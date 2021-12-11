ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Cash Gurney leads the way for Burwell's defense again

There has been one consistent surrounding Burwell football other than the Longhorns being among the top teams in Class D-1 over the past three seasons.
That has been Cash Gurney leading the defense.
Coach Luke Gideon said Gurney has been the team’s top defender since his sophomore season, and that didn’t change during his final year.
The 6-foot, 180-pound linebacker/safety recorded 36 solo and 29 tackles to be selected as the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad 8/6-man football honorary defensive captain.
“He was a handful to try to figure out a way to block,” Gideon said. “He has great instincts. He knows the game of football and lives for the game of football. He’s just a guy who can make those plays. I don’t know how many punts he blocked in his career.
“He was a force on both sides of the ball and has a passion for the game. He was durable and you could always count on him. When he was hurt or banged up, he always wanted back in the game or tried to get in the game. He never wanted to come off the field. He’s one of those players that you’re just better with him out there even if he is at half speed or three quarters speed because he made all the defensive calls for our team and just wanted to win.”
Gurney said he was happy with his season but feels there’s always room for improvement.
“I thought that I did my part all right, but I think I probably could have done better,” he said. “I could have made more plays on defense in bigger games. Toward the end of the season, I sprained my ankle pretty bad. I wouldn’t say that affected me, but I did have to sit out a game for it.”
While he wouldn’t say he’s a harsh self-critic, Gurney did say, “I know when I mess up for sure so I keep myself in line.”
Gurney caried a lot of responsibilities on the defensive side while also being a multi-threat running back who had 21 catches for 470 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.
“My role basically is the voice of the defense and make sure everyone is on the same page and knows what to do,” Gurney said. “We call it a ‘monster.’ My position is a middle linebacker/safety guy, but (assistant) coach (Mike) Max always told me I’m supposed to make 70% of the tackles. I have a big role keeping the defense in line. If there was a defensive stunt, I had to call that out to the defense and then worry about making the tackle.”
Gideon said Gurney’s athleticism allowed him to get in position to make the play.
“He’s got great speed,” he said. “This is probably the most speed I’ve had on any team that I’ve been able to coach. For him, he’s been able to get faster and get stronger.
“More than anything, he had a great feel for the game and he felt comfortable with what he was doing. He got confident. A kid who is confident and sees the field like he sees it can play downhill most of the game.”
Gideon said it was just a matter of time before Gurney started making a big impact for the Longhorns.
“Being younger, you could see it in him,” he said. “It was just getting him reps. He started as a sophomore, and that experience on the defensive side playing that many games and being a part of big football games and close games helped. We went through some battles in the playoffs over the last four years.
“I think once players play in those types of games and the outcome is that you win those games, it builds so much confidence in your skills.”
Having played in so many games – and so many big games for a program that comes to expect deep playoff runs – provided experience that was invaluable for Gurney.
“You just relax a little bit knowing you have that experience,” he said. “You realize those stunts that you are running helps. You know how that play is going to develop when it comes at you. Seeing that before helped a lot.
“There’s teams like my sophomore year when we played Cambridge, and all the did was pass the ball. Last year we played Cross County and all they do is run the ball. We’ve seen it all pretty much.”
Although he has talked to some college coaches, Gurney thinks football isn’t a part of his future.
He realizes that he got to experience something special during his four seasons at Burwell.
“Playing with your best friends and being out there every Friday night is a feeling you probably won’t ever have again,” he said. “It’s something that you have to enjoy. It’s different. It’s awesome.
“Those are my best friends. It’s pretty special to get to do that. Not many classes get a chance to play in 51 games in their career. I think I’ll just end my football career with my best friends.”
And there will be plenty to discuss whenever this class gets together in the future to talk about their football days.
“We’ll probably look back at how great it was able to do that and think we were the guys everyone wanted to be,” Gurney said. “Seemed like we were always the top dog. Being the most physical team is something that sticks out the most.”
So does playing for a town like Burwell.
“You don’t realize how special your community is every Friday night to come out to support you,” he said. “You go other places and look around and there are hardly anybody in the stands. You come back to Burwell and there are people everywhere. It’s just something special. Not a lot of towns have that.”
But not many teams have a player like Gurney, either.