. “I didn’t like it much because it was flag football. So I focused on baseball when I was younger. Then I started to play tackle football in fifth grade, and that’s when I fell in love with it. From there on, that was my favorite sport and it has been ever since.”
That competitive nature never waned.
“I’ve had that from when I started playing competitive sports,” Hartman said. “I wanted to win, and if I didn’t win, I wasn’t very happy. I’ve just always had that drive that I want to win, even when I’m playing board games. I don’t like losing at all.”
He is looking at playing in college with most coaches looking at him at an athlete where they will figure out the best fit for him and the team once he arrives on campus.
Hartman hopes to continue to playing a sport that he loves.
“It’s being on a team with a bunch of guys,” he said. “It’s more of a contact sport, and I think it really builds character and makes you tougher. I love the game.”
Stein said Hartman put up an impressive career at Northwest.
“He has had to burden a ton of our load mentally and physically, and he’s had to battle getting beat up every day in practice and then again on Friday night,” he said. “He’s battled through his physical ups and downs and our program’s ups and downs.”