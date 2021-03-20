ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Bailey Kissinger keeps St. Cecilia's success going

It appears like a simple problem to solve.

During state tournament games against Syracuse and North Bend Central, Bailey Kissinger drove to the basket again and again and again.

The Hastings St. Cecilia junior drove to the tune of a career-high 26 points against Syracuse with 23 coming in the first half.

That career high lasted just over 2 ½ days before she topped it with 33 points in the Class C-1 championship game.

And yet it proved to be nearly impossible to put enough players between Kissinger and the basket to stop those repeated drives and scores.

While it can be maddening to opposing coaches – who one has to wonder if sticking all five players on Kissinger during those games and hoping for the best is ever considered as an option – it’s a joy for Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt to view.

“She’s ultra-aggressive,” Berndt said. “Bailey also sees what teams are trying to do against her. Like in the (C-1 semifinal) game against Lincoln Lutheran, we’ve seen each other a lot. Bailey reacts to her defender and knows when to keep driving, but she’s also great at knowing when to pass it off to one of our bigs down low or kick it back out for a three.”