ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Cash Gurney leads the way for Burwell's defense again

“He’s got great speed,” he said. “This is probably the most speed I’ve had on any team that I’ve been able to coach. For him, he’s been able to get faster and get stronger.

“More than anything, he had a great feel for the game and he felt comfortable with what he was doing. He got confident. A kid who is confident and sees the field like he sees it can play downhill most of the game.”

Gideon said it was just a matter of time before Gurney started making a big impact for the Longhorns.

“Being younger, you could see it in him,” he said. “It was just getting him reps. He started as a sophomore, and that experience on the defensive side playing that many games and being a part of big football games and close games helped. We went through some battles in the playoffs over the last four years.

“I think once players play in those types of games and the outcome is that you win those games, it builds so much confidence in your skills.”

Having played in so many games – and so many big games for a program that comes to expect deep playoff runs – provided experience that was invaluable for Gurney.