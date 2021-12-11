ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Burwell's Caleb Busch has impressive repeat performance

After a breakthrough junior season, Burwell running back Caleb Busch faced something new entering his final year with the Longhorns.
Higher expectations.
“Yeah, there was pressure and whatnot, but at the same time, I was just going to play football and let people say and think what they wanted,” Busch said. “That’s how it was going to be.
“There was pressure here and there, but at the same time I wasn’t going to let it bother me.”
The numbers attest to that.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder put together another stellar season amassing 2,517 yards and 48 touchdowns. That earned him a repeat selection as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 8/6-man football offensive captain.
“Caleb had another great season,” Longhorns coach Luke Gideon said. “He’s just real durable and carried the ball a lot again for us and scored a lot of touchdowns again. With his speed on the football field, he does a good job of reading his blocks. He’d be the first to give credit to the guys in front of him. He had a really good line in front of him that got after it every single game.
“So being able to play him every single game and for the most part keeping him healthy, there were so many times that he picked up those few extra yards when we needed them or even broke a big one and had a long touchdown run. All that came with him being a good kid with good character and having a passion for the game of football.”
Gideon said Busch handled the increased expectations and attention well after breaking the school’s single-season rushing record last year and leading the Longhorns into another Class D-1 championship game.
“He was one of our captains every single game, and kids knew Caleb played a huge role on our team, and Caleb fed off that,” Gideon said. “For the things that he can do for us besides run the football, he’s our return guy and did a great job catching the football also. He’s a special offensive guy because we can use him in so many different ways. We took advantage of that and were glad he was on our team.”
Busch felt pretty happy with how the season went, although a semifinal loss to eventual D-1 champion Howells-Dodge was remarkably the Longhorns’ earliest playoff exit of his career.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” he said. “We didn’t win a championship like we wanted to, and that was one of our big goals, but the group of guys that I got to play my last year of football with was just amazing. I had a phenomenal time.
“I broke that (school single-season rushing) record that I set last year and I had close to as many touchdowns as I had last year. I was pretty proud that I was able to overcome some injuries.”
Some opponents tried a few new things against Busch and the running game.
“There were a couple teams that came out in little different 4-man fronts and tried to slow us down,” Busch said. “It did hurt us here and there, but once we figured out how to run against it, it was just like anything else. We figured it out. We have a bunch of smart guys with a lot of football experience. We were able to pick our way through it.
Gideon said it’s no surprise that Busch posted such big numbers over the past two years.
“I was just watching some film from his freshman year, and he was coming in towards the end of some of those games,” he said. “He was breaking off big runs freshman year. Sophomore year he made some huge plays for us when we were needing him to do that.
“He just continued throughout and went over 5,000 yards rushing for us. The last couple years I know he scored over 100 touchdowns. He just has the capability to make big plays, but more than anything, he has such a passion for the game.”
Busch and his class played in 51 out of a possible 52 games. He knows how special that is.
“The reason my class was so successful and considered great football players is because they are willing to put the work in,” he said. “The amount of time they spend in the weight room is amazing. They are willing to work hard, and that’s the type of people I love to surround myself with. Hard workers push me to work hard. It’s fun to be around people who want to be successful.”
But Busch has probably taken his final handoff. He is already in his fourth year as an apprentice electrician, and he is interested in focusing on pursuing that career.
He was helping his father pump out flooded basements in Burwell prior to his freshman year when an electrician asked if he would like a summer job. He said yes, and a potential career path was set.
That dedication to putting in work at such a young age shows why Busch has excelled both on and off the football field.
And it shows why he loves the sport.
“I love a good challenge,” Busch said. “Football has always been a challenge for me. I love the contact part of it. You are out there with people willing to back you up, but you are also kind of out there on your own fighting for what you know that you want.
“You have to prove it to yourself, your coaches and your teammates, and then you have to work together for a common goal to prove that you are the better team and you’re not going to let the other man beat you. Every play is a challenge, and it’s a new challenge every time.”