ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Bailey Kissinger keeps St. Cecilia's success going

It appears like a simple problem to solve.
During state tournament games against Syracuse and North Bend Central, Bailey Kissinger drove to the basket again and again and again.
The Hastings St. Cecilia junior drove to the tune of a career-high 26 points against Syracuse with 23 coming in the first half.
That career high lasted just over 2 ½ days before she topped it with 33 points in the Class C-1 championship game.
And yet it proved to be nearly impossible to put enough players between Kissinger and the basket to stop those repeated drives and scores.
While it can be maddening to opposing coaches – who one has to wonder if sticking all five players on Kissinger during those games and hoping for the best is ever considered as an option – it’s a joy for Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt to view.
“She’s ultra-aggressive,” Berndt said. “Bailey also sees what teams are trying to do against her. Like in the (C-1 semifinal) game against Lincoln Lutheran, we’ve seen each other a lot. Bailey reacts to her defender and knows when to keep driving, but she’s also great at knowing when to pass it off to one of our bigs down low or kick it back out for a three.”
As the lone returning starter, Kissinger played a big part in St. Cecilia returning to a state final for a third consecutive season.
She averaged 16.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals and was selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain.
Kissinger is joined on the Super Squad by Broke Bow’s Kali Staples, Central City’s Taryn Wagner and Wood River teammates Boston Boucher and Kiernan Paulk.
Kissinger shows a knack of adjusting to what defenses are doing even from possession to possession.
“You have to read the defense,” she said. “There might be an open lane to the basket one time, but the next time you need to cut over to find an open lane.
“Sometimes you can pass back for an open three to Shaye (Butler) or Erin (Sheehy), or you can pass down low to Katharine (Hamburger) or Addie (Kirkegaard).”
The win over Syracuse in the first round of the C-1 tournament showed Kissinger’s versatility on display. The 5-foot-6 guard scored St. Cecilia’s first 13 points and had 23 at the intermission.
In the second half, she only had three points but kept passing the ball to open teammates after Syracuse seemed shellshocked by her repeated scoring drives.
“The Syracuse game showed exactly what she can do,” Berndt said.
While Kissinger’s driving abilities got her plenty of attention during the state tournament, it’s her play on the defensive end that gets her praise first from her coach.
That’s no surprise since Berndt demands dedication on the defensive end, then feels players earn the right to go have fun on the offensive side.
“A lot of people see the numbers she’s been able to put up over three years,” he said. “But one of the things that impresses me the most about Bailey is her defense. She gives us 15 points a night but is also trying to take away one of our opponent’s best guards on the other end.”
After winning Class C-2 state titles during her first two seasons, Kissinger and the Hawkettes finished second in C-1 after defending champion North Bend Central rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter.
“Looking back on (the season), we accomplished so much after losing four starters,” Kissinger said. “No one thought we would play in Pinnacle (Bank Arena) three days and be in the championship game.
“It didn’t finish how we wanted, but to place second was a great accomplishment, and I’m so proud of our team.”
With the loss of four starters, Kissinger stepped into a leadership role alongside Hamburger, the team’s lone senior.
“That was pretty natural for me,” Kissinger said. “I’ve been a leader growing up, and when I was a freshman and sophomore I could lead by example and follow what the great senior leaders on those teams were doing.
“This year Katharine and I could lead by example and were able to be vocal when we needed to be.”
Already a 1,000-point career scorer, Kissinger isn’t going to rest on her laurels heading into her final high school season.
“I’m going to work on my free throw percentage,” she said. “I work so hard to fouled, I have to make the free throws.”
Kissinger has made progress in that area, going from 56.2% as a freshman to 71.1% as a junior
Even with this year’s state tournament barely in the rearview mirror, the competitor in Kissinger is already in mid-season form.
“We’re going to work as hard as we can to try and go out as state champions,” she said. “I’m already thinking that we don’t play again until late November so we’ll keep thinking about that loss. There’s no way I want to end my high school career on a loss.”