ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Hastings' Kaelan Schultz provides power and more

Kaelan Schultz displayed early signs of having some pop in her bat.
“When I was playing 10U, I had shown flashes of having some power,” said the Hastings senior third baseman. “I would have a hit here or there where it was like, wow, that little girl can hit. But it has really grown during my high school career.
“The year before I went into high school, I was starting to hit a few more home runs. I had four or five that season, then freshman year it really took off. I’ve been building my power ever since.”
Has she ever. And, yes, that girl can hit.
Schultz wrapped up her high school career as the state’s all-class career record holder in home runs with 65.
But she is more than just a power hitter. Schultz led the Class B runner-ups with a .596 batting average and a .659 on-base percentage to go along with 65 RBIs and 66 runs.
For her performance, Schultz is the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary captain.
Hastings coach Ashley Speak said Schultz put together a remarkable career with the Tigers.
“It’s probably one of the best in Hastings High history,” she said. “Her name is going to be all over the record board but, more importantly, she sets such a good example. She comes to practice every day and works hard. She puts in the extra time outside of practice. That’s why she put up the numbers that she did.”
Speak said Schultz’s power at the plate showed up from the start.
“We saw the raw power early as a freshman,” she said. “She slumped a little bit in her sophomore year, but I think that was more her giving up at-bats. I wouldn’t say teams were necessarily getting her out. She just wasn’t disciplined.
“As she got older, that discipline improved, and you just saw her numbers skyrocket.”
Her numbers skyrocketed enough that she was able to set the home run record on the biggest stage.
Schultz hit a pair of home runs against Wahoo on the first day of the state tournament. The first one broke the record and the second — the final one of her career — was an eye-opening blast that hit the permanent fencing 300 feet away from home plate on the fly.
“In the moment, it was a lot of excitement, especially with it being at state when I did break it,” Schultz said. “I was very excited and felt accomplished that all my hard work for four years had finally paid off. A goal that I had set as a freshman was to break some records, and I did.”
Some of Schultz’s biggest blasts can impress even those who have been around her for the past four years and seen her power on a daily basis.
“There was one in Kearney,” Speak said. “Their field is 225 (feet), and she hit one that went down the foul line and was way out there. It got out to our bus.
“Then the one at state that bounced off the center of the back fence was eye-opening. I knew it was gone off the bat, but for it to get that far just shows the power that she has. She definitely has the fast-twitch muscle that lets her be super explosive.”
Those no-doubters like the state tournament homer are special moments for hitters.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Schultz said. “You have those hits that you know are going to be hits. When it came off my bat, I just knew it was a really good hit. It’s one of those that you hit with the sweet part on the bat, and you feel like you can hit anything. I was like, yup, that’s a good hit. I saw it go over by a long shot.”
Schultz was a special weapon for a high-powered Hastings offense. Even if she comes up to the plate with no runners on and two outs, the Tigers are always one swing away from putting up a run in an inning.
“It’s a huge factor for us,” Speak said. “It was something we could build off of knowing she was having the offensive year that she was so no game was out of reach. If you could get a couple runners on in front of her, with one swing she could change the game. She did it several times, and we reaped the benefits of that.”
Schultz started playing softball at the parks and rec level when she was around 7 years old. She loved all sports, including soccer and basketball, but as she got older softball stood out as her favorite.
“When I kept doing it, I knew it was a sport I was going to hold onto for a long time because it’s something I never wanted to put down or say I want a break from this,” she said.
The Tigers certainly benefited from her dedication to the sport. In addition to her performance at the plate, her play at third base helped lead the team to a second consecutive Class B runner-up finish this fall.
“She was one of the best third basemen in the state,” Speak said. “You could count on her to make most plays. You talk to other teams and they would do funky things against different hitters. We never had to do that because she could cover so much ground and make up so much with her arm getting (the ball) across the diamond.
“It was a bonus for us because we could play our normal defense and didn’t have to do anything crazy against teams that were slapping or doing small ball because she could cover so much and react so quickly.”
The coach said Schultz was also a strong leader in her own style.
“Early on she was fairly quiet,” she said. “She became more of a vocal leader her senior year, but I think she’s one of those kids who wants to put her head down and go to work. She always came with a good attitude and was always positive, encouraging her teammates.
“We’re going to be young next year, so she does a good job of grooming the kids behind her, talking about placement and those things. I think for seniors you look at what mark are they going to leave on your program when they leave, and I think Kaelan and all the seniors did a great job at that. They set us up well for next year.”
Schultz leaves with a group of seniors that helped Hastings put together its best seasons in program history in back-to-back years.
“It means a lot to be a part of that and to be a part of the team,” she said. “It meant a lot to all of us, and to do it with a bunch of girls that I’ve been really close with since I was 10 or 12ish, it meant the world to me.
“It’s something so special to us, especially the seniors after seeing last year’s seniors moving on. It just felt special to have that last go-around with them.”
Up next for Schultz is playing Division I softball at South Dakota State and a move into the outfield.
“I think she’ll do great in college,” Speak said. “She’s going to see elite pitching across the board, and I think she has developed a keen eye to determine balls and strikes. I think she’ll be able to hit it. We saw it in the national tournament this year (as a member of the 18 national champion Nebraska Gold team).
“She’s going to be competitive there, and I think moving to the outfield in college is a good fit for her. She’s quick, she reads the ball well off the bat and she’s a good all-around athlete. I think she’ll do good things there.”
Schultz said she was mainly an outfielder when she was younger, so she expects that to be a smooth transition. South Dakota State also has players practice at secondary positions, so she will still get some time in the infield.
While Schultz looks forward to her future, returning Class B pitchers can breath a sigh of relief when they face Hastings’ lineup next fall.
“She just did a great job for us all four years,” Speak said. ”You love to have kids like that in the program that just set a good example day in and day out. We will miss her and her offensive power next year.”