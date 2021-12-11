ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Aurora's Carlos Collazo makes full impact in junior season

For Collazo, the sport of football easily intrigued him in elementary school, and for good reason.

“I’ve always enjoyed football,” he said. “My uncle played at Nebraska, so we used to go to Husker games all the time. I’ve enjoyed football since kindergarten when I started flag football. I just kept playing it ever since.

“It’s amazing. Nebraska games, there’s nothing better than those. Watching my uncle play was exciting.”

His uncle — former Aurora and Husker lineman Andrew Rodriguez — helped inspire a nephew who also hopes to play at the next level.

But first he has one more season, where Aurora will return to Class C-1 after playing in that division in 2018 and ‘19 and claiming a state title.

“We return three starters on the offensive line, so that’s a good start,” Peterson said. “But we have to be really good at the line of scrimmage. We can’t expect Carlos to have the same numbers that he did this year without a lot of guys getting the work done up front. So we have to find a couple guys to replace.