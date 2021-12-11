ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Burwell's Caleb Busch has impressive repeat performance

“There were a couple teams that came out in little different 4-man fronts and tried to slow us down,” Busch said. “It did hurt us here and there, but once we figured out how to run against it, it was just like anything else. We figured it out. We have a bunch of smart guys with a lot of football experience. We were able to pick our way through it.

Gideon said it’s no surprise that Busch posted such big numbers over the past two years.

“I was just watching some film from his freshman year, and he was coming in towards the end of some of those games,” he said. “He was breaking off big runs freshman year. Sophomore year he made some huge plays for us when we were needing him to do that.

“He just continued throughout and went over 5,000 yards rushing for us. The last couple years I know he scored over 100 touchdowns. He just has the capability to make big plays, but more than anything, he has such a passion for the game.”

Busch and his class played in 51 out of a possible 52 games. He knows how special that is.