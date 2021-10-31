ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Hastings' Kaelan Schultz provides power and more

“When I kept doing it, I knew it was a sport I was going to hold onto for a long time because it’s something I never wanted to put down or say I want a break from this,” she said.

The Tigers certainly benefited from her dedication to the sport. In addition to her performance at the plate, her play at third base helped lead the team to a second consecutive Class B runner-up finish this fall.

“She was one of the best third basemen in the state,” Speak said. “You could count on her to make most plays. You talk to other teams and they would do funky things against different hitters. We never had to do that because she could cover so much ground and make up so much with her arm getting (the ball) across the diamond.

“It was a bonus for us because we could play our normal defense and didn’t have to do anything crazy against teams that were slapping or doing small ball because she could cover so much and react so quickly.”

The coach said Schultz was also a strong leader in her own style.

“Early on she was fairly quiet,” she said. “She became more of a vocal leader her senior year, but I think she’s one of those kids who wants to put her head down and go to work. She always came with a good attitude and was always positive, encouraging her teammates.