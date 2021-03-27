ALL-HEARTLAND SUPER SQUAD: Isaac Traudt lives up to high expectations

Slough said Traudt handled everything thrown at him during this season.

“He had a really good year,” he said. “We talked about how he’d face a lot of pressure because of his talent and it was going to be an adjustment from his sophomore to junior year. He was going to be the focus of every defense we faced, and he changed his body to get in shape to be able to handle that.”

Despite being surrounded by new teammates, Traudt helped Grand Island post winning seasons in back-to-back years by going 12-11.

“I feel the season was pretty solid,” said Traudt, who put on 35 pounds from his sophomore year. “I think we did a good job with so many new starters, and I’m really looking forward to next year. We faced a lot of adversity with COVID, but I thought we handled it well.

“I’m sure we surprised a lot of people. Some people thought we’d win five games all year. With Class A being as tough as it has been in probably a long time, we played a lot of good teams. We gained a lot of experience and the guys battled.”

The question each game was what new ways would the Islanders see an opponent try to defend Traudt?