ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Aurora's Carlos Collazo makes full impact in junior season

Occasionally defenses believed that they got the best of Aurora junior running back Carlos Collazo this past season.
Often they soon realized they had in reality just made a big mistake.
There was a wealth of impressive numbers put up by Collazo while helping lead the Huskies to the Class B championship game. He gained 2,025 yards on 259 carries with 26 touchdowns, after all.
But the thing that stuck out the most to head coach Kyle Peterson won’t show up in the statistics. It was actually Collazo’s ability to bounce back after losing a fumble.
“He is as competitive a young man as you’ll ever meet,” Peterson said. “Of all the kids I’ve ever coached, on Friday nights he competes like crazy. He doesn’t like to lose. He runs so hard that occasionally he has ball security issues. But after he would fumble, if you give him four or five more touches, he’s going to do something incredible just because of his competitiveness.
“He fumbled late in the Northwest game, and his next carry he went 70-some yards. That’s just the kind of kid he is. He fumbled against Omaha Gross, and that led to Gross scoring a touchdown that allowed them to get back into the game. After that he was just a warrior. He’s one of those kids you’re not afraid to give the ball after he fumbled it because you almost expect something really amazing to happen.”
You could say that bad things led to good things for Collazo and the Huskies.
“It gets me angry,” said Collazo about fumbling. “When I run angry, good things happen.”
And plenty of good things happened for Collazo and Aurora this season, resulting in him being named the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary 11-man football offensive captain.
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound workhorse came into the season highly motivated after what was setting up to be a breakthrough sophomore year was instead cut short midway through by a broken collar bone.
“I definitely had that chip on my shoulder coming into this year, and I felt like I had something to prove,” Collazo said.
But he had nothing to prove to Aurora’s coaching staff, which already had seen enough to know they had a special talent on their hands.
“He was our most dynamic runner a year ago as a sophomore,” Peterson said. “After his injury, we had to focus all our attention on Mack (Owens) and the carries he was getting. We knew we had something special a year ago with Carlos. The key was keeping him healthy and getting him ready for a stretch run.
“I don’t think any of us expected the numbers he put up, especially the touchdown numbers that were really impressive. But nothing he does surprises you, and he’s been doing that since he was in youth football, honestly.”
Collazo enjoyed getting that full season that he was deprived of a year ago when the Huskies also advanced to the Class B championship game.
“It was exciting,” he said. “We didn’t quite get to where we wanted to be at the end of the year, but it was a fun year. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys to be a part of.
“We’ve got one of the best O-lines in the state. They opened up holes for me to go through, and our running backs coach told us to just make plays. That’s what I tried to do.”
Collazo saved his biggest performances for the biggest games of the season. In Aurora’s four playoff contests, he put up 823 yards on 108 carries with eight touchdowns. That including tying the school’s single-game rushing record of 285 yards in a 34-14 second-round win over Scottsbluff.
“I was happy for him to be able to play an entire season and stay healthy, then obviously to put together the run that he had the last seven or eight games, he was the focal point of what we were trying to do offensively, especially in the playoffs,” Peterson said. “He handled that situation really well.
“It’s difficult to carry the ball that many times and still play an integral part of what we’re doing defensively. He was a warrior, especially down the stretch.”
The coach said Collazo and Aurora’s offensive line proved to be a successful combination throughout the season.
“We’re pretty good at the line of scrimmage,” Peterson said. “We have some linemen out there who are really quality kids and did a lot of work for Carlos. The thing about Carlos is his ability to finish runs. A lot of back would get five (yards), and he would find a way to break a tackle and get eight or 12.
“He didn’t put together a ton of 50-yard runs, but it was the 5-yard run that he made 8-, 10- or 12-yard runs that allowed him to put up the numbers. That’s his strength, his balance, his pad level. His not a really tall guy in the first place, but he runs with a really low pad level.”
Collazo allowed the offensive line to do its job, and that helped lead to his success.
“His vision is really good and his patience allows blocks to develop in front of him,” Peterson said. “He allows the play to set up, and then his burst once it sets up is impressive. He doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he has that burst and that quickness to get the second level awful fast.
“Patience and vision are things that I don’t think you can teach backs, and those are things that he has.”
For Collazo, the sport of football easily intrigued him in elementary school, and for good reason.
“I’ve always enjoyed football,” he said. “My uncle played at Nebraska, so we used to go to Husker games all the time. I’ve enjoyed football since kindergarten when I started flag football. I just kept playing it ever since.
“It’s amazing. Nebraska games, there’s nothing better than those. Watching my uncle play was exciting.”
His uncle — former Aurora and Husker lineman Andrew Rodriguez — helped inspire a nephew who also hopes to play at the next level.
But first he has one more season, where Aurora will return to Class C-1 after playing in that division in 2018 and ‘19 and claiming a state title.
“We return three starters on the offensive line, so that’s a good start,” Peterson said. “But we have to be really good at the line of scrimmage. We can’t expect Carlos to have the same numbers that he did this year without a lot of guys getting the work done up front. So we have to find a couple guys to replace.
“Carlos’ comments after the season this year were that he needed to work on his top-end speed. What can he work on these next few months to become faster so that he doesn’t get caught from behind like happened a couple times, especially in the championship game? Can he get a little bit faster so he can finish those runs because he’s going to do everything he can in the weight room to get stronger.”
Yes, after the season he had Collazo already was turning his thoughts on how to get better for next fall.
“I’d like to get quite a bit faster so I can not get caught from behind,” he said.
That’s a scary thought for future opponents — whoever they may turn out to be.
And even though Collazo had a full, healthy season, he will once again enter next year highly motivated.
“We’ve got to finish business this time,” he said. “We made it to state but we didn’t win. So next year hopefully things are different.”